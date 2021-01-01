« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:31:26 am
Henderson who was our 6 when we won the CL.

Nope. Nope nope nope.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:23:02 am
That is where the Arsenal comparisons come in.

When Wenger arrived they had an elite keeper and back four at that time. Of course, by the time they left, they were no longer elite. The point is you have to replace your spine.

You look back to the turn of the century and we had arguably the best keeper, defence and defensive midfield players in the world. We didn't lose out to City and Arsenal last season because they had a better 6th choice forward or a better keeper on loan.

We lost out because they had a better defence and above all better options at 6. Two years ago we played Madrid in the CL final and we were the overwhelming favourites. People need to let that sink in. That is how much we have fallen because we have ignored the spine.

You expected that we'd replace our whole spine in two years and also not drop in performance?

What do you think the likes of Mac, Dom, Grav, Ibou, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo were bought for?

Turn of the century? Do you mean decade?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:31:26 am
That isn't true though.

When we signed Macca and Szobo we still had Fabinho and Henderson. We also lost Keita and Ox. For me Macca, Szobo and Gravenberch were brought in to replace the 8's we lost. Endo was brought in to replace Milner.

We lost Fabinho who was the first choice 6 and had previously been elite in that position and Henderson who was our 6 when we won the CL. We simply haven't brought in a 6 of that quality.

according to my maths that is 4 in 5 out, but Jones and Elliott were also emerging and taking on added responsibilty, so numbers wise the replacements were there and I think the quality is getting there as they get more exposure and time.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
7 games in 22 days after the international break.  22 reliable senior players is a minimum. 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:38:28 am
7 games in 22 days after the international break.  22 reliable senior players is a minimum. 

Well, you can only register a squad of 25 over 21s, so, you'd hope we get to that. I haven't read Peter's depth charts recently but feels like we'd do that easily?
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:38:28 am
7 games in 22 days after the international break.  22 reliable senior players is a minimum. 

Well, we have 25 reliable senior players, so we should be fine ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:35:06 am
We were odds-on with the bookies and the exchanges.

Id say odds on favourites is a bit different to overwhelmingly favourites. Maybe odds on favourites with the overwhelming majority of bookies.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:39:50 am
Well, you can only register a squad of 25 over 21s, so, you'd hope we get to that. I haven't read Peter's depth charts recently but feels like we'd do that easily?

Posted on the previous page ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:03:45 am
Nunez
Jota
Danns

Diaz - Szoboszlai - Salah
Gakpo - Elliott - Chiesa
Doak - Gordon

Mac Allister - Gravenberch
Jones - Endo
McConnell - Morton - Nyoni

Roberson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Scanlon - Phillips - Nallo

Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros
Pitaluga
Davies

On loan:

Mamardashvili
Bajcetic
Koumas
Ramsay
Beck
Williams
Chambers
Mrozek
Stephenson
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Scanlon off to Millwall on loan?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:40:06 am
Well, we have 25 reliable senior players, so we should be fine ...

Yes, should be fine is probably a fair description.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Risto on Today at 12:49:07 am
Scanlon off to Millwall on loan?

Well, that would definitely kill our depth ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:03:45 am
Nunez
Jota
Danns

Diaz - Szoboszlai - Salah
Gakpo - Elliott - Chiesa
Doak - Gordon

Mac Allister - Gravenberch
Jones - Endo
McConnell - Morton - Nyoni

Roberson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Scanlon - Phillips - Nallo

Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros
Pitaluga
Davies

On loan:

Mamardashvili
Bajcetic
Koumas
Ramsay
Beck
Williams
Chambers
Mrozek
Stephenson

How many of the highlighted are homegrown?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:54:07 am
How many of the highlighted are homegrown?

10. Anything else to moan about?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:17:21 am
Ferguson signing Van Persie was the kind of short term-ism that contributed to completely fucking Man United up and has led to them not contending for the title outside of his first season there. And that was at a time when the competitiveness of the PL was much lower.

True but it's different. We are already great at long term planning but suck at short term.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:59:27 pm
Yeah the full game. I hope his team loses every game.

2 home games, 2 losses so far



https://x.com/TheImmortalKop/status/1828909564424540205
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:33:58 am
Not being in the CL was an absolute failure. Rectifying that calamity is not something to celebrate.

Not sure I agree with that one! We have no given right to be in the Champions league and as a few teams have found out, getting into the top 4 is becoming more competitive with some clubs having that as their goal. We should be celebrating we are back in the Champions leagueat least to piss Man Utd and Chelsea off  ;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:12:15 am
Barca have run their 17/18 year academy  players into the ground lately with injuries. Salzburg has a coach who going play possesion football has CL, develops young players along already coached him before. Pep would look at his minutes more too
yep, on balance Salzburg is surely the safer bet.

The only risk really is that Red Bull try to prioritise one of their own players development 'project' over Bajcetic's - as was the concern that was realised when Leipzeig loaned Carvalho.. But I think Ljinders' presence there offsets that pretty significantly. I gues there's always a chance he won't last, but think it's unlikely his second stint as a manager is as short as his first - plus I think (or probably it's more hope - as it'd signify him being in a good spot physically) that we recall Bajcetic in January after they've played their CL games

Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:07:57 am
Apart from the fact that Thiago, Bajcetic and van den Berg played a whole 5 minutes (combined) for us last season.
minor correction, only cos I've seen this a few times, but people seem to have forgotten that Bajcetic had two spells where he was declared fit in our squad for a few weeks near the start and end of last season

he started a Europa game as an inverted right back and came on as a sub in the same position in the first league cup game. Also came back at the end of the season and had a few weeks healthy at the end of the season and a half hour sub in the league
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: gb096 on Today at 01:10:37 am

Not sure I agree with that one! We have no given right to be in the Champions league and as a few teams have found out, getting into the top 4 is becoming more competitive with some clubs having that as their goal. We should be celebrating we are back in the Champions leagueat least to piss Man Utd and Chelsea off  ;D

If you have Klopp and you back him then you should have a right to be in the Champions League.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
I think the loss of Thiago and Bajcetic isnt really going to change much in the grand scheme of things to be honest. Neither really played last season.

They will be replaced by Nyoni and Morton, both of who Slot really seems to like.

The bigger concern for me is that we failed to strengthen in defence and defensive midfield. We havent actually signed a defender since 2021 when Konate came in and the lack of viable alternatives to Zubi is really hard to grasp when weve been searching for a DM for 2 years.

I am hoping there is still once last surprise before the window closes and at least another CB comes in. (Simakan or Lukeba). Nobody had a clue about Chiesa 2 days ago so maybe we go out with a bang.
YWNA

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:18:31 am
I think the loss of Thiago and Bajcetic isnt really going to change much in the grand scheme of things to be honest. Neither really played last season.

They will be replaced by Nyoni and Morton, both of who Slot really seems to like.

The bigger concern for me is that we failed to strengthen in defence and defensive midfield. We havent actually signed a defender since 2021 when Konate came in and the lack of viable alternatives to Zubi is really hard to grasp when weve been searching for a DM for 2 years.

I am hoping there is still once last surprise before the window closes and at least another CB comes in. (Simakan or Lukeba). Nobody had a clue about Chiesa 2 days ago so maybe we go out with a bang.


You can't do that though.

No one expected Thiago and Bajcetic to not play this time last season. Peter the depth chart guy had both of them playing 2000+ minutes. We will almost certainly have players we expect to play lots of minutes who won't do that.

You can't take a retrospective approach and decide you didn't need players just because they ended up not playing as many minutes as you expected.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:11:16 am
minor correction, only cos I've seen this a few times, but people seem to have forgotten that Bajcetic had two spells where he was declared fit in our squad for a few weeks near the start and end of last season

he started a Europa game as an inverted right back and came on as a sub in the same position in the first league cup game. Also came back at the end of the season and had a few weeks healthy at the end of the season and a half hour sub in the league
Thanks for the correction, I've amended the post.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:26:33 am
You can't do that though.

No one expected Thiago and Bajcetic to not play this time last season. Peter the depth chart guy had both of them playing 2000+ minutes. We will almost certainly have players we expect to play lots of minutes who won't do that.

You can't take a retrospective approach and decide you didn't need players just because they ended up not playing as many minutes as you expected.

Al, the past couple of days, since we've signed a couple of top players, you've been extremely obnoxious and boring. As your old friend, I ask you to take a break, please ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:26:33 am
You can't do that though.

No one expected Thiago and Bajcetic to not play this time last season. Peter the depth chart guy had both of them playing 2000+ minutes. We will almost certainly have players we expect to play lots of minutes who won't do that.

You can't take a retrospective approach and decide you didn't need players just because they ended up not playing as many minutes as you expected.

It's hilarious... our season went off the rails because the likes of Thiago and Baj were never fit to play, now apparently it is the standard we should be working from.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:26:33 am
You can't do that though.

No one expected Thiago and Bajcetic to not play this time last season. Peter the depth chart guy had both of them playing 2000+ minutes. We will almost certainly have players we expect to play lots of minutes who won't do that.

You can't take a retrospective approach and decide you didn't need players just because they ended up not playing as many minutes as you expected.

Al, you also have to factor in the way Slot sees it too. Maybe he just didnt see Bajcetic as part of the plans this season. Nyoni for example played a lot in that US tour and Bajectic didnt. Why is that?

Thiagos body was just finished. Even if he would have stayed Im almost convinced he wouldnt have lasted beyond a few weeks. Made no difference last season and wouldnt have this season.

My point is someone stepped up last season to replace them (Jones, Endo, Grav). So its no big loss this season because whoever stepped up is still here and Slot now seems to like players that werent really part of the plans last season.

I agree with you about failing to strengthen CB and DM.
YWNA

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:11:47 am
Saying we've not replaced four elite players is misleading though isn't it. We brought in Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Endo last summer. You can argue the toss that one was replacing Milner but that group were brought in to replace Fabinho and Henderson, and potentially in anticipation of Thiago leaving is well. It also doesn't account for the significant progress that Jones has made.

We are really only one top 6 short now in midfield. I entirely agree with you on that. But saying that we've failed to replace 4 elite midfielders is just catastrophising. Thiago and Bajcetic didn't play for us last season so it's not like we need to replace their minutes. The main issue in midfield is that Endo, who was more than capable last season, doesn't fit Slot's system. We should have addressed that and the failure to do so is glaring. But it doesn't need to be exaggerated for hyperbolic effect.

Not quoting the full message for length, but if you look at our squad as MacRed has here we have two capable senior players for every position on the pitch. I would in an ideal world like / expect upgrades for Tsimikas, Gomez and Endo. The latter in particular, but it's not a disaster.
Also Szoboszlai, Gravenberch will have had a year to get used to the demands of PL football and much more prepped for physically. Same for Endo but probably not expecting a lot more then 2k minutes from him.
Tsimikas is a really good backup, Gomez is too it hard to upgrade them unless your going for players who are looking at being a starter in a year or so(future Robertson replacement and somebody who can push to start at CB in a year or 2). Endo seems fine for another year in 4th deep mf role if you cant get a starting caliber 6 type you. I wont just look to upgrade 4th CM only.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:44:08 am
Also Szoboszlai, Gravenberch will have had a year to get used to the demands of PL football and much more prepped for physically. Same for Endo but probably not expecting a lot more then 2k minutes from him.
Tsimikas is a really good backup, Gomez is too it hard to upgrade them unless your going for players who are looking at being a starter in a year or so(future Robertson replacement and somebody who can push to start at CB in a year or 2). Endo seems fine for another year in 4th deep mf role if you cant get a starting caliber 6 type you. I wont just look to upgrade 4th CM only.
i'd have said he looked more than used to it last season. I just think we overworked him, both in terms of the minutes played (given Hungary play him all the time too) and in terms of how much sprinting to cover others he had to do in those minutes. I'd really love it if the squad can be improved to a position where he and MacAllister can be rotated or subbed off more frequently, i think it'd help Dom in particular to maintain his form too
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
WaaaaaaallllllllthewayfromVladimirSmicer and Thats! More! Like! It! from Istan-Bull!!!!!



Sorry i just like to say that every now and then. Crescendo ahoy. Please carry on.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:50:35 am
i'd have said he looked more than used to it last season. I just think we overworked him, both in terms of the minutes played (given Hungary play him all the time too) and in terms of how much sprinting to cover others he had to do in those minutes. I'd really love it if the squad can be improved to a position where he and MacAllister can be rotated or subbed off more frequently, i think it'd help Dom in particular to maintain his form too
He looked physically fine but he could not maintain it over the season. It more don't need overwork him as much now. It just being used to everything PL wise to be able to maintain it over the season. Gravenberch, Dom, Elliott, Mac Allister, Jones should all be over 2.5k Minutes in the MF this season I would think, Mac Allister and Dom are probably closer to 4k.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:34:09 am
It's hilarious... our season went off the rails because the likes of Thiago and Baj were never fit to play, now apparently it is the standard we should be working from.

You really think we wouldn't have been better last season with Thiago and Bajcetic performing to their expected levels. You really think we expected Endo to play more minutes than Thiago and Bajcetic?

Endo a replacement for Milner ended up playing 2759 minutes for us.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:04:54 am
You really think we wouldn't have been better last season with Thiago and Bajcetic performing to their expected levels. You really think we expected Endo to play more minutes than Thiago and Bajcetic?

Endo a replacement for Milner ended up playing 2759 minutes for us.


Not necessarily. The age at which both were recruited drew parrallels perhaps but Endo was bought after the failed bids of Lavia and Caicedo for the defensive midfilder role in the side. I don't think Thiago or Stefan were ever expected to be ready, after their respective long term injuries, to traverse and defend the expanses of green we left in midfield last season. It would have helped sure, but Endo was bought as a comprimise and it worked out for the most part.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:26:33 am
You can't do that though.

No one expected Thiago and Bajcetic to not play this time last season. Peter the depth chart guy had both of them playing 2000+ minutes. We will almost certainly have players we expect to play lots of minutes who won't do that.

You can't take a retrospective approach and decide you didn't need players just because they ended up not playing as many minutes as you expected.

And no one expected Quansah to play this time last season, yet you're happy to include him when you reference the defensive depth. You can't have it both ways.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:04:54 am
You really think we wouldn't have been better last season with Thiago and Bajcetic performing to their expected levels. You really think we expected Endo to play more minutes than Thiago and Bajcetic?

Endo a replacement for Milner ended up playing 2759 minutes for us.

Endo being a replacement for Milner is something you've entirely created though.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:53:34 am
And no one expected Quansah to play this time last season, yet you're happy to include him when you reference the defensive depth. You can't have it both ways.

Quansah impressed Klopp so much in pre-season that we didn't target a centre-back. So he was very much part of our plans. Who is this seasons Quansah?

Who is the young centreback who is ready to breakthrough. Is it Van den Berg, Koumetio or Williams?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:55:30 am
Endo being a replacement for Milner is something you've entirely created though.



'He can have a similar impact': Klopp compares Endo to one Liverpool legend"


"This club has a tradition, not a real tradition, but we had one of the biggest LFC legends, of my time at least, with James Milner," Klopp told a press conference.

"He arrived when he was, I think, 29, not that anybody ever underestimated Milly.

"But people said in that time, Im not sure I was not here when he arrived, he is not a fixed lineup player but can play different positions.

"And I can tell you, without James Milner none of the success of the last years wouldve happened.

"One of the best players and characters I ever met in my life. Wataru can, in a different way, obviously, have a similar impact. Im really happy he is here."

Of course, the difference was that Milner was an established Premier League player, winning the league with Man City two times before moving on to Liverpool.

Endo, on the other hand, is joining the biggest club of his career after helping Stuttgart avoid Bundesliga relegation. Nevertheless, there's every chance he could be a serviceable player in Klopp's system.

"Ohhh-kayyy"
