Endo being a replacement for Milner is something you've entirely created though.
'He can have a similar impact': Klopp compares Endo to one Liverpool legend"
"This club has a tradition, not a real tradition, but we had one of the biggest LFC legends, of my time at least, with James Milner," Klopp told a press conference.
"He arrived when he was, I think, 29, not that anybody ever underestimated Milly.
"But people said in that time, Im not sure I was not here when he arrived, he is not a fixed lineup player but can play different positions.
"And I can tell you, without James Milner none of the success of the last years wouldve happened.
"One of the best players and characters I ever met in my life. Wataru can, in a different way, obviously, have a similar impact. Im really happy he is here."
Of course, the difference was that Milner was an established Premier League player, winning the league with Man City two times before moving on to Liverpool.
Endo, on the other hand, is joining the biggest club of his career after helping Stuttgart avoid Bundesliga relegation. Nevertheless, there's every chance he could be a serviceable player in Klopp's system.