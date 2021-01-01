« previous next »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:31:26 am
Henderson who was our 6 when we won the CL.

Nope. Nope nope nope.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:23:02 am
That is where the Arsenal comparisons come in.

When Wenger arrived they had an elite keeper and back four at that time. Of course, by the time they left, they were no longer elite. The point is you have to replace your spine.

You look back to the turn of the century and we had arguably the best keeper, defence and defensive midfield players in the world. We didn't lose out to City and Arsenal last season because they had a better 6th choice forward or a better keeper on loan.

We lost out because they had a better defence and above all better options at 6. Two years ago we played Madrid in the CL final and we were the overwhelming favourites. People need to let that sink in. That is how much we have fallen because we have ignored the spine.

You expected that we'd replace our whole spine in two years and also not drop in performance?

What do you think the likes of Mac, Dom, Grav, Ibou, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo were bought for?

Turn of the century? Do you mean decade?
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:31:26 am
That isn't true though.

When we signed Macca and Szobo we still had Fabinho and Henderson. We also lost Keita and Ox. For me Macca, Szobo and Gravenberch were brought in to replace the 8's we lost. Endo was brought in to replace Milner.

We lost Fabinho who was the first choice 6 and had previously been elite in that position and Henderson who was our 6 when we won the CL. We simply haven't brought in a 6 of that quality.

according to my maths that is 4 in 5 out, but Jones and Elliott were also emerging and taking on added responsibilty, so numbers wise the replacements were there and I think the quality is getting there as they get more exposure and time.
7 games in 22 days after the international break.  22 reliable senior players is a minimum. 
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:38:28 am
7 games in 22 days after the international break.  22 reliable senior players is a minimum. 

Well, you can only register a squad of 25 over 21s, so, you'd hope we get to that. I haven't read Peter's depth charts recently but feels like we'd do that easily?
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:38:28 am
7 games in 22 days after the international break.  22 reliable senior players is a minimum. 

Well, we have 25 reliable senior players, so we should be fine ...
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:35:06 am
We were odds-on with the bookies and the exchanges.

Id say odds on favourites is a bit different to overwhelmingly favourites. Maybe odds on favourites with the overwhelming majority of bookies.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:39:50 am
Well, you can only register a squad of 25 over 21s, so, you'd hope we get to that. I haven't read Peter's depth charts recently but feels like we'd do that easily?

Posted on the previous page ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:03:45 am
Nunez
Jota
Danns

Diaz - Szoboszlai - Salah
Gakpo - Elliott - Chiesa
Doak - Gordon

Mac Allister - Gravenberch
Jones - Endo
McConnell - Morton - Nyoni

Roberson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Scanlon - Phillips - Nallo

Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros
Pitaluga
Davies

On loan:

Mamardashvili
Bajcetic
Koumas
Ramsay
Beck
Williams
Chambers
Mrozek
Stephenson
Scanlon off to Millwall on loan?
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:40:06 am
Well, we have 25 reliable senior players, so we should be fine ...

Yes, should be fine is probably a fair description.
Quote from: Risto on Today at 12:49:07 am
Scanlon off to Millwall on loan?

Well, that would definitely kill our depth ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:03:45 am
Nunez
Jota
Danns

Diaz - Szoboszlai - Salah
Gakpo - Elliott - Chiesa
Doak - Gordon

Mac Allister - Gravenberch
Jones - Endo
McConnell - Morton - Nyoni

Roberson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Scanlon - Phillips - Nallo

Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros
Pitaluga
Davies

On loan:

Mamardashvili
Bajcetic
Koumas
Ramsay
Beck
Williams
Chambers
Mrozek
Stephenson

How many of the highlighted are homegrown?
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:54:07 am
How many of the highlighted are homegrown?

10. Anything else to moan about?
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:17:21 am
Ferguson signing Van Persie was the kind of short term-ism that contributed to completely fucking Man United up and has led to them not contending for the title outside of his first season there. And that was at a time when the competitiveness of the PL was much lower.

True but it's different. We are already great at long term planning but suck at short term.
