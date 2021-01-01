That is where the Arsenal comparisons come in.
When Wenger arrived they had an elite keeper and back four at that time. Of course, by the time they left, they were no longer elite. The point is you have to replace your spine.
You look back to the turn of the century and we had arguably the best keeper, defence and defensive midfield players in the world. We didn't lose out to City and Arsenal last season because they had a better 6th choice forward or a better keeper on loan.
We lost out because they had a better defence and above all better options at 6. Two years ago we played Madrid in the CL final and we were the overwhelming favourites. People need to let that sink in. That is how much we have fallen because we have ignored the spine.
You expected that we'd replace our whole spine in two years and also not drop in performance?
What do you think the likes of Mac, Dom, Grav, Ibou, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo were bought for?
Turn of the century? Do you mean decade?