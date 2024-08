On Barca, they had a 17 year old new CDM wonder kid…. And guess what? He did his acl. Might actually play a fair bit there, but on the flip side it might be too high a level for him right now

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.”

W