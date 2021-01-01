3rd Italian to play for us?
Aquaman, Balotelli, Dossena, Borini.
End times are near...Barca developing players for us...never thought I'd see something like this.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Padelli
Can Dickie do it twice in a couple of days? He does look like he fancies himself. More than big Jorg who justed likes coke parties
On Barca, they had a 17 year old new CDM wonder kid
. And guess what? He did his acl. Might actually play a fair bit there, but on the flip side it might be too high a level for him right now
