LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

  Gus 1855
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29560 on: Today at 03:23:13 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:01:25 pm
Probably had to stop for one last decent coffee before he left too.

France....decent coffee?
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29561 on: Today at 03:23:25 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:19:57 pm
Hope so. Both signings are nice but if you asked people what priority they would put on a new attacker and goalkeeper I doubt either would have made the top three.

Something like 50 pages added since I last looked at this thread a day or so ago. Must mean we've signed a new world-class 6... right?

Oh.

Not complaining about Chiesa, mind.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29562 on: Today at 03:25:21 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 03:23:13 pm
France....decent coffee?

He's an Italian being signed from an Italian club and flying from an Italian airport. So yes, France.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29563 on: Today at 03:27:17 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 03:20:09 pm
Fucking hell, do you work in the control tower?


What's his vector, victor?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29564 on: Today at 03:28:32 pm
Pretty low risk signing. Dont want to compare him to Endo as I know he was hyped a lot more previously but if he can meet the same expectations he does then its worth it
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29565 on: Today at 03:31:21 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:27:17 pm
What's his vector, victor?

Roger, roger
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29566 on: Today at 03:32:53 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:25:21 pm
He's an Italian being signed from an Italian club and flying from an Italian airport. So yes, France.

Ah, I see what you mean, sorry, read it as though he was stopping in the (French) Alps for one last coffee.

I stand down.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29567 on: Today at 03:33:47 pm
Chiesa's flight was just west of Bullocks Hill last I seen
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29568 on: Today at 03:35:27 pm
Now flying over Stoke at 10,000 feet. Hopefully its cloudy enough to not make him ask to turn back.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29569 on: Today at 03:35:58 pm
I don't think they've updated the injury risk parameters in the model since we signed Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago!

Without meaning any disrespect to Chiesa it also makes a mockery of the claims that we're waiting on world class players or, at the least, players that can improve the starting team.  We had Gakpo and Darwin on the bench so it's not like our forward line is crying out for a one goal in four attacker.

Even still, I used to love watching his dad play and Federico himself played a big role in stopping England getting a trophy.  He's worth a punt for those alone.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29570 on: Today at 03:38:19 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 03:12:13 pm
Over Kent now.

Surely ahead of Ryan Kent in the squad. Otherwise it doesn't make any sense to have 2 players of similar standards :(
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29571 on: Today at 03:38:55 pm
Overall good signing. Player that definitely has a great talent. If stays fit and buys slots ball should bring a lot!!!

Our bench looks rather good. With either mo and Chiesa on it!!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29572 on: Today at 03:39:32 pm
Heading towards Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds you bastard.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29573 on: Today at 03:40:51 pm
Looks like a smart piece of business. A stay of execution for Dickie until he gets me a midfielder.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29574 on: Today at 03:42:40 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:39:32 pm
Heading towards Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds you bastard.

Giving him a quick squizz at Moel Famau to stop him getting homesick.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29575 on: Today at 03:43:14 pm
Turned north.
Heading straight to Everton.
Aaah dumbnuts one more failed transfer.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29576 on: Today at 03:43:35 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:43:14 pm
Turned north.
Heading straight to Everton.
Aaah dumbnuts one more failed transfer.

Picking up Branthwaite.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29577 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:43:14 pm
Turned north.
Heading straight to Everton.
Aaah dumbnuts one more failed transfer.

Going towards Goodison.

You see that lad? Thats the future car park.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29578 on: Today at 03:44:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:27:35 pm
Does anyone know if Baggio, Del Piero, Totti, Signori, Vieri etc have kids we could sign?

We've got to have an attack at some point of Chiesa's, Cisse's and Koumas's lad. a League Cup tie or something.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29579 on: Today at 03:45:45 pm
They are showing him Anfield from the air.
Couldnt make this up.

 :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29580 on: Today at 03:46:39 pm
Think I just saw the plane go overhead 🤣
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29581 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 03:12:13 pm
Over Kent now.
Would hope so, he left like 6 years ago!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29582 on: Today at 03:48:47 pm
#14Chiesa
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29583 on: Today at 03:49:10 pm
Who's gonna greet him on the ground?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29584 on: Today at 03:50:12 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 03:49:10 pm
Who's gonna greet him on the ground?

Im pretty sure the ground staff are more than capable at the JL airport.

Or are they on a strike?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29585 on: Today at 03:51:37 pm
If the Chiesa deal gets over the line, will there be a stronger front 6 in world footbal?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29586 on: Today at 03:52:25 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:51:37 pm
If the Chiesa deal gets over the line, will there be a stronger front 6 in world footbal?

Real?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29587 on: Today at 03:52:47 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:51:37 pm
If the Chiesa deal gets over the line, will there be a stronger front 6 in world footbal?

Madrid clearly.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29588 on: Today at 03:53:25 pm
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29589 on: Today at 03:53:44 pm
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 03:52:47 pm
Madrid clearly.
Mbappe is shit, wouldn't get in our 6😏
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29590 on: Today at 03:53:59 pm

Mac Szobo
Chiesa
Salah Nunez Diaz

If we can get these players up to their potential, that could be epic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29591 on: Today at 03:54:08 pm
Touchdown, welcome to LFC Chiesa, may you play many minutes and score many goals!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29592 on: Today at 03:54:27 pm
Slot: I need no 6
Dickie: 6 did you say? Will 6 attackers do instead?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29593 on: Today at 03:55:06 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 03:49:10 pm
Who's gonna greet him on the ground?
Alex Ferguson
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29594 on: Today at 03:56:27 pm
Im slightly skeptical given his injury problems but considering the price and relatively low wages its worth a go. It does make me wonder whether theres some truth to the rumours that Nunez is looking to leave.
