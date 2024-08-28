« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29480 on: Today at 02:15:03 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:10:46 pm
Cherki?

We would have SEVEN attackers. Richard Hughes, can we go for a DM and a CB now?

No more midfielders or defenders. We only play attackers under Arne.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29481 on: Today at 02:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:01:08 pm
The thing that excited me most about the highlight video from last year is his dribbling ability, ability to stay up, and his ability to find the pass on very tight spaces.

It looked very Jota-like to me

Play them together and they'll stumble thru any defense. The Stumbling Unstopables ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29482 on: Today at 02:16:08 pm »
Quote
The arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus won't lead to any senior attackers leaving LFC before Friday's deadline. Slot's plan is to have six frontline attackers - some serious firepower in Diaz, Jota, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, and now Chiesa.

https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1828781454580670928
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29483 on: Today at 02:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:17:28 pm
That rules Curtis out then.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tkZotPh2_6w&pp=ygUNZW5yaWNvIGNoaWVzYQ%3D%3D

You mean Curt doesnt speak English like this?  ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29484 on: Today at 02:17:02 pm »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29485 on: Today at 02:17:31 pm »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29486 on: Today at 02:17:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:10:46 pm
Cherki?

We would have SEVEN attackers. Richard Hughes, can we go for a DM and a CB now?

I'd imagine our Cherki interest was perhaps if we didn't get Chiesa
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29487 on: Today at 02:18:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:13:09 pm
Currently flying over mount Blanc.  Currently, the most tracked plane in the world :lmao

Mad bastards.  ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29488 on: Today at 02:18:21 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:15:03 pm
No more midfielders or defenders. We only play attackers under Arne.
That Chiesa-Jota-Salah midfield is
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29489 on: Today at 02:19:44 pm »
Currently flying over Lake Geneva at 38,000 ft.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29490 on: Today at 02:20:11 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:13:57 pm
I think he'll start often. He could play anywhere in the front 3 and as a no.10. People thinking of him as a 6th choice forward etc. are categorically wrong. He's far too good and seasoned for that.

Theyre not categorically wrong - he gets comfortably the lowest amount of quality shots of the 6

Really useful player for us to have - great deal -   but he also faces a challenge to get in our first choice eleven
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29491 on: Today at 02:20:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:17:55 pm
I'd imagine our Cherki interest was perhaps if we didn't get Chiesa

Yeah, I suppose it was the one or the other. It seems that we are working on deals in the background, so I'd wait and see what will happen until Friday ...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29492 on: Today at 02:21:25 pm »
Ha, only 2636, shame on you Liverpool fans.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29493 on: Today at 02:22:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:20:42 pm
Yeah, I suppose it was the one or the other. It seems that we are working on deals in the background, so I'd wait and see what will happen until Friday ...

No no no, have you not heard, the 'nerds in suits' cannot do two things at once. That's what this thread have concluded at any rate.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29494 on: Today at 02:23:53 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:14:26 am
Diaz                                 Jota                              Salah
Gakpo                             Nunez                           Chiesa


Looks pretty incredible as a front line option. You could make three changes with half an hour left and not feel a real drop in standards.

Just wish we would do something about the DM and defensive situation as we could really be in the mix for the title with those additions. Failing that, if we somehow keep most of our players fit like Arsenal did last season, then we've still got a pretty good chance to compete.

It is. We are stacked in attack. The versatility of Chiesa adds an extra dimension in that he can easily slot into any of the three attacking positions behind the striker (if he physically is anywhere near still at it).

The 6 position is the one we are missing though. I think we will get away with it against weaker opponents but against the better sides without that defensive nous in there it could cost us.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29495 on: Today at 02:23:54 pm »
Having Nunez, Gakpo, Elliot, and Chiesa on the bench is pretty cool! For certain games, the bench may contain Salah, Jota, Diaz, and Szobozlai!  :D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29496 on: Today at 02:23:55 pm »
Only just noticed the new thread title.   ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29497 on: Today at 02:23:56 pm »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29498 on: Today at 02:24:04 pm »
Now entered French airspace and still climbing. +42,000 ft.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29499 on: Today at 02:24:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:20:11 pm
Theyre not categorically wrong - he gets comfortably the lowest amount of quality shots of the 6

Really useful player for us to have - great deal -   but he also faces a challenge to get in our first choice eleven

I'd be interested to see how he stacks up against Dom and whether that's something we'd look at, on paper he seems like a good option to play behind Jota/Nunez.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29500 on: Today at 02:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 02:22:13 pm
No no no, have you not heard, the 'nerds in suits' cannot do two things at once. That's what this thread have concluded at any rate.

To be honest, I don't bother much with the moaners. As for the others, take a look at this list ;)

https://www.transfermarkt.com/statistik/endendevertraege
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29501 on: Today at 02:25:21 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:23:54 pm
Having Nunez, Gakpo, Elliot, and Chiesa on the bench is pretty cool! For certain games, the bench may contain Salah, Jota, Diaz, and Szobozlai!  :D
Certainly makes the 3 games in 8 days easier.
