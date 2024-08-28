Cherki? We would have SEVEN attackers. Richard Hughes, can we go for a DM and a CB now?
The thing that excited me most about the highlight video from last year is his dribbling ability, ability to stay up, and his ability to find the pass on very tight spaces.It looked very Jota-like to me
The arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus won't lead to any senior attackers leaving LFC before Friday's deadline. Slot's plan is to have six frontline attackers - some serious firepower in Diaz, Jota, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, and now Chiesa.
That rules Curtis out then.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1828781454580670928
Currently flying over mount Blanc. Currently, the most tracked plane in the world
No more midfielders or defenders. We only play attackers under Arne.
I think he'll start often. He could play anywhere in the front 3 and as a no.10. People thinking of him as a 6th choice forward etc. are categorically wrong. He's far too good and seasoned for that.
I'd imagine our Cherki interest was perhaps if we didn't get Chiesa
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Yeah, I suppose it was the one or the other. It seems that we are working on deals in the background, so I'd wait and see what will happen until Friday ...
Diaz Jota SalahGakpo Nunez ChiesaLooks pretty incredible as a front line option. You could make three changes with half an hour left and not feel a real drop in standards. Just wish we would do something about the DM and defensive situation as we could really be in the mix for the title with those additions. Failing that, if we somehow keep most of our players fit like Arsenal did last season, then we've still got a pretty good chance to compete.
Theyre not categorically wrong - he gets comfortably the lowest amount of quality shots of the 6 Really useful player for us to have - great deal -
but he also faces a challenge to get in our first choice eleven
No no no, have you not heard, the 'nerds in suits' cannot do two things at once. That's what this thread have concluded at any rate.
Having Nunez, Gakpo, Elliot, and Chiesa on the bench is pretty cool! For certain games, the bench may contain Salah, Jota, Diaz, and Szobozlai!
