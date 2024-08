Fuck me but that is a bargain and a half. Even if he doesnt do so well, we'd easily recoup that! On the flipside, if he regains form and hits the peak that his age suggests, this could be the deal of the decade.



Only thing that makes me reserved is usually Italian clubs are tight as fuck, very rarely will they give a player away unless they know something we don't. Not saying he's about to have a gambling ban or something but when something is too good to be true it usually is. However this is just a back up option for our attack, so that said as long as he can still run properly it will be a very good buy.