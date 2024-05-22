« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

AmanShah21

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29120 on: Today at 10:31:01 am
There is a very real possibility that Slot might be open to selling Darwin. For all intents and purposes, he favors players who are technically good, and darwin just isn't. He has a lot of qualities that make him a good no.9, I just dont think he was ideal for Klopp and even less so for Slot in the way they setup their teams to play. While Klopp is one who can persist and work around it, Slot seems less likely to do so. Terrific player, love him to bits, but I can totally see a world where we accept a good offer for him before deadline day. Hope he stays for a season so we can actually see how it works with him, but it is a very real possibility that it might not happen.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29121 on: Today at 10:33:31 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:21:36 am
Not only that, he used to board with the same family as Bobby Clark when they were younger, so they know each other very well.

I didn't know that, and it is definitely a plus ...
TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29122 on: Today at 10:33:51 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:30:36 am
I am sure that we will offer Virgil a contract extension, I am just not sure at what conditions ...
My gut feel is that we dont offer either him or Mo a new deal. Hope Im wrong though!
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29123 on: Today at 10:36:53 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 10:31:01 am
There is a very real possibility that Slot might be open to selling Darwin. For all intents and purposes, he favors players who are technically good, and darwin just isn't. He has a lot of qualities that make him a good no.9, I just dont think he was ideal for Klopp and even less so for Slot in the way they setup their teams to play. While Klopp is one who can persist and work around it, Slot seems less likely to do so. Terrific player, love him to bits, but I can totally see a world where we accept a good offer for him before deadline day. Hope he stays for a season so we can actually see how it works with him, but it is a very real possibility that it might not happen.

You have never watched Feyenoord under Slot, haven't you?
Schmidt

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29124 on: Today at 10:42:27 am
The types of chances we're creating look tailor made for Nunez.
CraigDS

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29125 on: Today at 10:44:37 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:33:51 am
My gut feel is that we dont offer either him or Mo a new deal. Hope Im wrong though!

I'd be massively surprised if we don't offer them new deals. Now if they'll be deals they want to accept (I'd guess length may be the issue) is another matter.

Personally I think VVD signs a new deal, and Salah will go on a free regardless of what is offered.
IgorBobbins

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29126 on: Today at 10:45:46 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:42:27 am
The types of chances we're creating look tailor made for Nunez.
to miss  ;)

(I like him really)
kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29127 on: Today at 10:46:18 am
I still think we are done in the transfer market. I think it's the keeper and that's that. At this late stage you get clubs and agents taking the piss knowing club's will be desperate to just get something done but I think with Liverpools risk averse approach they will back off as soon as a club or agent start making those plays. We'll try, but ultimately back off is my bet.
DiggerJohn

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29128 on: Today at 10:47:34 am
Whats the story with Nat Philips there seems to be no moving him.  Has he chained himself to the canteen cooker in the AXA training centre
CraigDS

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29129 on: Today at 10:47:53 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:47:34 am
Whats the story with Nat Philips there seems to be no moving him.  Has he chained himself to the canteen cooker in the AXA training centre

Arsenal are signing him.
kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29130 on: Today at 10:49:23 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:47:34 am
Whats the story with Nat Philips there seems to be no moving him.  Has he chained himself to the canteen cooker in the AXA training centre

Get him on the grill station
DiggerJohn

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29131 on: Today at 10:50:34 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:47:53 am
Arsenal are signing him.

As an inverted CB Gullit/Baresi/Beckenauer/Koeman can fuck off
JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29132 on: Today at 10:51:48 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:23:19 am
https://x.com/_morik92_/status/1828713137853366782?s=46

About £100k pw. Not massive these days

If we really get Chiesa for 12 million quid on a 100 k per week to come in an not be an automatic first choice that's insanely good business
TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29133 on: Today at 10:52:14 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:44:37 am
I'd be massively surprised if we don't offer them new deals. Now if they'll be deals they want to accept (I'd guess length may be the issue) is another matter.

Personally I think VVD signs a new deal, and Salah will go on a free regardless of what is offered.
We didnt for Matip, Gini etc and Henderson wasnt easy  but of course, the club were right in that case
clinical

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29134 on: Today at 10:52:49 am
We may as well keep Nat around this season.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29135 on: Today at 10:54:12 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:52:14 am
We didnt for Matip, Gini etc and Henderson wasnt easy  but of course, the club were right in that case

We offered Gini an extension, no?
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12180520/georginio-wijnaldum-and-liverpool-reach-stalemate-over-new-contract
JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29136 on: Today at 10:55:35 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:44:37 am
Salah will go on a free regardless of what is offered.

based on how he's acted / spoken through his time here I think he'd stay if the offer is sensible - 2 or 3 years at his current salary (I'm skpetical we'll offer him a new deal at all fwiw)  ...
Because nothing's really changed in his situation - he's still elite, he likes playing his elite football here, where he's the main man and staying here for another deal doesn't stop him doing the 'ludicrous retirement pay day' move after it
smurfinaus

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29137 on: Today at 10:55:59 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:25:14 am
Everything will depend on Inter's financial situation next June.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5509404/2024/05/22/inter-oaktree-capital-management/

We are certainly interested in Bastoni if Van Dijk doesn't sign a contract extension, and the presence of Chiesa at LFC will certainly help ...

would we be interested regardless?. Third time ive heard people mentioning Bastoni in the last few weeks.hmmmmmmm
has gone odd

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29138 on: Today at 10:57:55 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:12:05 am
That would be a serious downgrade to the team, but at least we will have one more Scouser on it ...

I am not a Darwin basher by any means, but he hasn't hit his stride with us yet, not entirely sure why everyone is so defiant on keeping him, perhaps besotted with his mad bastard vibe. He aint bad so would like to keep him but he is not the best in the world by any stretch. Think we overpaid frankly and would be lucky to recoup the money paid.

Also reckon he wants more regular playing time, which will not happen on his current form.

If offered a straight swap with Tony it would be a tough choice.


JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29139 on: Today at 10:58:18 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 10:55:59 am
would we be interested regardless?. Third time ive heard people mentioning Bastoni in the last few weeks.hmmmmmmm

every big club will be interested in Bastoni if he's moving
Schmarn

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29140 on: Today at 11:01:05 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:57:55 am
I am not a Darwin basher by any means, but he hasn't hit his stride with us yet, not entirely sure why everyone is so defiant on keeping him, perhaps besotted with his mad bastard vibe. He aint bad so would like to keep him but he is not the best in the world by any stretch. Think we overpaid frankly and would be lucky to recoup the money paid.

Also reckon he wants more regular playing time, which will not happen on his current form.

If offered a straight swap with Tony it would be a tough choice.

I agree. He's a nice kid but at 25 you shouldn't still be learning to stay onside and score from 3 yards out.  We just can't afford that albeit I'd be intrigued to see if Slot can help him.
Adam_LFC

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29141 on: Today at 11:03:06 am
I also think that is us mostly done unless there are any 'opportunistic' signings we can make, helped by a team coming in late for one of our fringe players. I don't think we are actively pushing for anyone else other than possibly Chiesa.
CraigDS

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29142 on: Today at 11:03:07 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:55:35 am
based on how he's acted / spoken through his time here I think he'd stay if the offer is sensible - 2 or 3 years at his current salary (I'm skpetical we'll offer him a new deal at all fwiw)  ...
Because nothing's really changed in his situation - he's still elite, he likes playing his elite football here, where he's the main man and staying here for another deal doesn't stop him doing the 'ludicrous retirement pay day' move after it

Tbf its for those reasons I think he may go to another European club, maybe in Spain, for 3 years before heading off for a big retirement pay day somewhere.
smurfinaus

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29143 on: Today at 11:03:10 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:58:18 am
every big club will be interested in Bastoni if he's moving

How much would he be worth now?
DiggerJohn

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29144 on: Today at 11:06:04 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:51:48 am
If we really get Chiesa for 12 million quid on a 100 k per week to come in an not be an automatic first choice that's insanely good business

Sounds good, but really hope that's not our only signing.  I have given up on a no6 at this stage.  So a big CB or LB/CB hybrid type  please. Diomande big CB to back up injury prone Konate,  Quanash can play LCB back up Virgil.  Probably means Joe goes.  Or Hincapie/Hato to replace Tsimikas as a defensive sitting big LB or emergency CB.

By the way i like Joe and Tsimi alot but we should be looking to improve.  Joe is not strong enough in the air for a CB and Robbo/Tsimi arent ideal for Slot's new system.

Lets spend some of the 10m Clark, 27m Carvalho, 25m SVDB
Draex

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29145 on: Today at 11:06:25 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:58:18 am
every big club will be interested in Bastoni if he's moving

Id imagine this is doing the ground work for next summer, high profile transfers are usually 6-12 months in the works.
JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29146 on: Today at 11:07:11 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:03:07 am
Tbf its for those reasons I think he may go to another European club, maybe in Spain, for 3 years before heading off for a big retirement pay day somewhere.

Yeah could be.. but he could have done that at literally any point he chose, including last year when we dropped out the CL, I can't see any evidence he wants to
Qston

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29147 on: Today at 11:07:20 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:51:48 am
If we really get Chiesa for 12 million quid on a 100 k per week to come in an not be an automatic first choice that's insanely good business

Agreed. The opportunistic thing in full on mode.

I also like the GK signing. Getting in there before his price rockets when others are looking.

Still need midfield reinforcements though, and possibly a CB. With Bajcetic likely going out on loan we must surely have something lined up.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29148 on: Today at 11:07:22 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:33:51 am
My gut feel is that we dont offer either him or Mo a new deal. Hope Im wrong though!

Since both Virgil and Mo are still performing at the very top level, I suspect that we will offer them a short term extension (1 year) under the same terms they have now. This is a common thing at the top clubs with the quality players at the age of 33/34 ...
JRed

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29149 on: Today at 11:07:51 am
We cant be done in the transfer market. We havent actually done anything for this season yet.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29150 on: Today at 11:07:59 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:23:19 am
https://x.com/_morik92_/status/1828713137853366782?s=46

For reference that fee is also reportedly what they were willing to accept from Barcelona. So I could see some truth in that. Juventus have a number of players they still need to offload and they are supposedly after Sancho as well so beggars can't be choosers at this point. It wouldn't surprise me if a deal is announced later today
Draex

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #29151 on: Today at 11:09:17 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:07:59 am
For reference that fee is also reportedly what they were willing to accept from Barcelona. So I could see some truth in that. Juventus have a number of players they still need to offload and they are supposedly after Sancho as well so beggars can't be choosers at this point. It wouldn't surprise me if a deal is announced later today

I do find it funny they are offloading players to afford Sancho whose on £300k a week, some proper weird deals in football.
JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up
« Reply #29152 on: Today at 11:09:47 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 11:03:10 am
How much would he be worth now?

A lot...
If the internet is right he's under contract until 2028 .. he's prime age for a centre back and - critically - he's left footed (best left footed CB in the world?), LCB is an incredibly hard position to fill for big clubs
He's north of £80 million
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29153 on: Today at 11:10:39 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:57:55 am
I am not a Darwin basher by any means, but he hasn't hit his stride with us yet, not entirely sure why everyone is so defiant on keeping him, perhaps besotted with his mad bastard vibe. He aint bad so would like to keep him but he is not the best in the world by any stretch. Think we overpaid frankly and would be lucky to recoup the money paid.

Also reckon he wants more regular playing time, which will not happen on his current form.

If offered a straight swap with Tony it would be a tough choice.

18 goals and 13 assists last season, electric pace and runs all game.

He gets a bad rep because of his misses but he gets an absurd amount of shots off to compensate.
Online TheMan

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29154 on: Today at 11:12:42 am »
As 90% of us agree on, the window has been an abomination so far. We have not strengthened at all.

I am hoping that we have two or three late surprises coming our way or we will have basically all but written off our chances of winning PL and CL this season which is against everything this club is about, and on FSG/Edwards/Hughes. You can't just write off seasons.
Online amir87

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29155 on: Today at 11:14:26 am »

Diaz                                 Jota                              Salah
Gakpo                             Nunez                           Chiesa


Looks pretty incredible as a front line option. You could make three changes with half an hour left and not feel a real drop in standards.

Just wish we would do something about the DM and defensive situation as we could really be in the mix for the title with those additions. Failing that, if we somehow keep most of our players fit like Arsenal did last season, then we've still got a pretty good chance to compete.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29156 on: Today at 11:14:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:09:47 am
A lot...
If the internet is right he's under contract until 2028 .. he's prime age for a centre back and - critically - he's left footed (best left footed CB in the world?), LCB is an incredibly hard position to fill for big clubs
He's north of £80 million

Out of curiosity what do you think the Bastoni plan would be if we got him this week - unlikely I know. A year at LB (believe he's played there before) and then take Virgil's spot next year if he leaves? Or would he play LCB straight away, and Virgil moves across?
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29157 on: Today at 11:15:59 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:57:55 am
I am not a Darwin basher by any means, but he hasn't hit his stride with us yet, not entirely sure why everyone is so defiant on keeping him, perhaps besotted with his mad bastard vibe. He aint bad so would like to keep him but he is not the best in the world by any stretch. Think we overpaid frankly and would be lucky to recoup the money paid.

Also reckon he wants more regular playing time, which will not happen on his current form.

If offered a straight swap with Tony it would be a tough choice.

Do you people even watch football? For all of his shortcomings, Nunez has finished last season with 18 goals and 13 assists in 3,000 minutes for us. I couldn't care less if Gordon is born at the top of the Liver building, he is nowhere near the talent level of Nunez. Can people please stop with these ridiculous suggestions?
Online smurfinaus

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29158 on: Today at 11:18:01 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:09:47 am
A lot...
If the internet is right he's under contract until 2028 .. he's prime age for a centre back and - critically - he's left footed (best left footed CB in the world?), LCB is an incredibly hard position to fill for big clubs
He's north of £80 million

Would we even try at some point and if not, who would you consider as a VVD similar type replacement in the future?.
Online JRed

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29159 on: Today at 11:20:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:15:59 am
Do you people even watch football? For all of his shortcomings, Nunez has finished last season with 18 goals and 13 assists in 3,000 minutes for us. I couldn't care less if Gordon is born at the top of the Liver building, he is nowhere near the talent level of Nunez. Can people please stop with these ridiculous suggestions?
Gordon got 11 goals and 10 assists in a far, far worse team. So I wouldnt say he is nowhere near.
