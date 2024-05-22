There is a very real possibility that Slot might be open to selling Darwin. For all intents and purposes, he favors players who are technically good, and darwin just isn't. He has a lot of qualities that make him a good no.9, I just dont think he was ideal for Klopp and even less so for Slot in the way they setup their teams to play. While Klopp is one who can persist and work around it, Slot seems less likely to do so. Terrific player, love him to bits, but I can totally see a world where we accept a good offer for him before deadline day. Hope he stays for a season so we can actually see how it works with him, but it is a very real possibility that it might not happen.