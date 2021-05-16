Hypothetically: Sell Darwin and bring in Tony G?



Not sure how I'd feel about that. Our attacking options would feel a bit unbalanced.



Not for me. Leaves us with one proper central striker in Jota. Gakpo can do a job, but I don't think he leads the line like Jota and Nunez can.Still not sold that Gordon is a) as good as Diaz b) would be wanted to the level he is if he wasn't an ex Everton player/aka brings the fume. I think at ~£70/80m he'd represent stupid business, personally. We're well stocked at LWF with Diaz and Gakpo (plus Nunez and Jota both able to do a job).Aside from that, the Chiesa signing seems like very smart business. Low fee, high potential. Would be coming in as a clear back-up to Mo, but also allows us to manage Mos minutes and hopefully ensure he's fit and, critically, sharp - come the big games. Our forward line looks stocked and I'm not sure there's a better collection of quality AND depth on the planet.I'm fine with not doing a CB if Gomez stays. It's critical we do one of he goes. That would otherwise be stupid. If he does go, then a left-sided defender (as well described by Neil and Josh on a TAW show is where I'm landing). Still, if these are our CB options I'm OK with that.We all want a CM. I'm not convinced it's as easy as others are making out to find one that is:- good enough- available- value for money- not going to block a pathwayI'm not deaf to counter arguments to any of those points, but I do think it's important we a) spend our money wisely and b) get that money on the pitch. Endo is earmarked as the standard to beat, and, whilst downplaying his ability imo, that's a fair statement. The question is value for me. Sure, we can find better. If better is marginal though, or comes at an excessive premium, I understand the hesitation. An overpay on 'good' now MIGHT prevent us paying the required amount on 'great or elite' in the future.I don't really know why I think this, but I do feel we're going to see us bring in a CM and ball playing left footed CB still this window. Might be wrong, we'll see.If we stopped now I think we can win the league. Maybe 2 times out of 10. If we did all the above I don't think that goes above 4. It definitely would increase our chances of multiple trophies though.