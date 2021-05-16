« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 957895 times)

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29000 on: Today at 03:48:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:21:04 am
Nah, the first World class libero was Franz Beckenbauer ...
2nd was Baresi?
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29001 on: Today at 04:01:01 am »
Freddy Church, great bit of business if it goes through. Three attackers on the bench plus Elliott is an embarrassment of riches.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29002 on: Today at 05:08:31 am »
Feels like the Trossard signing for Arsenal. I think thats the one signing that turned them
Into genuine contenders.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29003 on: Today at 05:25:05 am »
HYPERBOLE!

You've got to love it.
We've played 2 games. SO anyone who didn't start is 'out of favour'
And thus either:

Agitating for a move
Surplus to requirements
Ripe for a move to another club


Conversely, any position we don't have at least 3 players for is deemed 'a lack of depth', and we need to be linked with as many people as possible in said positions.

Transfer silly season
Media talking guff
And suckers buying it
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29004 on: Today at 05:28:01 am »
Chiesa is levels above Trossard though. He only started getting back to his best about the last half of last season. He has had to work hard to get over his ACL. I am sure that he will be a hit in the premier league.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29005 on: Today at 05:49:27 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:28:01 am
Chiesa is levels above Trossard though. He only started getting back to his best about the last half of last season. He has had to work hard to get over his ACL. I am sure that he will be a hit in the premier league.

If Chiesa can rediscover the form that made him worth 100million, he can be one of the best wingers in the world. Just 3 years ago, he was touted to be just that and then the Ligament tear happened. This could go either way, he has the ability to be another Salah or another Jota. Either way, he'll be useful.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29006 on: Today at 05:58:55 am »
Selling Nunez to Arsenal would be the wrong decision.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29007 on: Today at 06:09:59 am »
Feels a bit like the Thiago signing to me personally.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29008 on: Today at 06:25:19 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:09:59 am
Feels a bit like the Thiago signing to me personally.

Thiago had a far worse availability than Chiesa - he was also older, and was arguably on more shilling than Chiesa will be wanting - also cost twice as much.

So very much nothing like the Thiago signing. 😉
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29009 on: Today at 07:02:18 am »
Hypothetically: Sell Darwin and bring in Tony G?

Not sure how I'd feel about that. Our attacking options would feel a bit unbalanced.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29010 on: Today at 07:20:12 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 07:02:18 am
Hypothetically: Sell Darwin and bring in Tony G?

Not sure how I'd feel about that. Our attacking options would feel a bit unbalanced.

Id do it. Nunez would probably work out somewhere else but hes just a maverick on the pitch and unless were shipping Slot anytime soon I dont see Nunez as a good fit for the more controlled game were seeming to move towards. Id rather the Nunez circus moved on to be brutally honest but Ill be in the minority no doubt.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29011 on: Today at 07:37:54 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:20:12 am
Id do it. Nunez would probably work out somewhere else but hes just a maverick on the pitch and unless were shipping Slot anytime soon I dont see Nunez as a good fit for the more controlled game were seeming to move towards. Id rather the Nunez circus moved on to be brutally honest but Ill be in the minority no doubt.

Slot's always played with a 'target man' nine. He also improved Giménez's shooting accuracy by a significant margin so there's hope for Darwin yet.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29012 on: Today at 07:40:04 am »
I'd really like to see Darwin under Slot for at least one season.

But maybe Hughes feels now is his max resale value?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29013 on: Today at 07:40:05 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 07:37:54 am
Slot's always played with a 'target man' nine. He also improved Giménez's shooting accuracy by a significant margin so there's hope for Darwin yet.

Nunez is not a target man though; he cant be used in that way because of his inconsistent touch and pretty poor heading ability. Nunez is a turnovers and hectic game player. I just dont see us playing that way by design with Slot.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29014 on: Today at 07:42:30 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 07:40:04 am
I'd really like to see Darwin under Slot for at least one season.

But maybe Hughes feels now is his max resale value?
Hughes seems to be selling everyone .
Would keep Nunez he will come good.
More important it what about midfield and defence .
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29015 on: Today at 07:49:25 am »
I don't think there is a serious suggestion of selling Nunez. Made up internet nonsense.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29016 on: Today at 07:51:41 am »
If we actually sold Nunez to Arsenal then we are actually the dumbest club in the league.

He would improve them massively.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29017 on: Today at 07:52:13 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:40:05 am
Nunez is not a target man though; he cant be used in that way because of his inconsistent touch and pretty poor heading ability. Nunez is a turnovers and hectic game player. I just dont see us playing that way by design with Slot.

Who's a better target man in our squad, Diogo, Cody?

Nunez has never been solely a target man but he has the attributes in strength, height, guile to play that role. He's touch is fine. He needs to be shooting from better positions, ie. closer to goal, and not be snatching at shots as he does often when on the run and off balance.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29018 on: Today at 07:55:06 am »
wtf is all this about nunez and arsenal? get to fuck.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29019 on: Today at 07:55:19 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm
Not even the fucking beans?

Something fucking wrong with you

Dead inside him. Some people you just cant help

Hate to do this so early, but cant stand beans either.

Someone once did say Ive got a swinging brick instead of a heart.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29020 on: Today at 07:57:19 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 07:02:18 am
Hypothetically: Sell Darwin and bring in Tony G?

Not sure how I'd feel about that. Our attacking options would feel a bit unbalanced.

Not for me. Leaves us with one proper central striker in Jota. Gakpo can do a job, but I don't think he leads the line like Jota and Nunez can.

Still not sold that Gordon is a) as good as Diaz b) would be wanted to the level he is if he wasn't an ex Everton player/aka brings the fume. I think at ~£70/80m he'd represent stupid business, personally. We're well stocked at LWF with Diaz and Gakpo (plus Nunez and Jota both able to do a job).

Aside from that, the Chiesa signing seems like very smart business. Low fee, high potential. Would be coming in as a clear back-up to Mo, but also allows us to manage Mos minutes and hopefully ensure he's fit and, critically, sharp - come the big games. Our forward line looks stocked and I'm not sure there's a better collection of quality AND depth on the planet.

I'm fine with not doing a CB if Gomez stays. It's critical we do one of he goes. That would otherwise be stupid. If he does go, then a left-sided defender (as well described by Neil and Josh on a TAW show is where I'm landing). Still, if these are our CB options I'm OK with that.

We all want a CM. I'm not convinced it's as easy as others are making out to find one that is:

- good enough
- available
- value for money
- not going to block a pathway

I'm not deaf to counter arguments to any of those points, but I do think it's important we a) spend our money wisely and b) get that money on the pitch. Endo is earmarked as the standard to beat, and, whilst downplaying his ability imo, that's a fair statement. The question is value for me. Sure, we can find better. If better is marginal though, or comes at an excessive premium, I understand the hesitation. An overpay on 'good' now MIGHT prevent us paying the required amount on 'great or elite' in the future.

I don't really know why I think this, but I do feel we're going to see us bring in a CM and ball playing left footed CB still this window. Might be wrong, we'll see.

If we stopped now I think we can win the league. Maybe 2 times out of 10. If we did all the above I don't think that goes above 4. It definitely would increase our chances of multiple trophies though.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29021 on: Today at 07:57:21 am »
You have certain sections of the fanbase that demand squad depth but the moment someone is on the bench that means they will be off. Do yourself a favour and look at our coming schedule, especially in the CL. We will need everyone.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29022 on: Today at 07:59:25 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 07:52:13 am
Who's a better target man in our squad, Diogo, Cody?

Nunez has never been solely a target man but he has the attributes in strength, height, guile to play that role. He's touch is fine. He needs to be shooting from better positions, ie. closer to goal, and not be snatching at shots as he does often when on the run and off balance.

Salah is playing as a target man and excelling at it, lots of direct out balls to him, he wins the duel, pings it back to a midfielder and they put it over the top.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29023 on: Today at 08:05:37 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:59:25 am
Salah is playing as a target man and excelling at it, lots of direct out balls to him, he wins the duel, pings it back to a midfielder and they put it over the top.

True, there's been some of that so far and it's been effective. Still think of Mo as the winger in this side so didn't think of him. He wouldn't be able to play that role centrally though where he'd easily get out-muscled.
Plenty yet to see from Arne's set-up so let's not be premature in writing off our players.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29024 on: Today at 08:06:05 am »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29025 on: Today at 08:09:01 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 07:55:06 am
wtf is all this about nunez and arsenal? get to fuck.
Originated with the chancer who got lots of traffic with the Curtis Jones to Arsenal bollox last season, Claire.
Given that Slot is supposed to have landed the job in part because of his eagerness to work with Nuñez and improve him, it seems even more unlikely.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29026 on: Today at 08:16:12 am »
Nunez stuff must be bollocks. Im not his biggest fan yet, but hes got bags of potential. Clearly the danger he could click and score loads. Wed be mental to let him do that at a direct rival. Unless hes been an absolute abomination in training, Slot is doing to want a season with him at least.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #29027 on: Today at 08:18:15 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:09:01 am
Originated with the chancer who got lots of traffic with the Curtis Jones to Arsenal bollox last season, Claire.
Given that Slot is supposed to have landed the job in part because of his eagerness to work with Nuñez and improve him, it seems even more unlikely.

For all his eagerness he doesnt play Nunez much.  I wont be selling Darwin either.
