LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 09:21:01 pm
Those advocating or suggesting nunez fucks off, give your head a wobble. He came back late and he will be a big player for us this season. If we get rid we are literally left with Jota as the sole number 9. Not happening. He will grow into the system..let's stop being silly

If I had £1 every time...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:52:26 pm
He was a boss player for a few years, in an era where Serie A had some of the best, Ronaldo, Baggio, Del Piero, Signori, Batistuta etc.

No league has ever been (or ever will be) more stacked. From R.Baggio at Juve to Igor Simutenkov at Reggiana.

Mancini, Chiesa, Seedorf, Karembeu, Mihajlovic...Sampdoria finished just above mid table. Remember watching a home game of theirs (might have been a game vs AC Milan in a prior season with Gullit playing for Sampdoria) that was delayed as there was a beehive in the net.

Zola (5th/6th choice with Italy) comes to England and is arguably the best player in the league. The talent Italy had was ridiculous. Ravanelli, Vialli, Vieri, Signori, Inzaghi, Montella, Del Piero. Was at the game when Casiraghi played against us (think B.Laudrup played that day too).
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:23:57 pm
When will the Saudi links start? Probably after about 3 players from us this year after our window slams shut.

When does their window close?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
No league has ever been (or ever will be) more stacked. From R.Baggio at Juve to Igor Simutenkov at Reggiana.

Mancini, Chiesa, Seedorf, Karembeu, Mihajlovic...Sampdoria finished just above mid table. Remember watching a home game of theirs (might have been a game vs AC Milan in a prior season with Gullit playing for Sampdoria) that was delayed as there was a beehive in the net.

Zola (5th/6th choice with Italy) comes to England and is arguably the best player in the league. The talent Italy had was ridiculous. Ravanelli, Vialli, Vieri, Signori, Inzaghi, Montella, Del Piero. Was at the game when Casiraghi played against us (think B.Laudrup played that day too).

The infamous Phil Babb game...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:19:17 pm
If I had £1 every time...


Thing is we need it to work. If we are to win the league this season and it was the same last season we need him to click. He doesn't need to be Salah, just needs to be more consistent and it's not mad to think he can be since he finds himself in good positions constantly. Reduce the offsides a bit and improve the finishing a bit. Bang, an elite striker.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:52:26 pm
He was a boss player for a few years, in an era where Serie A had some of the best, Ronaldo, Baggio, Del Piero, Signori, Batistuta etc.

The only player I loved more than him in the late 90's was Michael Owen. What a player!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
No league has ever been (or ever will be) more stacked. From R.Baggio at Juve to Igor Simutenkov at Reggiana.

Mancini, Chiesa, Seedorf, Karembeu, Mihajlovic...Sampdoria finished just above mid table. Remember watching a home game of theirs (might have been a game vs AC Milan in a prior season with Gullit playing for Sampdoria) that was delayed as there was a beehive in the net.

Zola (5th/6th choice with Italy) comes to England and is arguably the best player in the league. The talent Italy had was ridiculous. Ravanelli, Vialli, Vieri, Signori, Inzaghi, Montella, Del Piero. Was at the game when Casiraghi played against us (think B.Laudrup played that day too).


Hmmm you seem to know your stuff...stay tuned.
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
Remember watching a home game of theirs (might have been a game vs AC Milan in a prior season with Gullit playing for Sampdoria) that was delayed as there was a beehive in the net.
What a centre back Gullit was... The best until VVD came along.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
https://x.com/Lfc__vision/status/1828520432284406020

Apologies if posted already.  If you're wondering why he didn't have more assists last season you can blame his teammates. 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 11:40:40 pm
What a centre back Gullit was... The best until VVD came along.

Gullit was a centre back? 🤔
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
https://x.com/Lfc__vision/status/1828520432284406020

Apologies if posted already.  If you're wondering why he didn't have more assists last season you can blame his teammates.

Very encouraging.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:47:28 pm
Gullit was a centre back? 🤔
The very best, just played out of position for far too long

Ask Samie, he knows
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
https://x.com/Lfc__vision/status/1828520432284406020

Apologies if posted already.  If you're wondering why he didn't have more assists last season you can blame his teammates.
He has no weak foot.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
https://x.com/Lfc__vision/status/1828520432284406020

Apologies if posted already.  If you're wondering why he didn't have more assists last season you can blame his teammates. 

The pace is there ...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:47:28 pm
Gullit was a centre back? 🤔

:D

Prof knows best.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:52:41 pm
He has no weak foot.
Trust FSG to buy a one-legged winger.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Gullit was elite and his true position was that of a Centre Back.

Trust Prof, he worked alongside Damien Comolli.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm
The very best, just played out of position for far too long

Ask Samie, he knows

 ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm
Do people actually want to sell Nunez?

I thought hed get another season and Slot would get the chance to work with him; bringing out the best in Darwin was reportedly one of the questions candidates were asked.

I really do still think theres something there to work with. Id be shocked if we sold our most expensive ever forward - most likely at a loss - after only two seasons.

No. And we definitely aren't selling him to Arsenal.

However, I don't actually see him being here long term. I don't think he fits that well into Slot's plans or even style of play. I think this could be his last season at the club personally. So far I just haven't seen what it takes to succeed at a top club like Liverpool. He has to really find his game this season and find some level of composure and consistency.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm
Gullit was elite and his true position was that of a Centre Back.

Trust Prof, he worked alongside Damien Comolli.

The truth is, Gullit has played some games in defence, but only as a libero. Most of the time, he was an outstanding all-action midfielder, with a good eye for a goal. Probably the most complete player of his generation ...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:05:24 am

However, I don't actually see him being here long term. I don't think he fits that well into Slot's plans or even style of play.

Dont know what this is based on - think he fits perfectly to be honest (look at his use of 9s at Feyenoord and Jota in the first 2 games)
If Nunez hasn't settled in the area/at the club/ in the country that would be different
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Mac, just like my other good mate Prof you see the vision.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
https://x.com/Lfc__vision/status/1828520432284406020

Apologies if posted already.  If you're wondering why he didn't have more assists last season you can blame his teammates.
Looks comfortable crossing with both feet which is pretty rare.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:10:36 am
Dont know what this is based on - think he fits perfectly to be honest (look at his use of 9s at Feyenoord and Jota in the first 2 games)
If Nunez hasn't settled in the area/at the club/ in the country that would be different


FWIW I also think that he'll be gone at the end of this season. I think he lacks mental maturity. Just comes across as a bit of a kid. I don't think he learns lessons quickly enough and can be a weak link, tactically.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:27:40 am
Looks comfortable crossing with both feet which is pretty rare.

Too bad Slot doesn't like crossing  ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 09:21:01 pm
Those advocating or suggesting nunez fucks off, give your head a wobble. He came back late and he will be a big player for us this season. If we get rid we are literally left with Jota as the sole number 9. Not happening. He will grow into the system..let's stop being silly

Isnt Chiesa a Striker? There was a graphic posted on it 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:39:23 am
Isnt Chiesa a Striker? There was a graphic posted on it 

Number 10
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:40:41 am
Number 10

Pretty sure he will be 22 for us
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: L.Suarez on Today at 12:42:11 am
Pretty sure he will be 22 for us

I reckon 14
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Regarding Gomez, perhaps we could reflect on the fact that the one true piece of information we THINK we have is that while we were trying to land Gordon early in the window, supposedly Newcastle asked about his price and availability and supposedly we said that we valued him at 45 million quid, at which point they politely declined any further inquiry as to that and that was the end of the matter.

Imo its pretty obvious that every single thing written about the matter since then is pure fiction, clickbait paper talk assumption built upon assumption constant layering on of total bullshit on top of total bullshit on top of total bullshit.

none of the months of speculation that began with the mooting of the "fact" (new age "fact" ie amplified bullshit) that he was "perturbed at being shopped and willing to explore options" has been sourced even once by anybody.

Gomez has not said a word about leaving or wanting out . His agent has not said a word. The club has not said a word about wanting to sell him, other than (reportedly) to value him as an absolutely top tier defender, which he is.  No other club has said a word about buying him. No journalist has attributed a credible quote on the matter to anyone but another clickbait factory.

He was one of our best and most valuable players last year, hes one of the fastest players in the league, hes played in the prem for many years and won everything and the cl, and can play either back or inverted as well as cb. As such he's virtually irreplaceable for anything but insane money.  He also has 3 years left on his contract. It simply doesn't make sense that we would sell him or let him go for anything but a Saudi level blow out offer and it only barely makes enough sense for a clickbait story that he would be perturbed enough at being valued extremely highly by his club in response to a query to wish to force his way out.

Tomorrow 100% i will read about Joe being determined to leave on deadline day. Things got a life of its own.

The hardest thing to believe is that so many people buy it so fully just because its been said so many times. Could be im wrong about it all and he's actually out of here but the preponderance of the evidence suggests that's highly unlikely.






Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:46:40 am
Regarding Gomez, perhaps we could reflect on the fact that the one true piece of information we THINK we have is that while we were trying to land Gordon early in the window, supposedly Newcastle asked about his price and availability and supposedly we said that we valued him at 45 million quid, at which point they politely declined any further inquiry as to that and that was the end of the matter.

Imo its pretty obvious that every single thing written about the matter since then is pure fiction, clickbait paper talk assumption built upon assumption constant layering on of total bullshit on top of total bullshit on top of total bullshit.

none of the months of speculation that began with the mooting of the "fact" (new age "fact" ie amplified bullshit) that he was "perturbed at being shopped and willing to explore options" has been sourced even once by anybody.

Gomez has not said a word about leaving or wanting out . His agent has not said a word. The club has not said a word about wanting to sell him, other than (reportedly) to value him as an absolutely top tier defender, which he is.  No other club has said a word about buying him. No journalist has attributed a credible quote on the matter to anyone but another clickbait factory.

He was one of our best and most valuable players last year, hes one of the fastest players in the league, hes played in the prem for many years and won everything and the cl, and can play either back or inverted as well as cb. As such he's virtually irreplaceable for anything but insane money.  He also has 3 years left on his contract. It simply doesn't make sense that we would sell him or let him go for anything but a Saudi level blow out offer and it only barely makes enough sense for a clickbait story that he would be perturbed enough at being valued extremely highly by his club in response to a query to wish to force his way out.

Tomorrow 100% i will read about Joe being determined to leave on deadline day. Things got a life of its own.

The hardest thing to believe is that so many people buy it so fully just because its been said so many times. Could be im wrong about it all and he's actually out of here but the preponderance of the evidence suggests that's highly unlikely.

You are 100% spot on. If a false news (in other words, a lie) is repeated enough times, it becomes the widely accepted truth. Joe Gomez is a top quality defender, extremely versatile, and if he really wanted out, the likes of Newcastle would have been all over him, instead of spending £60 million on Guehi. FFS, West Ham have signed Kilman for £40 million, and he is half the player Gomez is.

Still, no matter what the facts say, people will believe what they want to believe. There will be a lot of "drama" about Gomez leaving, about Arsenal "making a last minute bid" for Nunez, and other nonsense like that. "News" like that is what creates the clicks and earns money, and the modern day Internet public are not very keen on using their brains. They just consume what they are fed ...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
Was at the game when Casiraghi played against us

Was that the Phil Babb game?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:07:40 am
The truth is, Gullit has played some games in defence, but only as a libero. Most of the time, he was an outstanding all-action midfielder, with a good eye for a goal. Probably the most complete player of his generation ...

I remember the first time I heard him mentioned was as a "utility player". I suppose he was, in the same way Gerrard was a utility player.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm
Gullit was elite and his true position was that of a Centre Back.

Trust Prof, he worked alongside Damien Comolli.

I used to love watching Gullit at centre back. There were always at least 10 yards in depth between him and the nearest defender. A forwards dream. 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Might be wrong but didnt Gullit invent the sweeper role?

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm
https://x.com/90sPlayers/status/1801323888980148534

Need a filthy chip from Federico like this from his old man at the Kop end.  8)

No one will ever convince me that we shouldn't go back to baggy shirts.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
https://x.com/Lfc__vision/status/1828520432284406020

Apologies if posted already.  If you're wondering why he didn't have more assists last season you can blame his teammates.

His short crosses in the box are outstanding. Maybe a little better than Harvey's? Good as Mo's? Nice skill to have duplicated in the squad. It'll help us consistenly breakdown low blocks. I have a feeling they are coming soon. Slot's system feasts on the press over 90 minutes.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
https://x.com/Lfc__vision/status/1828520432284406020

Apologies if posted already.  If you're wondering why he didn't have more assists last season you can blame his teammates.

some nunez levels of finishing there. a couple even hit the post and bar
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:23:35 am
Might be wrong but didnt Gullit invent the sweeper role?

Nah, the first World class libero was Franz Beckenbauer ...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:32:00 am
No one will ever convince me that we shouldn't go back to baggy shirts.
Or the ones Italians had at one world cup that stretched half a yard when grabbed...
