Regarding Gomez, perhaps we could reflect on the fact that the one true piece of information we THINK we have is that while we were trying to land Gordon early in the window, supposedly Newcastle asked about his price and availability and supposedly we said that we valued him at 45 million quid, at which point they politely declined any further inquiry as to that and that was the end of the matter.



Imo its pretty obvious that every single thing written about the matter since then is pure fiction, clickbait paper talk assumption built upon assumption constant layering on of total bullshit on top of total bullshit on top of total bullshit.



none of the months of speculation that began with the mooting of the "fact" (new age "fact" ie amplified bullshit) that he was "perturbed at being shopped and willing to explore options" has been sourced even once by anybody.



Gomez has not said a word about leaving or wanting out . His agent has not said a word. The club has not said a word about wanting to sell him, other than (reportedly) to value him as an absolutely top tier defender, which he is. No other club has said a word about buying him. No journalist has attributed a credible quote on the matter to anyone but another clickbait factory.



He was one of our best and most valuable players last year, hes one of the fastest players in the league, hes played in the prem for many years and won everything and the cl, and can play either back or inverted as well as cb. As such he's virtually irreplaceable for anything but insane money. He also has 3 years left on his contract. It simply doesn't make sense that we would sell him or let him go for anything but a Saudi level blow out offer and it only barely makes enough sense for a clickbait story that he would be perturbed enough at being valued extremely highly by his club in response to a query to wish to force his way out.



Tomorrow 100% i will read about Joe being determined to leave on deadline day. Things got a life of its own.



The hardest thing to believe is that so many people buy it so fully just because its been said so many times. Could be im wrong about it all and he's actually out of here but the preponderance of the evidence suggests that's highly unlikely.













