He was a boss player for a few years, in an era where Serie A had some of the best, Ronaldo, Baggio, Del Piero, Signori, Batistuta etc .



No league has ever been (or ever will be) more stacked. From R.Baggio at Juve to Igor Simutenkov at Reggiana.Mancini, Chiesa, Seedorf, Karembeu, Mihajlovic...Sampdoria finished just above mid table. Remember watching a home game of theirs (might have been a game vs AC Milan in a prior season with Gullit playing for Sampdoria) that was delayed as there was a beehive in the net.Zola (5th/6th choice with Italy) comes to England and is arguably the best player in the league. The talent Italy had was ridiculous. Ravanelli, Vialli, Vieri, Signori, Inzaghi, Montella, Del Piero. Was at the game when Casiraghi played against us (think B.Laudrup played that day too).