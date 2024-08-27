« previous next »
Online End Product

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28920 on: Today at 10:48:03 pm »
Enrico cheisa I think scored in euro 96 before his son was born, exciting player .

Crescendo is an odd one, a journey man who.could be a klaven type.

Don't mind the foreign loans Flanagan did well in Florence.
Online HARD AS HELL

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28921 on: Today at 10:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:45:09 pm
I think posers is the right word for that Reddit lot on the times Ive peaked in (its a better aggregator than here sadly) it seems like one big competition to prove who supports Liverpool the most.

I actually meant to type posters but the wine is kicking in. You're absolutely right though.
Online Jm55

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28922 on: Today at 10:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:47:32 pm
Not saying you are. But some seem to want to reassess the tier list periodically. WTF. To paraphrase Don Draper regarding Romano et al. I dont think hes a twat. I dont think about him at all.

Its more the PR exercise on Greenwood which leads me to think that - difficult not to see it if youre on Twitter.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28923 on: Today at 10:48:49 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 10:47:33 pm
Isnt Bacjetic only going on loan? Not sure why people are disappointed, the lad needs game time after a long injury. Much rather he gets that in a less aggressive league, under a manager that knows him.
Yes, but you are sane..

The full on transfer Jizzistas are not sane in any what shape or form
Offline classycarra

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28924 on: Today at 10:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:27:10 pm
Not a big issue if he's initially joining as a backup option. Aside from the anarchy it'll cause obviously.
i'll raise you that it's not an issue full stop! be really pleased if the signing goes through. he's a vast improvement on Doak, so we have six high level options for three positions). and was only this weekend saying I'd like to see an additional attacking option on the bench (considering we had four defenders, with our almost fully fit squad).

despite happiness at improving our options, not going to pretend that there wasn't a brief moment of frustration that the move near the end of the window isn't in our position of greatest need.

as an advocate that you can still improve your squad dramatically, even if the incoming player isn't better than your best player in the position. and an arguer against people on here who say that we shouldn't make a signing for deep midfielder that's not an improvement on Grav or MacAllister. as Chiesa shows, there's options out there that improve options without being a unicorn of a player (or a pretend unicorn of a player, like Zubimendi). If they do some business on that front, suddenly everything looks better for Slot's opportunities for the season ahead.
Online Sonofthewind

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28925 on: Today at 10:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:48:23 pm
Its more the PR exercise on Greenwood which leads me to think that - difficult not to see it if youre on Twitter.

Fair point. Cant say I have followed it but I have vaguely been aware of that.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28926 on: Today at 10:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:02:04 pm
Buckle up, buccaroos.
We're going mountain-climbing- woohooo!
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28927 on: Today at 10:49:45 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:48:03 pm
Enrico cheisa I think scored in euro 96 before his son was born, exciting player .

Crescendo is an odd one, a journey man who.could be a klaven type.

Don't mind the foreign loans Flanagan did well in Florence.
At anfield in the 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic. I was there.

Fuck.
Online Sonofthewind

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28928 on: Today at 10:51:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:45 pm
At anfield in the 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic. I was there.

Fuck.


That Czech team. Still a bit sad they didnt win it all.
Online A-Bomb

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28929 on: Today at 10:52:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:45 pm
At anfield in the 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic. I was there.

Fuck.

He was a boss player for a few years, in an era where Serie A had some of the best, Ronaldo, Baggio, Del Piero, Signori, Batistuta etc.
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #28930 on: Today at 10:52:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on August 22, 2024, 11:55:41 am
Start point for this is that the squad isn't good enough / robust enough and the job is to be competitive with Arsenal and City over a TOUGHER schedule than last season

I'd buy one for each area of the pitch specifically what we'd be upgrading:

Centre back - here the criteria is they need to be better than Gomez when he plays LCB
Centre Mid - they need to be better than Endo - agree there isn't a specialist 6 we'd be jumping up and down to buy but there's a shit load of CMs that are better than Endo and could be effective in our system
Right sided forward - they need to better than Harvey when he plays that position (specifically when he stands in for Salah)

Any competent recruitment department can hit those targets and we'd be signficantly stronger

So Chiesa is 1 of 3 here.. expected a young player but he's a great option, not just a right sided forward but an obvious upgrade on the current alternatives there and provides great depth for us

I do have a sneaking feeling we might see the other 2 done before the window closes -  more likely just a CB with Gomez leaving .... but if we found an Endo upgrade midfielder too there wouldn't be much reason we couldn't challenge
Online jonkrux

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28931 on: Today at 10:52:48 pm »
Romano was discussed on the previous few pages. Yes he's a blagger or he was I should say... he actually has contacts now. Good for him. If you could do it, you would too.

Blagged his way with 'last minute info' (that he actually credited others for before himself) and built relationships with agents and clubs alike and now actually gets scoops and info before a lot of others.

It's reliable whether you like it or not.
Online mullyred94

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28932 on: Today at 10:52:54 pm »
If KFC boy says Nunez to Chelsea I want someone to buy me some chicken
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28933 on: Today at 10:54:10 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 10:47:33 pm
Isnt Bacjetic only going on loan? Not sure why people are disappointed, the lad needs game time after a long injury. Much rather he gets that in a less aggressive league, under a manager that knows him.

If we don't sign a 6 then losing Bajcetic leaves us with 4 players for 2 positions, one of whom is Jones who is injured a lot (including right now) and another is Endo who looked a bit shaky in preseason. Bajcetic could have found himself 4th choice pretty quickly and getting lots of games, so it'll be a bit disappointing if he goes and we end up having to move Dom back to plug gaps.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28934 on: Today at 10:54:18 pm »
Online Egyptian36

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28935 on: Today at 10:54:33 pm »

Is our target this summer a zero net spend ? if that's the case then Hughes did really an outstanding job
Online Legs

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28936 on: Today at 10:54:48 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:52:54 pm
If KFC boy says Nunez to Chelsea I want someone to buy me some chicken

Even worse he says Barca I have more money than they do and Im skint too !
Offline Samie

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28937 on: Today at 10:55:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:46:10 pm
You have a good name?

At a time when the dinosaurs roamed a fresh and green planet.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28938 on: Today at 10:56:06 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:52:54 pm
If KFC boy says Nunez to Chelsea I want someone to buy me some chicken
Is it not his tweet saying Arsenal and Barca want Darwin and we want to flog Joe to sign Branthwaite, or has he promised more nonsense?
Online skipper757

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28939 on: Today at 10:56:13 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 10:52:48 pm
Romano was discussed on the previous few pages. Yes he's a blagger or he was I should say... he actually has contacts now. Good for him. If you could do it, you would too.

Blagged his way with 'last minute info' (that he actually credited others for before himself) and built relationships with agents and clubs alike and now actually gets scoops and info before a lot of others.

It's reliable whether you like it or not.

Due to his contacts he'll still be susceptible to agents/players disseminating information (e.g. leaking interest to force a club's hand) like other journos.  Moreover, his sources will vary by player (since he probably doesn't have much contact with those at LFC).

However, as we've seen this summer and last with Mac (I think he was in contact with his agent), he does get scoops now (no longer just an aggregator) and even our reliable journos are referencing him and crediting him.

I'm definitely taking him more seriously as a source than before.  Things have to be taken with a grain of salt (particularly since we're still tight-lipped from our side), but Romano's gained quite a bit of credibility.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28940 on: Today at 10:57:09 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 10:20:16 pm
Mama seems excited

https://x.com/mamardashvili25/status/1828527248338756024?s=46
And why wouldn't he be? He got his dream move to his boyhood club.
Anyone of us get a move like that... we'll run through brick walls in every match.

Made up! :-)
Online Sonofthewind

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28941 on: Today at 10:58:25 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:57:09 pm
And why wouldn't he be? He got his dream move to his boyhood club.
Anyone of us get a move like that... we'll run through brick walls in every match.

Made up! :-)

Feel a bit sorry for the bloke. He seems quite excited but aside from the year or possibly longer wait were all taking about Chiesa.
Online jonkrux

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28942 on: Today at 10:58:49 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 10:56:13 pm
Due to his contacts he'll still be susceptible to agents/players disseminating information (e.g. leaking interest to force a club's hand) like other journos.  Moreover, his sources will vary by player (since he probably doesn't have much contact with those at LFC).

However, as we've seen this summer and last with Mac (I think he was in contact with his agent), he does get scoops now (no longer just an aggregator) and even our reliable journos are referencing him and crediting him.

I'm definitely taking him more seriously as a source than before.  Things have to be taken with a grain of salt (particularly since we're still tight-lipped from our side), but Romano's gained quite a bit of credibility.

Bang on. Better summary than I could have given. Cheers 🍻
Online the_red_pill

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28943 on: Today at 10:59:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:25:34 pm
Can people please stop peddling this narrative? It is boring.



He's had only one major injury. All his other "injuries" have been minor knocks and niggles ...
And missed only 9 matches last season... and played more minutes than Trent. Missed 10 matches the season before(discounting the fitness misses)
Made 33 apps last season.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28944 on: Today at 11:00:29 pm »
Likes to miss international breaks too.


Thats the spirit!
Online Sonofthewind

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28945 on: Today at 11:01:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:29 pm
Likes to miss international breaks too.


Thats the spirit!

He has kinda been there, done that, and got the t-shirt (and winners medal)
Online ab9

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28946 on: Today at 11:02:34 pm »
Apparently, we've got undercover agents covering for us  ;D

https://x.com/TuttoMercatoWeb/status/1828546555143741496

 
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28947 on: Today at 11:05:10 pm »
Quote from: ab9 on Today at 11:02:34 pm
Apparently, we've got undercover agents covering for us  ;D

https://x.com/TuttoMercatoWeb/status/1828546555143741496

 
What a time to be alive! :lmao
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28948 on: Today at 11:07:05 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:59:30 pm
And missed only 9 matches last season... and played more minutes than Trent. Missed 10 matches the season before(discounting the fitness misses)
Made 33 apps last season.

Actually, he's had 37 appearances last season. 33 in the league, and 4 in the cup. A total of 2,512 minutes, which isn't bad at all ...
Online the_red_pill

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28949 on: Today at 11:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:58:25 pm
Feel a bit sorry for the bloke. He seems quite excited but aside from the year or possibly longer wait were all taking about Chiesa.
It does seem that way, doesn't it?
I'm sure he's chuffed though. At least we have that area covered though mate. Chiesa... like most I'm happy we finally signing someone... used to be n upcoming star, but not been going well for him.

He has the pace though and if there's one thing that can hurt teams in the prem, it's pace. Let's see.
I dunno- I guess I'm more happy we're finally seeing some signings as opposed to being "satisfied".
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #28950 on: Today at 11:08:18 pm »
Quote from: ab9 on Today at 11:02:34 pm
Apparently, we've got undercover agents covering for us  ;D

