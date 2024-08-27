Not a big issue if he's initially joining as a backup option. Aside from the anarchy it'll cause obviously.



i'll raise you that it's not an issue full stop! be really pleased if the signing goes through. he's a vast improvement on Doak, so we have six high level options for three positions). and was only this weekend saying I'd like to see an additional attacking option on the bench (considering we had four defenders, with our almost fully fit squad).despite happiness at improving our options, not going to pretend that there wasn't a brief moment of frustration that the move near the end of the window isn't in our position of greatest need.as an advocate that you can still improve your squad dramatically, even if the incoming player isn't better than your best player in the position. and an arguer against people on here who say that we shouldn't make a signing for deep midfielder that's not an improvement on Grav or MacAllister. as Chiesa shows, there's options out there that improve options without being a unicorn of a player (or a pretend unicorn of a player, like Zubimendi). If they do some business on that front, suddenly everything looks better for Slot's opportunities for the season ahead.