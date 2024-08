Not overly bothered by Chiesa, but seems very low risk for the fee and the contract size



But like others have said, our weakness is at CB & DM. Seems we're open to letting Gomez go, which I am as well looking at the current situation and him wanting to play regularly, but does seem like one of those ones that might come and really screw us over if we let him go and wait for a replacement. Sounds like we're going to wait for #6 now as well until who knows how long? Bonkers.