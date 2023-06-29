Chiesa to Liverpool is the most "its a no brainer" deal, going by the likely fee to be paid for him, his age, his bounce back from that ACL, his skillset, and how he'd be used at LFC.



If he were being brought in to be the Salah successor, I'd be alarmed. But, seeing that he is coming in to be the lightening-fast option on either wing, Chiesa would be a very good acquisition indeed.



If it ends up being a loan-with-option-to-buy deal, even better.



But even if the club deems it ok to spend that 15m rumoured fee for him, it'd would still represent good value.



He showed last season that he has not lost the pace he had before the ACL, and he is still very direct when attacking the fulback. He knows he is not coming here to start games, which will help with him accepting his back-up role.



But what a frame, pace, & directness to bring on in last 25 or so minutes vs fullbacks that have already had to deal with either Salah or Diaz.



We would have a truly deep forward group if he joins.

