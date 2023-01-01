« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28480 on: Today at 04:58:40 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:56:04 pm
Even better, Samie.

If you can find one... get it. They're selling for ridiculous prices mate.

Aye, he got his a while back. Made the cellar into a games room.  Full size pool table in there too.  ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28481 on: Today at 05:02:18 pm
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28482 on: Today at 05:06:51 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:04 pm
Would love to see that piece of paper.

Villa are also weaker than last season I'd say. Plus they have the CL to contend with.

Think they've swapped in
Ugarte for Amrabaat
Yoro for Kambwala
De Ligt for Varane
Zirkzee for Martial / Greenwood...?

Villa got rid of Diaby, Coutinho and the only decent player they lost was Luiz but did bring in Onana (knowledge of PL) and Morgan Rogers who looks decent but I agree they'll be punching again to get 4th.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28483 on: Today at 05:07:48 pm
Reddit tracking the Turin-->Milan--->Blackpool private jet
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28484 on: Today at 05:08:13 pm
Hughes and Chiesa be like

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28485 on: Today at 05:09:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:43:11 pm
Tap-in saying all the fromalities done on Marmalade.


That's taken over three weeks so getting anybody in this week is very doubtful.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28486 on: Today at 05:10:38 pm
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28487 on: Today at 05:12:03 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:56:49 pm


My mum threw away all my Pokémon cards when she started going to church I'll never get over that  ;D

Cant believe she made you pick a Jew instead.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28488 on: Today at 05:13:22 pm
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28489 on: Today at 05:14:13 pm
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28490 on: Today at 05:14:41 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:33:03 pm
Think it's a good deal myself.
Salah will need regular rests during the season and he can stand in.

Yes, because Mo just LOVES being rested.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28491 on: Today at 05:16:14 pm
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28492 on: Today at 05:17:20 pm
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28493 on: Today at 05:21:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:56:45 pm
I suspect you know an awful lot about friend zones mate.
Mandy Dingle didnt even wanna be your mate in my dreams. Said your breath  smells like a dogs farted bisto and it reminded her of a past shes trying to get away from
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28494 on: Today at 05:22:56 pm
Whats the reason for Juve wanting to get rid? Considering he actually seemed to stay out of the injury room quite a lot.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28495 on: Today at 05:24:54 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:17:20 pm
so opening bid of 200k, paid over 5 years

so Liverpool buying Chiesa from Juve helps them fund a bid for  Koopmeiners is that right?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28496 on: Today at 05:27:11 pm
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 05:22:56 pm
Whats the reason for Juve wanting to get rid? Considering he actually seemed to stay out of the injury room quite a lot.

Contract expiring and they want to cash in rather than lose him on a free and free-up some salary in the process
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28497 on: Today at 05:27:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:12:03 pm
Cant believe she made you pick a Jew instead.

 ::) ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28498 on: Today at 05:29:28 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:27:11 pm
Contract expiring and they want to cash in rather than lose him on a free and free-up some salary in the process

Sure, but if hes good/important to them shouldnt renewing the contract be on the table?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28499 on: Today at 05:29:50 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:24:54 pm
so Liverpool buying Chiesa from Juve helps them fund a bid for  Koopmeiners is that right?

I think they are buying him regardless after dicking Atalanta around all summer.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28500 on: Today at 05:32:32 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 05:09:12 pm
That's taken over three weeks so getting anybody in this week is very doubtful.

I don't get this complaint. Sometimes transfers take a while, sometimes they don't. Juventus have been after Koopmeiners for months, Arsenal after Merino for a good few weeks, Man Utd after Ugarte for at least a month.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28501 on: Today at 05:32:35 pm
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 05:29:28 pm
Sure, but if hes good/important to them shouldnt renewing the contract be on the table?
They have offered him a new contract, which he rejected. They wanted to reduce his wages from around 180k a week to 160k reportedly.

Not sure what wed be paying him, it might not be a money issue, that might be extrinsic to the reason hes wanting to leave.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28502 on: Today at 05:33:28 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 05:06:51 pm
Think they've swapped in
Ugarte for Amrabaat
Yoro for Kambwala
De Ligt for Varane
Zirkzee for Martial / Greenwood...?


Not really seeing the improvement there. McTominay is also leaving who I think was their 2nd or 3rd highest scorer last season! Yoro will be out until the New Year most likely.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28503 on: Today at 05:38:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:33:28 pm
Not really seeing the improvement there. McTominay is also leaving who I think was their 2nd or 3rd highest scorer last season! Yoro will be out until the New Year most likely.

You dont see the improvement in Ugarte, Yoro and De Ligt over Amrabat, 2024 version of Varane and Kambwala? Questions over whether its enough or theyll be used to the max effect but surely you can admit theyre better players?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28504 on: Today at 05:38:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:12:03 pm
Cant believe she made you pick a Jew instead.
This is outstanding.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28505 on: Today at 05:39:15 pm
Decent documentary on Amazon about Chiesa, his injury and recovery. Recommend it. Go watch it and when you're done, we'll have a here we go.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28506 on: Today at 05:42:38 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:38:16 pm
You dont see the improvement in Ugarte, Yoro and De Ligt over Amrabat, 2024 version of Varane and Kambwala? Questions over whether its enough or theyll be used to the max effect but surely you can admit theyre better players?

I'd have Ugarte over Amrabat.

Yoro I've got absolutely no idea on, and he's injured so it's pretty irrelevant for a few months.

De Ligt or Varane is a tricky one as I really don't rate De Ligt, albeit I appreciate Varane had regressed badly.

Zirkzee doesn't look up to much from what I've seen. I'd certainly have Greenwood over him if it wasn't for his off-field antics. Martial is neither here nor there.

McTominay could a decent sized loss for them. Obviously he's not great and their fans don't rate him, but the guy was extremely important for them last season.

They've also got Mazraoui now instead of Wan Bissaka which is also meh.

All I'm saying is that as a full package I'm not fearing them any more than I was last season, and all their issues are still there.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28507 on: Today at 05:46:04 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:38:16 pm
You dont see the improvement in Ugarte, Yoro and De Ligt over Amrabat, 2024 version of Varane and Kambwala? Questions over whether its enough or theyll be used to the max effect but surely you can admit theyre better players?

Not sure it really matters when a potatos in the dugout
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28508 on: Today at 05:46:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:42:38 pm
McTominay could a decent sized loss for them. Obviously he's not great and their fans don't rate him, but the guy was extremely important for them last season.

I've not gone and checked, but I always got the impression he was popping up with important goals (winner / equaliser) the last few seasons. Could def be a big loss if that was the case and there is no one else able to come on and drive the team on those last 15 mins or so.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28509 on: Today at 05:48:55 pm
Announcement tonight?

Nacho Sanchis @sanchis14
🖋️Mamardashvili acaba de firmar su contrato con el Liverpool. Ya es oficialmente jugador del club inglés hasta 2030. En las próximas horas habrá comunicado oficial.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28510 on: Today at 05:50:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:49:43 pm
Slot wants wingers who are good in one on ones. Well thats Cheisa .so, are there others out there? Yes, but not many, and very very few at value prices.

Juve fans way otherwise on the post injury version. Also that he isn't the same player that won the Euros.

He's cheap though, and the owners like cheap.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28511 on: Today at 05:54:29 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 05:50:47 pm
Juve fans way otherwise on the post injury version. Also that he isn't the same player that won the Euros.

He's cheap though, and the owners like cheap.

Cheap, injured makes a few idiots believe we are doing something in the market, kick the can down the road
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28512 on: Today at 05:55:05 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:48:55 pm
Announcement tonight?

Nacho Sanchis @sanchis14
🖋️Mamardashvili acaba de firmar su contrato con el Liverpool. Ya es oficialmente jugador del club inglés hasta 2030. En las próximas horas habrá comunicado oficial.


Yep. M has just signed his contract with Liverpool. He is officially a player of the English club until 2030. It will be announced formally in the next hours.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28513 on: Today at 05:55:16 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:48:55 pm
Announcement tonight?

Nacho Sanchis @sanchis14
🖋️Mamardashvili acaba de firmar su contrato con el Liverpool. Ya es oficialmente jugador del club inglés hasta 2030. En las próximas horas habrá comunicado oficial.


Maybe from Valencias end, but were waiting to unveil Lukeba, Bastoni, Chiesa, Gordan and Zubimendi in one go.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28514 on: Today at 05:58:28 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:55:05 pm
Yep. M has just signed his contract with Liverpool. He is officially a player of the English club until 2030. It will be announced formally in the next hours.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28515 on: Today at 06:13:57 pm
So no movements today at all? Was the flight really Chiesa?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28516 on: Today at 06:15:38 pm
I recall thinking it was very odd that, having been one of the stars of Euro 2021, Chiesa decided to join Juventus, basically the club he'd probably have joined regardless of how good a tournament he'd had - a really weird example of a player not taking advantage of their moment.

He'll be a back-up for Salah at a good price. Don't have an issue with it at all.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #28517 on: Today at 06:17:21 pm
If Pep and Salzburg take 2 of our players we should be all over Gourna-Douath.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28518 on: Today at 06:21:14 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:54:29 pm
Cheap, injured makes a few idiots believe we are doing something in the market, kick the can down the road
Injured? He probably played more league games last season than any of our forwards. Who played more?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #28519 on: Today at 06:27:21 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:21:14 pm
Injured? He probably played more league games last season than any of our forwards. Who played more?

Hes nowhere near the level he was at prior to his injury, he will probably never be the same player, he wont cope with the intensity of our games / schedule
