Remember them days well. But even thou we won league after league we didn't stand still, always bringing in new faces. We are now just standing still as long as we get Champions League money.



Doesn't feel like we're trying to keep up with Arsenal and City. As Virg said he wants to win, that's why he's eager for the squad to be improved, the club aren't really bothered about anything beyond trying to buy players who are available below their perceived value. A Harry Redknapp mentality of trying to find a bargain at the end of the window, not befitting of one of the world's biggest football clubs with one of the largest revenuves.