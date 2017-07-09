Putting everything else aside, I'm not sure how it can be argued our midfield depth is fine when we dropped out of three trophies in a month last season due to fatigue and now have fewer players.
Yeah the depth argument makes no sense, as you'd have to factor Gravenberch playing 35+ games in this role, and/or fair number of games for Endo, who we really don't think is right for the Slot Machine.
And Grav would have to play the "6" in 4 games vs City and Arsenal, with their running power from midfield.
I would argue you don't have to sign the perfect midfielder but a top-level operator who can come in and play holding, in up to 20-25 games + sub appearances.
I wouldn't rule out Teun Koopmeiners for this reason. Lads and lasses on here will pooh pooh this but he is a good player and will respond rapidly to Arne's instructions.