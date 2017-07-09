« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

TheMan

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:21:08 pm
If you play a middle three I strongly believe you need at least four 8 out of 10 midfield players in your squad to challenge for PL and CL

When I say 8/10 I don't necessarily mean world class, I mean proven, consistent top quality performers.

We have McAllister and maybe Szobozlai squeezes in there but that's it. Therein lies the problem. If we don't get any injuries and if Grav stays fit and proves himself over a season then we may just get away with it, but those are two massive if's, and we have negated the risks of those two things not happening at all.
Schmidt

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:22:43 pm
Putting everything else aside, I'm not sure how it can be argued our midfield depth is fine when we dropped out of three trophies in a month last season due to fatigue and now have fewer players.
Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:23:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:41:59 pm
Bajcetic going on loan to Salzburg with Pep in charge? Great move for him. As for the 2 midfielders in our double pivot, we have Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones and Endo. Plus Szoboszlai if needed. Plus McConnell and Nyoni. Enough depth ...

We haven't played with a double pivot though. We have played with a single pivot and Trent inverting. That means we need players that Slot trusts to be a single pivot. That is currently making do with Gravenberch. Endo clearly isn't rated by Slot or we wouldn't be playing Grav there. Macca was tried as a single pivot last season and didn't work so we ended up playing Endo there. Jones is a converted attacker who plays as a 8 and days ago you were telling us you didn't know where Nyoni would play.

Even if you shoehorn 8's as 6's that then leaves us short of 8's.

It is the kind of lunacy that saw us count Fabinho as both our 6 and backup centreback with disastrous consequences. The funniest bit is the players you were using as 6's not so long ago are now departing like lemmings off a cliff.

We have no natural single 6 but we are blowing our dough on a keeper when we have Ali, Kelleher and Jaros. now you are telling us we have signed Chiesa when we already have 5 attackers. It is nuts. In short we are recruiting where we have ridiculous depth, whilst culling anyone who could play as a six.

Avens

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:23:31 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:15:36 pm
I want a new DM as much as anyone, but Chiesa would indirectly help a bit with our depth in midfield as well.
IMO Szobo could be a fantastic holding mid, although he probably needs a bit more experience first

So you're saying we should send Szoboszlai out on loan? Get on it Hughesy!
clinical

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:24:41 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:22:43 pm
Putting everything else aside, I'm not sure how it can be argued our midfield depth is fine when we dropped out of three trophies in a month last season due to fatigue and now have fewer players.

They will sack off the domestic cups like Klopp did in his early days.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:25:18 pm
Gerard00

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:27:09 pm
On paper it seems United have a had a good window. Then add in the likes of Villa and Arsenal from last seasons top 4 who look to have brought a few in to add to what they have.

For all the talk of clubs being skint and FFP and whatnot we're the ones who have done feck all. I think from a purely 'get excited about the season' perspective our business model this year hasn't exactly lent itself to that aspect.

I get that the one main target we had refused us and things may have looked different if we got that a GK and CB across the line but .. here we are.
clinical

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:28:27 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:41:59 pm
Bajcetic going on loan to Salzburg with Pep in charge? Great move for him. As for the 2 midfielders in our double pivot, we have Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones and Endo. Plus Szoboszlai if needed. Plus McConnell and Nyoni. Enough depth ...

McConnell will be heading out on loan

Szoboszlai isn't a double pivot player at all (nice try)

Nyoni is 17

Jones is injury prone but okay

Slot doesn't fancy Endo there but okay

You could have just said 4 Peter



reddebs

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:28:39 pm
Avens

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:28:49 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:23:21 pm
We haven't played with a double pivot though. We have played with a single pivot and Trent inverting.

I'm pretty sure average positions show Grav and Mac played as deep as each other - certainly in the Brentford game - suggesting its closer to a double pivot, at least for now.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:23:21 pm
We have no natural single 6 but we are blowing our dough on a keeper when we have Ali, Kelleher and Jaros. now you are telling us we have signed Chiesa when we already have 5 attackers. It is nuts. In short we are recruiting where we have ridiculous depth, whilst culling anyone who could play as a six.

Blowing all our dough? I thought we had a load of money that we should've been using for more signings, but a keeper and £12m om Chiesa is blowing it all?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:31:36 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 01:27:09 pm
On paper it seems United have a had a good window. Then add in the likes of Villa and Arsenal from last seasons top 4 who look to have brought a few in to add to what they have.

United sure looked good losing to Brighton on the weekend when one of their signings was woeful in defence and the other knocked in a ball that was going in anyway whilst clearly offside...

Villa looked gassed after an hour against Arsenal. They'll struggle with CL this season.

Despite no signings we're still stronger than both.
Dench57

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:33:26 pm
Couldn't care less about United. We need to be looking at the teams ahead of us.
Historical Fool

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:34:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:11:32 pm
Whereas Liverpool is.......

Yes indeed. I have absolutely no problem with saying FSG have done a good job 
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:35:30 pm
rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:36:04 pm
newterp

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:37:42 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 12:14:43 pm
Good move for him, bad move for us.

We're relying on having a good season with injuries, and if we do, the payers will be gassed by Easter.

Our payers seem to be gassed as soon as the transfer window opens
killer-heels

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:37:59 pm
Are those AI pictures or have you spent all night drawing it?
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:40:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:37:59 pm
Are those AI pictures or have you spent all night drawing it?
newterp

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:40:54 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:23:31 pm
That was Livbes. He still owes me £10k.  :-X

He was a tough guy - probably bare-knuckle boxing someone right now for saying we are a good team.
JP!

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:41:34 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:40:54 pm
He was a tough guy - probably bare-knuckle boxing someone right now for saying we are a good team.

Prob gone tipping people out of wheelchairs
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:42:04 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 01:27:09 pm
On paper it seems United have a had a good window. Then add in the likes of Villa and Arsenal from last seasons top 4 who look to have brought a few in to add to what they have.

For all the talk of clubs being skint and FFP and whatnot we're the ones who have done feck all. I think from a purely 'get excited about the season' perspective our business model this year hasn't exactly lent itself to that aspect.

I get that the one main target we had refused us and things may have looked different if we got that a GK and CB across the line but .. here we are.

Would love to see that piece of paper.

Villa are also weaker than last season I'd say. Plus they have the CL to contend with.
newterp

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:43:06 pm
Sonofthewind

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:43:08 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:04 pm
Would love to see that piece of paper.

Villa are also weaker than last season I'd say. Plus they have the CL to contend with.

Yeah, not that my opinion matters for much but I think Villa won't get close to 4th this season.
Legs

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:43:55 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 01:43:08 pm
Yeah, not that my opinion matters for much but I think Villa won't get close to 4th this season.

Sold best CM didnt they too ?
Sonofthewind

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:46:03 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:43:55 pm
Sold best CM didnt they too ?

Their results in the last 10 games ( quarter of the season) were pretty awful. I think they got lucky with Utd and Tottenham having down years.

newterp

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:48:00 pm
"there just wasn't enough time to complete the ____ and ____ deals before the close of the window, coupled with the selling clubs sticking to their increasing their asking price at the last minute. Yes, last minute. It was totally unexpected."
Carra-ton

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:48:32 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:05:43 pm

Seriously dislike this guy. Amazing feat to do so in couple of months.
Avens

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:49:23 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:04 pm
Would love to see that piece of paper.

Villa are also weaker than last season I'd say. Plus they have the CL to contend with.

I think the same piece of paper has Chelsea 2023 crossed out.
TepidT2O

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:49:43 pm
Slot wants wingers who are good in one on ones. Well thats Cheisa .so, are there others out there? Yes, but not many, and very very few at value prices.
CraigDS

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:50:30 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:48:32 pm
Seriously dislike this guy. Amazing feat to do so in couple of months.

You got all your new uniform sorted for the new school year? It can't be far away.
lionel_messias

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:50:45 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:22:43 pm
Putting everything else aside, I'm not sure how it can be argued our midfield depth is fine when we dropped out of three trophies in a month last season due to fatigue and now have fewer players.

Yeah the depth argument makes no sense, as you'd have to factor Gravenberch playing 35+ games in this role, and/or fair number of games for Endo, who we really don't think is right for the Slot Machine.

And Grav would have to play the "6" in 4 games vs City and Arsenal, with their running power from midfield.

I would argue you don't have to sign the perfect midfielder but a top-level operator who can come in and play holding, in up to 20-25 games + sub appearances.

I wouldn't rule out Teun Koopmeiners for this reason. Lads and lasses on here will pooh pooh this but he is a good player and will respond rapidly to Arne's instructions.

killer-heels

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:50:55 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:48:32 pm
Seriously dislike this guy. Amazing feat to do so in couple of months.

I mean, we dont know him enough to like him or dislike him, so not sure thats fair.

But looking at him he gave me low rent James Bond wannabe vibes. Just my tuppence. 
Legs

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:51:08 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 01:46:03 pm
Their results in the last 10 games ( quarter of the season) were pretty awful. I think they got lucky with Utd and Tottenham having down years.

True they did make SF in Europe too and sure they picked all best players for it too.

CL this year will make it more taxing as Newcastle found out last season
Avens

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:51:19 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 01:48:32 pm
Seriously dislike this guy. Amazing feat to do so in couple of months.

 ;D unhinged.
Fromola

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:51:47 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:04 pm
Would love to see that piece of paper.

Villa are also weaker than last season I'd say. Plus they have the CL to contend with.

I don't see Villa doing much in the league at all, they'll struggle with the CL like Newcastle did. 1 or 2 of the teams out of Europe will do well (Brighton/West Ham/Newcastle) as the European schedule is tougher this year.

Chelsea can't be counted out because they have so many good players in the squad by virtue of non-stop spending. United are shit but results always out perform their performances. Spurs will be around last season's level. City and Arsenal at the top again.

We're in that position where we're unlikely to catch Arsenal and/or City but should be ahead of the rest. If we'd actually act like a big club and strengthen where we need to and get the players we need then we'd be capable of pushing in the league and other comps (as Virg said).



Draex

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:51:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:49:43 pm
Slot wants wingers who are good in one on ones. Well thats Cheisa .so, are there others out there? Yes, but not many, and very very few at value prices.

Neil made a good point on TAW today, price earlier in the summer was 30mil plus, dropped over half.

I agree about alternatives, cant think of any as good.
killer-heels

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:52:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:49:43 pm
Slot wants wingers who are good in one on ones. Well thats Cheisa .so, are there others out there? Yes, but not many, and very very few at value prices.

There are a fair few and didnt think value prices need to be in our MO, seeing as we are a big club?
QC

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:52:17 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:51:50 pm
Neil made a good point on TAW today, price earlier in the summer was 30mil plus, dropped over half.

I agree about alternatives, cant think of any as good.

Kvaratskhelia, Gordon.
killer-heels

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:53:01 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:52:17 pm
Kvaratskhelia, Gordon.

Olise as well before he moved.
QC

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 01:55:50 pm
And since our profile for what would fit into the Gravenberch role has changed, i think it would have been sensible to go for Douglas Luiz.
