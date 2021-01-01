You keep saying this but when your need is greater in a position (ie DM) that shouldnt make you more picky, it should make you less. That goes for both our need for a starter and our need for superior backup to Endo. In both cases its surprising that were willing to buy someone who isnt a game changer or move the needle at right forward when were so unwilling to do so in a more needy position. Having said that I do wonder if were actually sticking to our move the needle strategy and Chiesa is a smokescreen for Gordon.



*Edit* I should also say I like the idea if its not a smokescreen. I just hope were triaging effectively and are looking at making similar sorts of moves at DM as well.



If your spending 50 mil plus on a 6 your expecting 3000 minutes plus. is it really worth spending like 20 mil on somebody to upgrade ur 4th deep midfielder when it very possible give Bajcetic and Nyoni a year they be ready for Endos minutes. LIke Slot seems to view Gravenberch as able to do the 6 role. it really hard to find deep midfielders better then him. Jones also.Basically Deep Midfielder for 6 are clearly better then Gravenberch. List would be Rodri, Tchoumeni, Camvinga, Zubimendi. Bruno G probably also. Rice not adding because he played a ton of 8 last year for Arsenal. Maybe add Locatelli in there also.Bruno G would cost like 100 mil. Zubimendi would been 50ish mil. Doubt Juve would also move Locatelli unless there that broke.If you wanted an super cheap young talent 6 you have wait till next may and hope Bernal release clause doesnt change(Currently 20 mil). He also 17 so cant sign in england yet also Barca will probably resign him with an huge release clause