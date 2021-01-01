« previous next »
If Salah goes were going to need to upgrade on Chiesa too. Its effectively the same. You buy a backup and youre going to need a starter in the future in any case. If we re-sign Salah its different obviously. 

But given we need to upgrade Endo anyway why not buy someone better and hope they are/ become good enough to be a starter.

No we won't need to upgrade on Chiesa. We will just need to replace Salah and then Chiesa stays as a good-level backup.
I just worry Chiesa is being brought in to replace one of our attackers

Nah I don't believe that. For example if Diaz was to leave (I really hope he stays), there is not a chance Chiesa would be signed as his replacement. It'd be someone younger and without the injury baggage. Chiesa looks like a depth signing to me. Also, anyone thinking he would be Salah's replacement when/if he leaves next summer, need to bang their head.
That was unforgivable. Made us look like fools.
How on earth do you scout a player without knowing if the player wants to leave or not?

Unforgivable ;D

He told us he want to come here ffs. What were we meant to do?!
That was unforgivable. Made us look like fools.
How on earth do you scout a player without knowing if the player wants to leave or not?

Or the player changes his mind?
Or the player changes his mind?

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:45:35 am
Unforgivable ;D

He told us he want to come here ffs. What were we meant to do?!

Have a plan B? Plan C? Plan D? And follow it up?
Do you think scouting involves just looking at one player?
Are you really suggesting he's a striker?
You've been posting at length about strikers (for some reason) ... he isn't one

He is a wide striker or a wide attacker. Wingers traditionally played in a 4-4-2 and were essentially midfield players tasked with creating chances for the two forwards. That changed with the move to a 4-3-3. The wide players arent midfield players anymore they are attackers. The emphasis now is more about them scoring goals than creating chances.

The irony is that you keep banging on about him being the backup for Salah. So does that make Salah a winger. Of course it doesn't he is a wide attacker or wide striker. He is also our main source of goals.
If I had a time machine and could sign 2021 Federico Chiesa... ooh baby.
The irony is that you keep banging on about him being the backup for Salah. So does that make Salah a winger. Of course it doesn't he is a wide attacker or wide striker. He is also our main source of goals.

Don't even disagree with you on this one as I'd agree that Salah is a forward.. but seeing as you like to cherry-pick quotes yourself...

Quote
"I have played centre forward a lot, but I can still also play on the wing, I have scored many goals on the wing. I always call myself a winger as I don't like to call myself a No 9," Salah said in an interview with Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

"My way, the way I play, it is never like hold the ball up and be strong. Even when I play striker, my position is different than any other player. Like Harry Kane, he has a different style. When I play No 9 I drop deep to play No 10 and get the ball and dribble, so I always call myself a winger.

"It depends on the game [where he plays] and the tactics that the manager wants. I can play as a No 9, but when I play as a winger I do my job. The manager doesn't say suddenly 'okay, now you are playing No 9', it doesn't work like that, he talks to me before the game.
Right so they should remain rigid in their approach and maintain that extremely limited window of suitable players? Wouldn't that further prove their belief in their own cleverness you're concerned about? There's simply no winning with some fans.

Both sides of this debate are liable to flip the way theyre arguing depending on what we (seem) to be doing.
So not just a winger then.

Pardon?
No we won't need to upgrade on Chiesa. We will just need to replace Salah and then Chiesa stays as a good-level backup.

Ok but by the same logic we wont need to upgrade the new back up DM.
I see the mingebags are out in force supporting their new shiny toy. I hope they don't wet their beds if it falls through.

Ok but by the same logic we wont need to upgrade the new back up DM.

That's not the same logic because we currently need a back up right sided forward. We don't need a back-up DM we need a starting DM.

Your line of thinking would be the same as Salah leaving next summer and then us buying a back-up RF and leaving Chiesa as our starter.
I want Chiesa then. On paper doesnt make much sense but a sexy signing and a cut price. Still want Tony Gordon though.
I want Chiesa then. On paper doesnt make much sense but a sexy signing and a cut price. Still want Tony Gordon though.

I want another centreback, because there is a lot of chatter around Gomez leaving.
I want Chiesa then. On paper doesnt make much sense but a sexy signing and a cut price. Still want Tony Gordon though.

We're not getting both.

My personal feeling is Gordon was never on after the conversation fell down in June, but I've got no evidence for that.

What I'm convinced of is we're not going into the season with 7 attackers so unless someone leaves it's one or the other.
I want another centreback, because there is a lot of chatter around Gomez leaving.

I think we really need a centre-half and a no.6.

We've lost Matip and Thiago, and we need replacements, it's not a case of players who are better than what we've got.
Gaps in the squad are what we've got. Chiesa is a nice to have option.
Unfortunately, there are mountains surrounding Turin, and there is great food.  :(

 ;D
When does this 3 month long black Friday shit show end.

I've never known so many arguments about spending money on stuff that isn't needed just because we can.

Pockets, holes, burnt.....

You're all marketing executives dream customers 😂😂😂😂
That's not the same logic because we currently need a back up right sided forward. We don't need a back-up DM we need a starting DM.

Your line of thinking would be the same as Salah leaving next summer and then us buying a back-up RF and leaving Chiesa as our starter.

We need both a starting DM and an upgrade on Endo as backup. Id already said that and assumed youd agreed because you didnt push back on it when I said it. But feel free to disagree.
You keep saying this but when your need is greater in a position (ie DM) that shouldnt make you more picky, it should make you less. That goes for both our need for a starter and our need for superior backup to Endo. In both cases its surprising that were willing to buy someone who isnt a game changer or move the needle at right forward when were so unwilling to do so in a more needy position. Having said that I do wonder if were actually sticking to our move the needle strategy and Chiesa is a smokescreen for Gordon.

*Edit* I should also say I like the idea if its not a smokescreen. I just hope were triaging effectively and are looking at making similar sorts of moves at DM as well.
If your spending 50 mil plus on a 6 your expecting 3000 minutes plus. is it really worth spending like 20 mil on somebody to upgrade ur 4th deep midfielder when it very possible give Bajcetic and Nyoni a year they be ready for Endos minutes. LIke Slot seems to view Gravenberch as able to do the 6 role. it really hard to find deep midfielders better then him. Jones also.
Basically Deep Midfielder for 6 are clearly better then Gravenberch. List would be Rodri, Tchoumeni, Camvinga, Zubimendi. Bruno G probably also. Rice not adding because he played a ton of 8 last year for Arsenal. Maybe add Locatelli in there also.
Bruno G would cost like 100 mil. Zubimendi would been 50ish mil. Doubt Juve would also move Locatelli unless there that broke.
If you wanted an super cheap young talent 6 you have wait till next may and hope Bernal release clause doesnt change(Currently 20 mil). He also 17 so cant sign in england yet also Barca will probably resign him with an huge release clause
I want another centreback, because there is a lot of chatter around Gomez leaving.

If Gomez leaves and we don't replace him then the decision makers at the club are self-harming lunatics.

Can't see us sanctioning any sale for Gomez until a replacement is done.
We're not getting both.

My personal feeling is Gordon was never on after the conversation fell down in June, but I've got no evidence for that.

What I'm convinced of is we're not going into the season with 7 attackers so unless someone leaves it's one or the other.

My guess is we still want Gordon, but know it's a hard one to pull off this summer. Slot feels he wants another attacker regardless, given the sheer amount of games. So Chiesa is a good option, and we can assume we'll have another opening next summer - Mo looking most likely to go, but question marks over Diaz too who'll be desperate for a big contract. So there's still potential to get Gordon at a later date. FWIW, I think if we get the chance to sign Gordon this week we'll be quickly saying arriverderci to Chiesa.
If your spending 50 mil plus on a 6 your expecting 3000 minutes plus. is it really worth spending like 20 mil on somebody to upgrade ur 4th deep midfielder when it very possible give Bajcetic and Nyoni a year they be ready for Endos minutes. LIke Slot seems to view Gravenberch as able to do the 6 role. it really hard to find deep midfielders better then him. Jones also.
Basically Deep Midfielder for 6 are clearly better then Gravenberch. List would be Rodri, Tchoumeni, Camvinga, Zubimendi. Bruno G probably also. Rice not adding because he played a ton of 8 last year for Arsenal. Maybe add Locatelli in there also.
Bruno G would cost like 100 mil. Zubimendi would been 50ish mil. Doubt Juve would also move Locatelli unless there that broke.
If you wanted an super cheap young talent 6 you have wait till next may and hope Bernal release clause doesnt change(Currently 20 mil). He also 17 so cant sign in england yet also Barca will probably resign him with an huge release clause

Good point re Bacjetic, Nypni taking Endos minutes in future.

Its hard to upgrade certain things that Grav does at 6 but theres no sign hes an able controller so far on the ball and thats exactly what were clearly looking for. In some ways its not even about upgrading, its about a certain type of player which we currently dont have.
Unfortunately, there are mountains surrounding Turin, and there is great food.  :(

Wonder if @MontagnaCalcio has any inside info  ???
Its hard to upgrade certain things that Grav does at 6 but theres no sign hes an able controller so far on the ball and thats exactly what were clearly looking for. In some ways its not even about upgrading, its about a certain type of player which we currently dont have.

A no 6 comes into their own when control of a game is either with the opposition or it is see-sawing back and forth. You weather periods of being under pressure much better, and see the end of games out more comfortably. This has not been a problem so far this season.

We'll get a good look next weekend probably, though Id expect it will essentially much more end-to-end as Slot will bet on our defence and attack being much better than the oppositions.
Unfortunately, there are mountains surrounding Turin, and there is great food.  :(

Having been to Turin en route to Milan years ago when we beat Inter 1-0 2009 I can confirm its an industrial style town with little of appeal, weve no issues there.

Barcelona on the other hand
