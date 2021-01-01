On Italians in the PL, I think the biggest issue has been that the very best ones have stayed in Serie A. So the ones that come here aren't that great to start with. It's pretty slim pickings - Zola and Vialli are probably the best two. Not many in recent years, aside from Jorginho who you can definitely classify as a success.



This often seems lost in the conversation. When Italy has produced its best footballers, Serie A has been the dominant league or at least very competitive, meaning the players have been less compelled to leave. No one would say Totti, Nesta, Baggio etc werent world class, and they had no need to leave the league.Even Zola and Vialli were 30 and 32 respectively when they joined Chelsea, so had essentially had the bulk of their careers already. Jorginho grew up playing in Brazil before moving to Italy as a teenager; there always seems to be a good caveat with these players.Of course theres some well known failures, but were they that good? Immobile was an excellent goalscorer, but he was never the dominant forward of his time. Aquilani was still potential and never wanted to move in the first place. Then theres the likes of Donnarumma, Verratti, Cannavaro and Zambrotta who did go abroad and play very well, which doesnt seem to be mentioned much.Ive criticised Italian players moving in the past but you are right Doc, when you really boil it down, its far more complex than the surface argument and it could be said: the truly world class Italians never left Italy.