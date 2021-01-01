« previous next »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27840 on: Today at 03:42:24 am »
Aquilani vibes.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27841 on: Today at 03:49:22 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:32:01 am
Chiesa seemingly speaks decent English, at the very least he knows how to say Stevie G.

Yeah he speaks fluent English, so no acclimatisation needed.

Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:24:34 am
Dossena. for the 2 games was worth his weight in gold

the fact that nobody saw that chiesa was an option means that journos have hardly any idea whats going on with the data nerds. Pretty underwhelming but decent decision squad wise if he does fit the right hand side role that means salah can be rested and maintain his high standards.

that gives us all hope that we might see a bit more movement in next few days that is totally under the radar. ;D

Something about all this Chiesa chat screams smokescreen, would not be surprised if we land Gordon instead of Chiesa.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27842 on: Today at 03:52:03 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:23:27 am
I expect to wake up and find this thread has jumped 15 pages at the failed Chiesa signing.

A 26 year old Italian international for the same price we got for a 31 year old Jordan Henderson. Yes there are injury concerns but this sounds very tempting.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27843 on: Today at 03:57:28 am »
Not the players i "wanted" or expected, but if the 15 million euros price is true, this is an insane deal, literally nothing to lose. He could play 0 games all season and we would probably still be able to sell him to bournemouth for 30 mil next season  ;D

I don't think we really need him, but as i said, i don't think we have anything to lose here if the price Fab is talking about is true.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27844 on: Today at 04:24:57 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 02:12:47 am
Have we ever signed an Italian who's ended up being any good?

No.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27845 on: Today at 04:45:57 am »
I think it's only fair that we sign Bastoni and Locatelli to help him adjust. 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27846 on: Today at 04:47:55 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:19:01 pm
So we leak our purported interest in Barca-bound Chiesa to pressure Gordon into kicking up a fuss at Newcastle so that they sell him to us to fund the purchase of Guehi from Palace who in turn buy Gomez from LFC, thus putting us in funds to buy Lukeba or Simakan.

It all makes sense really.

I think Palace will replace Guehi with Maxence Lacroix and not Gomez.

I do kind of agree with how Newcastle are going to fund the transfer though as that will be a record transfer fee for them. So maybe there could be a late twist in the Gordon saga.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27847 on: Today at 05:05:28 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:47:55 am
I think Palace will replace Guehi with Maxence Lacroix and not Gomez.

I do kind of agree with how Newcastle are going to fund the transfer though as that will be a record transfer fee for them. So maybe there could be a late twist in the Gordon saga.

They need a replacement for Andersen too youd imagine.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27848 on: Today at 05:23:00 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:15:54 am
Doubt Slot is trying to replicate what he did with Feyenoord forwards, we already have a roster of better forwards and he'll look to find what works for them.

Why not? Because it doesn't fit your made up theory that Slot doesn't rate Nunez? It's been reported earlier in the summer that Slot has absolutely no intention of selling Nunez, since he is the perfect type of a striker for his 4-2-3-1 ...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27849 on: Today at 05:31:24 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 05:05:28 am
They need a replacement for Andersen too youd imagine.

Good point
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27850 on: Today at 05:50:32 am »
Whats Chiesa like nowadays? Havent seen him play since 2021, is he still good when available or has injuries taken their toll?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27851 on: Today at 05:58:26 am »
Our last 15m gamble on an injury-prone player didn't exactly pay off.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27852 on: Today at 06:00:24 am »
I love Chiesa. Haven't seen him much recently. But, this is a punt we simply have to take. If he regains his fitness which Slot is famed for, then we will have a monster on our hand. He also was relatively injury free last season.
I will prefer Chiesa over Coman any day of the week. If he was injury free, then Chiesa is much better than even Anthony Gordon.

Slot needs and loves wide forwards/wingers for his system and Chiesa is the perfect foil to Salah and Diaz.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27853 on: Today at 06:09:15 am »
The comparisons with Aquilani and Dossena are ridiculous and kind of daft.
Chiesa is a much better player,and just a few years ago people were willing to pay way over 50M for him.

Just looking at wingers it seems crazy to get a guy like that, with so many good players, but if you look at the bigger picture including midfield its not. We have 4 attacking positions now.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27854 on: Today at 06:26:00 am »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 05:50:32 am
Whats Chiesa like nowadays? Havent seen him play since 2021, is he still good when available or has injuries taken their toll?
Havent seen him, but he scored 9 goals in 33 appearances in serie A. This is his second highest goal tally ever

He looked like shit in the euros, but so did many good players
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27855 on: Today at 06:38:21 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:42:24 am
Aquilani vibes.
Not entirely fair. Aquilani was bought to replace a top-class midfielder, with the expectation that he would be part of the first team with few feasible alternatives to call upon. He was also very expensive so the stakes were high.

This doesnt feel like the same kind of high-wire act in terms of risk. Not saying itll work out though. 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27856 on: Today at 07:05:52 am »
On Italians in the PL, I think the biggest issue has been that the very best ones have stayed in Serie A. So the ones that come here aren't that great to start with. It's pretty slim pickings - Zola and Vialli are probably the best two. Not many in recent years, aside from Jorginho who you can definitely classify as a success.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27857 on: Today at 07:06:57 am »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 05:50:32 am
Whats Chiesa like nowadays? Havent seen him play since 2021, is he still good when available or has injuries taken their toll?

37 appearances for Juventus last season, 13 goal contributions in 2,512 minutes of football. Also, 7 caps for Italy over the last 12 months ...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27858 on: Today at 07:29:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:06:57 am
37 appearances for Juventus last season, 13 goal contributions in 2,512 minutes of football. Also, 7 caps for Italy over the last 12 months ...

Yeah, his non-penalty goal output has been average lately. It's the progressive carries and shot creation that we're probably more interested in.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27859 on: Today at 07:36:30 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:38:21 am
Not entirely fair. Aquilani was bought to replace a top-class midfielder, with the expectation that he would be part of the first team with few feasible alternatives to call upon. He was also very expensive so the stakes were high.

This doesnt feel like the same kind of high-wire act in terms of risk. Not saying itll work out though.

The Aquilani comparison because he's Italian is exceptionally lazy. It's such a low risk move at the price being suggested - and potentially a really high reward.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27860 on: Today at 07:36:44 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:09:15 am
The comparisons with Aquilani and Dossena are ridiculous and kind of daft.
Chiesa is a much better player,and just a few years ago people were willing to pay way over 50M for him.

Just looking at wingers it seems crazy to get a guy like that, with so many good players, but if you look at the bigger picture including midfield its not. We have 4 attacking positions now.

of course its daft. just like how similar amr zaki and salah it just because of nationality

but then not many italian player are qualified successes. lets just hope he is a zola and not a aquilani
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27861 on: Today at 07:39:26 am »
Now some spurious links to Coman
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27862 on: Today at 07:42:35 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:05:52 am
On Italians in the PL, I think the biggest issue has been that the very best ones have stayed in Serie A. So the ones that come here aren't that great to start with. It's pretty slim pickings - Zola and Vialli are probably the best two. Not many in recent years, aside from Jorginho who you can definitely classify as a success.
This often seems lost in the conversation. When Italy has produced its best footballers, Serie A has been the dominant league or at least very competitive, meaning the players have been less compelled to leave. No one would say Totti, Nesta, Baggio etc werent world class, and they had no need to leave the league.

Even Zola and Vialli were 30 and 32 respectively when they joined Chelsea, so had essentially had the bulk of their careers already. Jorginho grew up playing in Brazil before moving to Italy as a teenager; there always seems to be a good caveat with these players.

Of course theres some well known failures, but were they that good? Immobile was an excellent goalscorer, but he was never the dominant forward of his time. Aquilani was still potential and never wanted to move in the first place. Then theres the likes of Donnarumma, Verratti, Cannavaro and Zambrotta who did go abroad and play very well, which doesnt seem to be mentioned much.

Ive criticised Italian players moving in the past but you are right Doc, when you really boil it down, its far more complex than the surface argument and it could be said: the truly world class Italians never left Italy.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27863 on: Today at 07:43:53 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:39:26 am
Now some spurious links to Coman
Probably because hes asked to leave Bayern Munich. Spurs or Utd signing all over, that one.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27864 on: Today at 07:43:56 am »
Where does this leave Elliott if Chiesa deal goes through. I know Salah is considered a more forward player but as it stands, Elliott would naturally replace Salah when required.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27865 on: Today at 07:46:41 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 07:43:56 am
Where does this leave Elliott if Chiesa deal goes through. I know Salah is considered a more forward player but as it stands, Elliott would naturally replace Salah when required.

Slot has spoken about Elliott as a 10.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27866 on: Today at 07:47:19 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 07:43:56 am
Where does this leave Elliott if Chiesa deal goes through. I know Salah is considered a more forward player but as it stands, Elliott would naturally replace Salah when required.

Competing with Szbozolai.

The Elliott for Salah sub changes our style, Chiesa for Salah would allow us to play in the same way
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27867 on: Today at 07:47:49 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 07:43:56 am
Where does this leave Elliott if Chiesa deal goes through. I know Salah is considered a more forward player but as it stands, Elliott would naturally replace Salah when required.

He is the alternative to Szoboslai, which also frees up Szoboslai to play deeper if required.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27868 on: Today at 07:48:43 am »
On the one hand, we're insisting that we only want the exact right player who will improve us, the youthful unicorn who's better than Salah to replace him eventually. On the other hand, we're scouring the market for bargains in the make do and mend section. One minute, we're shopping for a Ferrari; the next we're picking up a vehicle with a slightly dodgy record from Cinch. The only coherent factor in these policies is the team having the upmost faith in their own cleverness.
