If were only exploring our interest at this stage, we wont be signing him by the end of the week.



To be fair this can easily be done even if we decided by Friday afternoon we want the player, considering Juventus have basically frozen him out of the squad and he is training alone.It is funny because my work colleague is a die hard Juve fan and follows the club's mouthpiece journos, only a few days ago, while teasing me how wer are the only team in Europe not to have signed a player, he jokingly said can we offer you Chiesa, he might interest you as he is dirt cheap.Basically his situation is Juventus offered him a new deal on lower wages (2 million / year) while the player is adamant he gets a 2 million increase on his current terms, so they are trying desperately ti move him on, and so far only Roma has shown real interest and were willing to meet Juve's asking price, but the player rejected that move.I really don't see the point of this signing. Might as well go for Sterling. At least he will have no problems settling in, and doesn't have the terrible injury record.This, to me, screams like a panic signing Mancs would make, going for washed up players way behind their best.