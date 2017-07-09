« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 915743 times)

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 08:51:07 pm
Also if we sign Chiesa that has to mean one of our current 5 forwards will need to be sold. Darwin? Its clear Slot doesnt really fancy him.

I don't think we'll sell a forward this window. I mean I don't think we'll sign Chiesa but...

IF we sign Chiesa, it does indeed smack of opportunism. He's extremely versatile, which is always a bonus. Available at a knockdown price, which is very FSG. It's not a position we desperately need, so it's low risk. And if (IF) Mo is indeed off next summer, then it'll certainly be a bonus if Chiesa hits the ground running and is a credible option at RW going forward.

I'm not sure if Nunez will suit Slot's system going forward but I think he'll be given the season to give it a go.

Chiesa is very low risk. He's not going to cost an awful lot and we don't DESPERATELY need him. It's not remotely equivalent to Kabak or Arthur, who were brought in to areas where we needed depth urgently and didn't work out.

Just can't see the club doing all this business this late.

Gomez out, Lukeba(?) and Chiesa in?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:58:02 pm
If we're going for a forward with a dreadful injury record, i'd have gone for Neto.

Chiesa played 33 games last season mate. Has Neto ever reached double figures?
Logged

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:58:02 pm
If we're going for a forward with a dreadful injury record, i'd have gone for Neto.

Hope it's not at the expense of Diaz either.

I'd have gone for Costcutters.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
What the fuck is a concrete possibility?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:57:44 pm
5 days of the window left.

Could they not have explored this in the previous 3 months?

Maybe they did and he was 3 times more expensive? Maybe they didn't as they were looking at other forward targets first?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Interesting that it's gathering pace, my initial assumption was that his wages would be a stumbling block.
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 08:47:43 pm
Ok so obviously leaked by our club. But all saying exploratory - before that used to mean that its close to being done but we cant say that with confidence anymore.

Could also be meant as a redirection but why thats needed at this stage is beyond me.

Or it could be the most cynical in that the club is saying look we are trying to someone but it just didnt work out and he moved to Barca. A pretty bad look that.


What makes you think it was a leak by the club?
It was Romano before any of the guys who usually get things from the club (and possibly reported by an Italian source before Romano).

The club confirming things once the news is already out isn't really leaking things.
Cant get my head around this one.

Anyone who watches regularly able to say if hes actually any good still?
Quote from: JP! on Today at 08:59:19 pm
What the fuck is a concrete possibility?

When you upset the wrong people and you may end up as the foundation for a flyover?
Clark fee will cover Chiesa
Gomez going would cover a center back.

Leaving around £100mil for a midfielder Guimarães?

Gordon next summer when hes got a year left.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 08:59:19 pm
What the fuck is a concrete possibility?

way above monitoring and assessing...dangerously close to strongly interested
Quote from: JP! on Today at 08:59:19 pm
What the fuck is a concrete possibility?

 ;D

Exactly.

I think people use phrasing like that when their other "possibilities" were just fiction.
Have I missed the source for the Lukeba stuff?
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:00:23 pm
Cant get my head around this one.

Anyone who watches regularly able to say if hes actually any good still?

Had his best season since his ACL last season and scored 9 goals.
Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27335 on: Today at 09:01:36 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:59:40 pm

What makes you think it was a leak by the club?
It was Romano before any of the guys who usually get things from the club (and possibly reported by an Italian source before Romano).

The club confirming things once the news is already out isn't really leaking things.

Yeah, thats fair.

The chorus of local journos coming out with the same talking point made me think its orchestrated by the club. The fact that we are not denying it but saying its early is something we said we wouldnt do, especially after the Zubi fiasco.


This is a much higher calibre player than Shaqiri. Hed be more than capable of making the left side his own over Gakpo and Diaz, whilst hed be an excellent back up to Salah.
Weird comparison.
Clear? Weve had 2 competitive games and he missed most of pre season. Its a long season, hell get his chances. On a similar note, its a long season, I think we can accommodate a 6th senior option.
Cant get my head around this one.

Anyone who watches regularly able to say if hes actually any good still?

To be fair, no matter how good Salah remains, doesn't hurt to have someone who can really offer him some competition
How was Dicky's Spanish 🫣
Logged

Online Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27342 on: Today at 09:03:27 pm »
Wheres the Lukeba stuff coming from? Cant find anything from reliable sources?
Clickbait.
IF we sign Chiesa, it does indeed smack of opportunism. He's extremely versatile, which is always a bonus. Available at a knockdown price, which is very FSG. It's not a position we desperately need, so it's low risk. And if (IF) Mo is indeed off next summer, then it'll certainly be a bonus if Chiesa hits the ground running and is a credible option at RW going forward.

I'm not sure if Nunez will suit Slot's system going forward but I think he'll be given the season to give it a go.

Chiesa is very low risk. He's not going to cost an awful lot and we don't DESPERATELY need him. It's not remotely equivalent to Kabak or Arthur, who were brought in to areas where we needed depth urgently and didn't work out.

Just can't see the club doing all this business this late.

Gomez out, Lukeba(?) and Chiesa in?

We can't get the players we want and say 'we'll only sign proven top quality' and then go for unsuited cut price players at the end of the window. Balotelli, Kabak, Davies, Arthur Melo. Usually with fitness issues.

At least Chiesa was very good once, Balotelli was always a waste of space.

RAWK doesn't do reliable mate.
  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,620
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27347 on: Today at 09:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:50:22 pm
No Diaz plays on the right and Gakpo or Nunez play on the left.

Doubt Slot sees Nunez as anything but a number 9.
You've some cheek.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,446
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27350 on: Today at 09:04:53 pm »
Quote
Red Memorabilia
@RedMemorabilia_
🚨 Liverpool are interested in Castello Lukeba. The French international is the preferred option at CB, but is expensive.

Marc Guehi is liked, but is considered overpriced, there are other players in the mix as LFC weigh up CB options before the deadline.
https://x.com/RedMemorabilia_/status/1828143777774739640
To be fair this can easily be done even if we decided by Friday afternoon we want the player, considering Juventus have basically frozen him out of the squad and he is training alone.

It is funny because my work colleague is a die hard Juve fan and follows the club's mouthpiece journos, only a few days ago, while teasing me how wer are the only team in Europe not to have signed a player, he jokingly said can we offer you Chiesa, he might interest you as he is dirt cheap.

Basically his situation is Juventus offered him a new deal on lower wages (2 million / year) while the player is adamant he gets a 2 million increase on his current terms, so they are trying desperately ti move him on, and so far only Roma has shown real interest and were willing to meet Juve's asking price, but the player rejected that move.

I really don't see the point of this signing. Might as well go for Sterling. At least he will have no problems settling in, and doesn't have the terrible injury record.

This, to me, screams like a panic signing Mancs would make, going for washed up players way behind their best.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,273
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27355 on: Today at 09:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:04:08 pm
We can't get the players we want and say 'we'll only sign proven top quality' and then go for unsuited cut price players at the end of the window. Balotelli, Kabak, Davies, Arthur Melo. Usually with fitness issues.

At least Chiesa was very good once, Balotelli was always shite.

Why is he unsuited? Its exactly the type of forward we play with and can play multiple positions.

Already been posted he played 33 games last season.
  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,002
  • Well Red.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27357 on: Today at 09:06:57 pm »
BREAKING: Bayer Leverkusen have made an offer to Liverpool to take Tyler Morton on loan. Xabi Alonso is keen to add him to his squad. [
@_pauljoyce
]
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,239
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #27359 on: Today at 09:07:01 pm »
Still somewhat perplexed by elements of this link, despite me mentioning a few days back hes a potential opportunistic signing, but one thing I will say is that with better durability this is a £50m+ player.
