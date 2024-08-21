The bottom 7 of those stats are about as far away from an Ali replacement as you could get. Unless we expect to have Simeone or Ancelotti as coach in two years time my guess is that Mama simply won't fit as a Liverpool keeper.
Fbref throws a lot of stats at you, so I may have mixed up the numbers, but from what I can see Alisson in his last season at Roma had a Launch % of 43 and an Avg Length of 41.
That is around halfway between Mama's and Alisson's current numbers (low 30s and low 50s respectively).
I couldnt find the equivalent numbers for the other categories.
So some sign that things can change either over time or in different circumstances.
I guess the question is whether it is changeable to the extent that Georgie boy is suitable for Liverpool.
Presumably the stat guys at least think it is a possibility.