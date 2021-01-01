« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26680 on: Today at 11:24:59 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:45:27 am
Have you? As you don't seem to have commented on any of the games, just weird digs in here all the time.
Hes not alone in that.
Has anyone else noticed that its only people having a go at others wanting the club to sign players, aka The Mingebags,  that are abusive on here? Its very weird.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26681 on: Today at 11:26:50 am
It definitely says something that our Captain has made two public statements in interviews about the expectation of signings and reinforcements - likely also being the squads mouthpiece on this. Yesterdays comments felt far more pointed than the expectant comments earlier in the window.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26682 on: Today at 11:35:24 am
Theres not a single player in worlds football that could improve us. Imagine thinking that let alone feed press with this shite.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26683 on: Today at 11:37:28 am
What does Dickie even do.  ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26684 on: Today at 11:38:52 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:26:50 am
It definitely says something that our Captain has made two public statements in interviews about the expectation of signings and reinforcements - likely also being the squads mouthpiece on this. Yesterdays comments felt far more pointed than the expectant comments earlier in the window.

Certainly does, especially when you would expect a captain to be more diplomatic and throw out phrases like "we have the playing group to win things" instead of saying it how he sees it. Not that we have inside track here, but surely the players can see that 1-2 additions could really help this group challenge on all fronts.

Going to be an interesting few days, I reckon we may bring in 1-2 additions in January if we don't make any purchases (aside from Mamardashvili) this window.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26685 on: Today at 11:43:27 am
The club will use our good start as justification for their inaction. Of course with Curtis already injured (god knows how) we are one injury to Grav or Mac from Endo starting every game. While the double pivot gives him some protection, we know how it will end. It would be negligent to let that happen.

Still hope to be surprised but pretty clear that well be lucky if they get that GK deal done. We wont get anyone through the door if we dick around on price and instalment structure. Might have been different if we engaged with the market before August.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26686 on: Today at 11:46:59 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:24:59 am
Hes not alone in that.
Has anyone else noticed that its only people having a go at others wanting the club to sign players, aka The Mingebags,  that are abusive on here? Its very weird.

I wouldnt say thats true. If anyone tries to counter some of the stuff here theyre accused of supporting/defending billionaires. Granted thats not abusive but theres not a lot of nuance on either side.

For the avoidance of doubt, I too didnt think we wouldnt sign anyone this summer, that does feel a bit mad. My general grumps in this thread have been about people talking that we would t make a signing from as early as July/early August like its a done deal. In years gone by we have usually pulled something out of the bag (not the Arthur loan, more like Gravenberch last year).

Not looking for an argument, no defending billionaires, but there hasnt been a great deal of trying to understand other peoples opinions on here (probably for myself too).

Still, another week and itll all be over. :D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26687 on: Today at 11:48:34 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:45:27 am
Have you? As you don't seem to have commented on any of the games, just weird digs in here all the time.

Haha . . . great retort!!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26688 on: Today at 11:49:19 am
Window closes Friday. If a deal isnt leaked or briefed by tomorrow youd pretty much imagine thats zero incomings (bar the goalkeeper).

Madness.

Anyway, Id imagine Morton and Doak to leave this week. Maybe Bajcetic but you feel that would be one too far without an incoming.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26689 on: Today at 11:50:25 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:24:59 am
Hes not alone in that.
Has anyone else noticed that its only people having a go at others wanting the club to sign players, aka The Mingebags,  that are abusive on here? Its very weird.

Erm...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26690 on: Today at 11:51:38 am
 When does the transfer window close? 31 Aug?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26691 on: Today at 11:54:40 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:21:23 am
yes exactly, we didnt do our due diligence on his family
I was informed on here that that stuff about his family was bollocks.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26692 on: Today at 11:55:01 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:46:59 am
I wouldnt say thats true. If anyone tries to counter some of the stuff here theyre accused of supporting/defending billionaires. Granted thats not abusive but theres not a lot of nuance on either side.
 
For the avoidance of doubt, I too didnt think we wouldnt sign anyone this summer, that does feel a bit mad. My general grumps in this thread have been about people talking that we would t make a signing from as early as July/early August like its a done deal. In years gone by we have usually pulled something out of the bag (not the Arthur loan, more like Gravenberch last year).

Not looking for an argument, no defending billionaires, but there hasnt been a great deal of trying to understand other peoples opinions on here (probably for myself too).

Still, another week and itll all be over. :D
Yeah there has been a bit of moaning , some even say from myself  ;). I think some people have FSG transfer window fatigue!

My point was, and as youve noted, that is not abusive. All the abuse has come from The Mingebags some even calling for everyone to ignore someone. Pretty outrageous really.

Anyway, I think its fair to say we ALL want one or two players in. Im wondering if the famous three havent signed new contracts due to lack of signings.
Weve had a good start to the season. Get 1or 2 top players in, beat the Mancs next week, and we can all be friends again.  :D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26693 on: Today at 11:55:18 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:49:19 am
Window closes Friday. If a deal isnt leaked or briefed by tomorrow youd pretty much imagine thats zero incomings (bar the goalkeeper).

Madness.

Anyway, Id imagine Morton and Doak to leave this week. Maybe Bajcetic but you feel that would be one too far without an incoming.

So if any deals aren't briefed or leaked by tomorrow you'd expect Morton, Doak and Bajcetic to stay?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26694 on: Today at 11:56:12 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:46:59 am
I wouldnt say thats true. If anyone tries to counter some of the stuff here theyre accused of supporting/defending billionaires. Granted thats not abusive but theres not a lot of nuance on either side.

For the avoidance of doubt, I too didnt think we wouldnt sign anyone this summer, that does feel a bit mad. My general grumps in this thread have been about people talking that we would t make a signing from as early as July/early August like its a done deal. In years gone by we have usually pulled something out of the bag (not the Arthur loan, more like Gravenberch last year).

Not looking for an argument, no defending billionaires, but there hasnt been a great deal of trying to understand other peoples opinions on here (probably for myself too).

Still, another week and itll all be over. :D

I think the biggest issue is that Team Mingebag doesn't have anything to come back with Nick, either in terms of defending the club's lack of spending or sadly attempts at wit or humour. So they just basically try and bully posters from the thread by getting very personal.

As you say both sides are guilty of it and it is uncalled for, we all support the same team and should make more effort to treat each other with respect.

Gravenberch is interesting I think the major difference this season is that we don't really seem to be talking to anyone. Gravenberch was a long time target who became available. If we are going to sign a 6 then for me even though it seems unlikely then Zubimendi seems the most viable option.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26695 on: Today at 11:56:29 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:48:34 am
Haha . . . great retort!!

I had an even better one but think it would get deleted or would have got a big warning from John C.  So happy Bank of Holiday to you lazy English people where's Dickie
