Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26640 on: Today at 08:32:43 am
Be nice if we started our work in the transfer window now.
Logged

gb096

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • In Sunny Brisbane
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26641 on: Today at 08:38:01 am
Will be a lot of rumors this week.
Logged

A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,068
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26642 on: Today at 08:40:21 am
Quote from: gb096 on Today at 08:38:01 am
Will be a lot of rumors this week.

Yeah.

This thread will be bonkers*, I'm guessing.  ;D





* more bonkers than normal, I mean.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26643 on: Today at 08:41:14 am
Quote from: gb096 on Today at 08:38:01 am
Will be a lot of rumors this week.

I'd much prefer signings.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,994
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26644 on: Today at 08:49:06 am
If we think Bajcetic will develop on loan for a couple of years, it could make sense to get in older experience of a higher quality than Endo while Gravenberch reacquaints himself with the position.
If we are truly in for Kvaratskhelia now, I would guess we're not offering Salah a new contract, but I think he's set on Juve and our name is just being used to drive the price up.
Logged

gb096

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • In Sunny Brisbane
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26645 on: Today at 08:51:20 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:41:14 am
I'd much prefer signings.

Would not be holding your breath.
Logged

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26646 on: Today at 08:57:30 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:49:06 am
If we think Bajcetic will develop on loan for a couple of years, it could make sense to get in older experience of a higher quality than Endo while Gravenberch reacquaints himself with the position.
If we are truly in for Kvaratskhelia now, I would guess we're not offering Salah a new contract, but I think he's set on Juve and our name is just being used to drive the price up.
Juventus cannot afford Kvaratskhelia.
I would be shocked if we did not offer Salah & VVD new contracts.
I would say they are probably heavily performance based so they will likely get better offers elsewhere.
Think VVD could easily go to Real Madrid
Logged

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,722
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26647 on: Today at 09:01:18 am
Even this deal for the goalkeeper is dragging on.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,774
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26648 on: Today at 09:24:34 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:29:21 am
Ok Monday morning after the coffee at 9 can we do a bit of work Dicky, big John was over at the weekend to ask what are you doing.  Linda wants a shiny new toy too for her Rawk boys. Enough of this selling.

Bank holiday today.
Logged

ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,012
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26649 on: Today at 09:36:10 am
Anyone tracking the Babelcopter heading towards Liverpool?
Any signings?
 Seriously. Any signings would do.
Logged

lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,730
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26650 on: Today at 09:41:42 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:49:50 am
If we offer La Real £70m they will drive him to Anfield
You probably right, Hughes either didn't read the room or he only valued the only 6 in the world who could improve our team at 51m.
Logged

mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,483
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26651 on: Today at 09:43:29 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
Elliott &.Endo? What's wrong with that?

Its pretty obvious Slot doesnt rate Endo.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,730
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26652 on: Today at 09:44:27 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:36:10 am
Anyone tracking the Babelcopter heading towards Liverpool?
Any signings?
 Seriously. Any signings would do.
Gini could probably still do a job, ❤️ Gini.
Logged

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,216
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26653 on: Today at 09:50:25 am
Zubimendi would court offers north of £60m if he had no release clause, or one of those post-Neymar clauses in the hundreds of millions. Trying to force Sociedad to the negotiating table to get him for less than £51m with a preferred payment structure was always idiotic, it was never going to happen. If he signs a new deal his new clause will be £150m+. Its long been over, we dont have the will to pay what players are worth.

Eze rumours are weird, he doesnt massively fit with the squad composition. I rate him, hes talented, but does he just do more of what Dom has done well in the first two games? Would he be a starter when Palace would want £50m+?

The Gordon/Gomez negotiations earlier this summer seem to have done nothing other than unsettle both players and make them want to leave.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,134
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26654 on: Today at 09:53:57 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:50:25 am
Zubimendi would court offers north of £60m if he had no release clause, or one of those post-Neymar clauses in the hundreds of millions. Trying to force Sociedad to the negotiating table to get him for less than £51m with a preferred payment structure was always idiotic, it was never going to happen. If he signs a new deal his new clause will be £150m+. Its long been over, we dont have the will to pay what players are worth.

Eze rumours are weird, he doesnt massively fit with the squad composition. I rate him, hes talented, but does he just do more of what Dom has done well in the first two games? Would he be a starter when Palace would want £50m+?

The Gordon/Gomez negotiations earlier this summer seem to have done nothing other than unsettle both players and make them want to leave.

Not that I don't think we've fucked up massively, but is there any indication we tried to get Zubimendi for less than the release clause? My understanding was that we offered more than the clause but spread over multiple seasons rather than a lump sum. Sociedad then called his bluff and said the only way he's going is if he forces his way out, and he backed down.
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26655 on: Today at 10:00:45 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:50:25 am
Zubimendi would court offers north of £60m if he had no release clause, or one of those post-Neymar clauses in the hundreds of millions. Trying to force Sociedad to the negotiating table to get him for less than £51m with a preferred payment structure was always idiotic, it was never going to happen. If he signs a new deal his new clause will be £150m+. Its long been over, we dont have the will to pay what players are worth.

Eze rumours are weird, he doesnt massively fit with the squad composition. I rate him, hes talented, but does he just do more of what Dom has done well in the first two games? Would he be a starter when Palace would want £50m+?

The Gordon/Gomez negotiations earlier this summer seem to have done nothing other than unsettle both players and make them want to leave.

I don't think we ever tried to get him for less than £51 million so I'm not sure where you've got that from. The negotiations were likely to pay a little more than his release clause, but over a few years rather than all up front.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26656 on: Today at 10:03:29 am
Slot has mentioned duels quite a bit im not sure we will see Eliott as much in midfield he is an excellent player but very poor in duels only suited to certain games & game states as well.
We really do need a good ball player who is physically powerful.
Logged

has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26657 on: Today at 10:08:57 am
Virgil has now mentioned the lack of new faces twice in interviews. I am not entirely sure if that is a good or a bad thing, feels like he expected some reinforcements.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,989
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26658 on: Today at 10:18:23 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:08:57 am
Virgil has now mentioned the lack of new faces twice in interviews. I am not entirely sure if that is a good or a bad thing, feels like he expected some reinforcements.

I think we all did. Its very rare a team gets a new manager and they dont get to add a player to their squad.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26659 on: Today at 10:20:06 am
Richard Hughes, over to you.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,774
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26660 on: Today at 10:21:17 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:18:23 am
I think we all did. It’s very rare a team gets a new manager and they don’t get to add a player to their squad.

If someone had of predicted in May that we would get to this point in august and not have signed anyone and not sorted any contract, it would have been called the ultimate bedwetter prediction.
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,451
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26661 on: Today at 10:21:22 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:53:57 am
Not that I don't think we've fucked up massively, but is there any indication we tried to get Zubimendi for less than the release clause? My understanding was that we offered more than the clause but spread over multiple seasons rather than a lump sum. Sociedad then called his bluff and said the only way he's going is if he forces his way out, and he backed down.

The payment schedule want the problem, his wife didnt want to leave Spain, it would have been better to pay the release clause as soon as he gave his verbal approval, that would have given him much less time to ruminate on things but we fucked around for over a week and that didnt help us in the end
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,451
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26662 on: Today at 10:23:46 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:17 am
If someone had of predicted in May that we would not sign anyone and not sorted any contract, it would have been called the ultimate bedwetter prediction.

The minegbags shit the bed this window
Logged
