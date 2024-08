If we think Bajcetic will develop on loan for a couple of years, it could make sense to get in older experience of a higher quality than Endo while Gravenberch reacquaints himself with the position.

If we are truly in for Kvaratskhelia now, I would guess we're not offering Salah a new contract, but I think he's set on Juve and our name is just being used to drive the price up.