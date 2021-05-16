« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

JasonF

  Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,055
    Funny T-Shirts
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26600 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm
No wonder John Henry stayed back.  First up Eze.  ;D

Won't Linda get jealous?
Agent99

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,723
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26601 on: Yesterday at 10:41:51 pm
I could actually see Eze being a goer. We were linked early on in the window and if we're looking at Ryan, Dom, Mac and Jones being part of the deeper position in midfield then buying Eze makes sense.
peachybum

  orangeyface
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,291
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26602 on: Yesterday at 10:43:30 pm
Doesn't Eze play the same position as Carvalho who's just been sold because there's no minutes on offer in those positions.
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Barefoot Doctor

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,041
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26603 on: Yesterday at 10:46:52 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 10:43:30 pm
Doesn't Eze play the same position as Carvalho who's just been sold because there's no minutes on offer in those positions.

Is that why Carvalho was sold? Think its much likelier they just thought he wasnt of the required level.
rafathegaffa83

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 43,197
  Dutch Class
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26604 on: Yesterday at 10:47:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
Miguel Delaney saying Palace are prepared for a bid from us for Eze.


Which just didnt seem likely to me

He's come put bashing the aggregator accounts over this. It seems - surprise, surprise - they've misquoted him and Palace aren't expecting an approach
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 78,669
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26605 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm
Quote from: Hazzyfizz on Yesterday at 10:34:12 pm
Hes usually a decent source I thought. Agree - name came out of nowhere

I think he's good a journalist when it comes to non-transfers but from memory in the past he's linked us with players who no one else is linking us with and it never goes anywhere.

Think it'd be an odd one regardless, good player but don't need him and he'd cost a significant amount. Same with Guehi link (who's ok but nothing special).
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 78,669
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26606 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:38:17 pm
Kvara with one of the assists of the season already tonight. Think hed suit us if Salah left but not sure hed fit in the same team with Salah. They both need the ball too much to be at their best, I dont think theyd compliment each other well.

Now this link I can get on board with. It makes complete sense they'd need to push out Kvaratskhelia in order to afford McTominay and Lukaku.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

A Red Abroad

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,066
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26607 on: Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:34:48 pm
Season two is the best! Eze Eze Eze..

Page 666 and maybe a signing?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WxnN05vOuSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WxnN05vOuSM</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxnN05vOuSM
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

JP!

  An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,283
  Save us Fowler
    Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26608 on: Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm
Eze is class, no idea why Palace would sell this late in the window though?
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

rafathegaffa83

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 43,197
  Dutch Class
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26609 on: Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm
Now this link I can get on board with. It makes complete sense they'd need to push out Kvaratskhelia in order to afford McTominay and Lukaku.

Surely this spending spree is being funded by Osimhen leaving? Looks like one of the Saudi clubs have submitted an offer for Osimhen according to Romano.
Sonofthewind

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 437
  Cheers like
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26610 on: Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
I Don't really think Eze fits the profile of players we target. 26, just ok numbers and English premium. Olise would have been the one to get.
Legs

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,557
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26611 on: Yesterday at 10:54:26 pm
Quote from: Hazzyfizz on Yesterday at 10:34:12 pm
Hes usually a decent source I thought. Agree - name came out of nowhere

Yep could be that we drop Dom back to a 6 ? Not that Id do that but it could be thinking.

Palace would be taking an almighty risk selling Olise Guehi and Eze in same window
rafathegaffa83

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 43,197
  Dutch Class
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26612 on: Yesterday at 10:54:44 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm
Eze is class, no idea why Palace would sell this late in the window though?

They aren't. The aggregators have spun it

Quote
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney25 minutes ago
@LFCTransferRoom @EthannnLFC they don't expect an approach - they've just got a stance ready and know what they're at - ie, braced - if there is one. The newsletter was written from the Palace perspective.

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
@JamesTilly87 @LFCTransferRoom @EthannnLFC No. Liverpool have a long-standing interest in Eze. That doesn't mean Liverpool will move this summer. Palace, however, have been preparing strategy over a young core they want to keep - which is what I was writing about.


Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
@kodistoryline @JOEREILLY1689 I didn't say Liverpool don't want him. I've repeatedly said all summer Liverpool have a long-standing interest in him, and think he is very good. That doesn't mean they will bid for him, though. Palace, however, are in a situation where they want to keep this team
RJH

  doesn't know his alphabet
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,718
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26613 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm
Now this link I can get on board with. It makes complete sense they'd need to push out Kvaratskhelia in order to afford McTominay and Lukaku.

"Makes complete sense" in terms of finances, makes no sense in terms of football
Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,339
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26614 on: Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm
Gordon>>>>>Eze
Redwhiteandnotblue

  God's spin doctor.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,063
  not that He needs one
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26615 on: Yesterday at 10:57:37 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm
Is here Liverpool or Newcastle?
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Garston.
Why would he want to go to Watford?
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,171
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26616 on: Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:36:34 pm
Winning a game well and coming on to have a whinge instead.

I googled are people from the west miserable and the first result on quora nails it and nails this thread.

Youre all just miserable bastards. Pure and simple.
this has to be one of the more (unintentionally) hilarious posts ever to grace this thread. not only asking Quora, but then going to the trouble of triumphantly telling the story in here!

can't wait for your askjeeves follow up! ;D maybe a yahoo answers prequel?
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 78,669
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26617 on: Yesterday at 11:05:35 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
"Makes complete sense" in terms of finances, makes no sense in terms of football

When I say it makes sense, of course I mean it makes sense in that it's Conte making these decisions. He's bizarre.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 78,669
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26618 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm
Surely this spending spree is being funded by Osimhen leaving? Looks like one of the Saudi clubs have submitted an offer for Osimhen according to Romano.

Probably. I'd just love for us to sign Kvaratskhelia :P
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 95,863
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26619 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:47:07 pm
He's come put bashing the aggregator accounts over this. It seems - surprise, surprise - they've misquoted him and Palace aren't expecting an approach
A bit, but only a bit.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

mickeydocs

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,482
  Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26620 on: Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:24:18 pm
Another difficult day for the majority of the posters in this thread. It seems that our team isn't that bad, after all. Even Gravenberch looked like a very competent No.6 in our double pivot. I genuinely feel sorry for you ...

Were you happy with the midfield options on the bench today?
Its easy to believe when its going well.

The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 46,054
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26621 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm
Were you happy with the midfield options on the bench today?
Elliott &.Endo? What's wrong with that?
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 34,060
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26622 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:24:18 pm
Another difficult day for the majority of the posters in this thread. It seems that our team isn't that bad, after all. Even Gravenberch looked like a very competent No.6 in our double pivot. I genuinely feel sorry for you ...

We didn't play with a double pivot until Trent was replaced by Bradley. As for our team being not that bad. Is that what we aspire to?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26623 on: Yesterday at 11:39:15 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 07:54:12 pm
what's a technical left back FFS?
someone plays left back cos they ain't technical enough to play in midfield..
You mean like Trent Alexander Arnold plays at right back because he lacks technique? Or Marcelo? Or Roberto Carlos?
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,772
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26624 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Copenred on Yesterday at 10:21:22 pm
One could argue that a Quansah + Branthwaite pair could settle our CB's for the next 10 years. Kinda like Arsenal.

One could argue that - it might not be a winning argument though.

You'd have two CB's that aren't the fastest - only one of whom is a ball-playing CB. Doesn't seem to fit the model of player Slot wants.

And then 70m!! No way. That's like double his value.
Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26625 on: Yesterday at 11:54:14 pm »
Anyone who is OK with our manager not being backed by one of the richest clubs in the world is a troll.
Offline Hazzyfizz

  • Kemlynite
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26626 on: Today at 12:03:05 am »
Wow - were actually going into Slots first season with zero new additions to the first team. I was giving myself until Monday to let that sink in
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,734
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26627 on: Today at 12:07:39 am »
Quote from: Hazzyfizz on Today at 12:03:05 am
Wow - were actually going into Slots first season with zero new additions to the first team. I was giving myself until Monday to let that sink in
Is this now confirmed?
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,379
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26628 on: Today at 12:08:19 am »
Nope.
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,734
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26629 on: Today at 12:10:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:08:19 am
Nope.
Good. Some intelligent folk involved with the running of the club, fail to believe they think were set to go.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,379
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26630 on: Today at 12:38:56 am »
Batshit rumours time...Apprently we're talking to the agent/managment of Kvaratskhelia and Fabian Ruiz...
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,755
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26631 on: Today at 12:45:16 am »
I was right Hughes doesn't work on Sunday. 9am Monday hopefully the fax machine has a full cartridge
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • Cheers like
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26632 on: Today at 12:48:49 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:45:16 am
I was right Hughes doesn't work on Sunday. 9am Monday hopefully the fax machine has a full cartridge

No chance. It's a bank holiday.
Offline Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 437
  • Cheers like
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26633 on: Today at 12:49:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:38:56 am
Batshit rumours time...Apprently we're talking to the agent/managment of Kvaratskhelia and Fabian Ruiz...

Twitter ITKs about to farm likes and retweets from desperate fans in the final week.
Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26634 on: Today at 01:17:20 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm
One could argue that - it might not be a winning argument though.

You'd have two CB's that aren't the fastest - only one of whom is a ball-playing CB. Doesn't seem to fit the model of player Slot wants.

And then 70m!! No way. That's like double his value.
You don't think Branthwaite's quick? He is, man, at least according to my Everton supporting mates (I don't have that many, but a few, to my eternal shame). Decent on the ball too, and massive. Maybe a bit slow on the turn, but I guess it's hard for big lads to do that. I don't see us getting him, for obvious reasons, but I think many are a bit dismissive on him here, for both his physical and technical attributes. Again, for obvious reasons. Not sure how good he could end up, but I reckon he's got the proverbial 'high ceiling.' Hate the term, but it applies.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,772
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26635 on: Today at 01:51:08 am »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 01:17:20 am
You don't think Branthwaite's quick? He is, man, at least according to my Everton supporting mates (I don't have that many, but a few, to my eternal shame). Decent on the ball too, and massive. Maybe a bit slow on the turn, but I guess it's hard for big lads to do that. I don't see us getting him, for obvious reasons, but I think many are a bit dismissive on him here, for both his physical and technical attributes. Again, for obvious reasons. Not sure how good he could end up, but I reckon he's got the proverbial 'high ceiling.' Hate the term, but it applies.

I've not seen quick - but then again maybe the low block is hiding that trait. Same with the ball playing.
