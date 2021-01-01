Finished it now. Still thought it was excellent but overall not as good as series 1 or 2 - some of the parts I found a little dull/boring and a little too much Fak stuff which I couldn't say for the other series'. Still, there were parts of it which I absolutely loved - episode 2 was great and back to the rat-a-tat of the first series and the scene with Tina and Mikey was amazing. Don't get many shows which keep me enthralled over a season and this one is definitely one of them.
Delaney doesn't half come out with some random names that no one else is linking us with.
606 possibly not the best place to get transfer rumours to be honest Still, beats Samies shite.
I though that was where Samie got his rumours?
No wonder John Henry stayed back. First up Eze.
Doesn't Eze play the same position as Carvalho who's just been sold because there's no minutes on offer in those positions.
Miguel Delaney saying Palace are prepared for a bid from us for Eze.Which just didnt seem likely to me
Hes usually a decent source I thought. Agree - name came out of nowhere
Kvara with one of the assists of the season already tonight. Think hed suit us if Salah left but not sure hed fit in the same team with Salah. They both need the ball too much to be at their best, I dont think theyd compliment each other well.
Season two is the best! Eze Eze Eze..Page 666 and maybe a signing?
Now this link I can get on board with. It makes complete sense they'd need to push out Kvaratskhelia in order to afford McTominay and Lukaku.
Eze is class, no idea why Palace would sell this late in the window though?
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney25 minutes ago@LFCTransferRoom @EthannnLFC they don't expect an approach - they've just got a stance ready and know what they're at - ie, braced - if there is one. The newsletter was written from the Palace perspective.Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney@JamesTilly87 @LFCTransferRoom @EthannnLFC No. Liverpool have a long-standing interest in Eze. That doesn't mean Liverpool will move this summer. Palace, however, have been preparing strategy over a young core they want to keep - which is what I was writing about.Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney@kodistoryline @JOEREILLY1689 I didn't say Liverpool don't want him. I've repeatedly said all summer Liverpool have a long-standing interest in him, and think he is very good. That doesn't mean they will bid for him, though. Palace, however, are in a situation where they want to keep this team
Is here Liverpool or Newcastle?
Garston.
Winning a game well and coming on to have a whinge instead. I googled are people from the west miserable and the first result on quora nails it and nails this thread. Youre all just miserable bastards. Pure and simple.
"Makes complete sense" in terms of finances, makes no sense in terms of football
Surely this spending spree is being funded by Osimhen leaving? Looks like one of the Saudi clubs have submitted an offer for Osimhen according to Romano.
He's come put bashing the aggregator accounts over this. It seems - surprise, surprise - they've misquoted him and Palace aren't expecting an approach
Another difficult day for the majority of the posters in this thread. It seems that our team isn't that bad, after all. Even Gravenberch looked like a very competent No.6 in our double pivot. I genuinely feel sorry for you ...
Were you happy with the midfield options on the bench today?
what's a technical left back FFS? someone plays left back cos they ain't technical enough to play in midfield..
