Tell me how this post is in anyway full of hope:



The squads good, weve got 2 players for pretty much every position with a sprinkling of versatility throughout the squad. Id love an upgrade on Endo but Id much rather a world class midfielder to sort the position for the next 5 years, Im not sure theres a world class player available at the minute, hope Im wrong but it feels unlikely.



His post is fine. Grav/Mac is a great double pivot but we can't and shouldn't rely on them to play every minute of every game, and unfortunately Jones is proving to be quite injury prone. We could have a decent season without signing a 6, but we could also put ourselves into a promising position and then utterly collapse due to a run of the mill amount of injuries and fatigue.