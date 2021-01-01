« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 660 661 662 663 664 [665]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 895423 times)

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26560 on: Today at 09:55:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:49:35 pm
Whereas you come on after a win to moan about people moaning?
Weird.

Did that touch a nerve because youre one of the most perennially miserable people on here? You seem to reply to all of my posts looking for some sort of argument. Thats weird.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,026
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26561 on: Today at 09:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Copenred on Today at 09:55:43 pm
Maybe already mentioned but Jan Mølby, while commentating on Danish TV, said that rumors from "those who usually are reliable" is that we are considering going back to Zubimendi to check if he changed his mind again... also according to Big Jan we are considering asking Everton if they are willing to let Branthwaite go for 70 million...
We are not paying £70 million for Braintwaite ;D

If Zubi has changed his mind he should be telling us?
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
  • Cheers like
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26562 on: Today at 09:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Copenred on Today at 09:55:43 pm
Maybe already mentioned but Jan Mølby, while commentating on Danish TV, said that rumors from "those who usually are reliable" is that we are considering going back to Zubimendi to check if he changed his mind again... also according to Big Jan we are considering asking Everton if they are willing to let Branthwaite go for 70 million...

Would be absolutely ridiculous. Maybe he's had his head turned, but he already supposedly gave his word once. I hope it's only happening simultaneously with other deals. 
Logged

Online Copenred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26563 on: Today at 09:59:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:57:07 pm
We are not paying £70 million for Braintwaite ;D

If Zubi has changed his mind he should be telling us?

I certainly hope not hehe!

The whole Zubimendi case just seems odd and unprofessional.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,256
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26564 on: Today at 09:59:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:57:07 pm
We are not paying £70 million for Braintwaite ;D

If Zubi has changed his mind he should be telling us?

The only thing would be to offer Real S over the buyout on favourable terms so he doesnt have to activate it. Doubt it though.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,128
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26565 on: Today at 09:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:48:46 pm
Tell me how this post is in anyway full of hope:

The squads good, weve got 2 players for pretty much every position with a sprinkling of versatility throughout the squad. Id love an upgrade on Endo but Id much rather a world class midfielder to sort the position for the next 5 years, Im not sure theres a world class player available at the minute, hope Im wrong but it feels unlikely.

His post is fine. Grav/Mac is a great double pivot but we can't and shouldn't rely on them to play every minute of every game, and unfortunately Jones is proving to be quite injury prone. We could have a decent season without signing a 6, but we could also put ourselves into a promising position and then utterly collapse due to a run of the mill amount of injuries and fatigue.
Logged

Online Copenred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26566 on: Today at 10:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:58:47 pm
Would be absolutely ridiculous. Maybe he's had his head turned, but he already supposedly gave his word once. I hope it's only happening simultaneously with other deals.

It was probably speculative and on the back of Zubimendi apparently not getting the improved contract offer as promised by Sociedad. I assume its just rumors but (very few) more crazy things have happened.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,026
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26567 on: Today at 10:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Copenred on Today at 09:59:08 pm
The whole Zubimendi case just seems odd and unprofessional.
Yep not a good example for us.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,026
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26568 on: Today at 10:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:59:43 pm
The only thing would be to offer Real S over the buyout on favourable terms so he doesnt have to activate it. Doubt it though.
I really doubt it as well but the question would be IF it ever actually happened why it didn't happen in first place to stop the nonsense that occurred afterwards.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,661
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26569 on: Today at 10:02:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:54:41 pm
It is great. Richie probably may favourite person in it.

Yep. Although while it's nice to see character development, I kind of prefer the dickhead we saw in series 1 (him butting heads with Carmy is a big reason why episode 2 in series 3 is my favourite).
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
  • Cheers like
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26570 on: Today at 10:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Copenred on Today at 10:01:12 pm
It was probably speculative and on the back of Zubimendi apparently not getting the improved contract offer as promised by Sociedad. I assume its just rumors but (very few) more crazy things have happened.

Certainly. I won't pretend I've followed the situation closely but it certainly doesn't seem like they've followed up swiftly with highly improved terms for him (maybe it's in the work).

Our fans truly love to discuss a non materialised transfer. People still go on about Andre and Colwill.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26571 on: Today at 10:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:55:43 pm
Did that touch a nerve because youre one of the most perennially miserable people on here? You seem to reply to all of my posts looking for some sort of argument. Thats weird.
:lmao
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,026
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26572 on: Today at 10:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:02:42 pm
Yep. Although while it's nice to see character development, I kind of prefer the dickhead we saw in series 1 (him butting heads with Carmy is a big reason why episode 2 in series 3 is my favourite).
That was a good episode alongside the Tina one. The first one of season 3 was quality also (visually) like Mr Robot at it's best.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 660 661 662 663 664 [665]   Go Up
« previous next »
 