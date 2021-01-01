« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 887300 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26320 on: Today at 11:34:34 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:14 am
Youre not bothered about salary but the club has to be - it has a finite wage budget and a squad to pay

I have no clue what hell be offered or what he wants but its not difficult to see how there could be a gap between the two that the club shouldnt close
Correct I'm not bothered about salary and nor should anyone be on here. It is for the club to sort as you say.

Still one of our most important players (& first names on the team sheet) so I can't see any reason why every attempt shouldn't be made to resolve this. Unless Salah has decided he wants to try something different.
Online clinical

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26321 on: Today at 11:35:02 am »
He's side stepped the question entirely because it's not up to him. Up to the club and the players. Slot just needs to get the best out of them. I feel bad for him because he's going to be pushed on these contracts every week and it's nothing to do with him
Online JamesG L4

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26322 on: Today at 11:41:34 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:34:22 am
Im intrigued. We pay him 18 million a year basic  20+ million overall
Walk me through what he generates

Goals against our biggest rivals and trophies.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26323 on: Today at 11:42:58 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 11:31:53 am
Mo is our most bankable player and probably generates a good proportion of his wages and more.
You're right in the sense that the club has a share of his image rights. He makes a lot of money from endorsements, a decent percentage of which goes to the club.

Players that are not "bankable" tend to sacrifice 50% but the share directly determines how much wages the club pays Salah. For example, if we have a lower share then we can pay him "less". Madrid used to pay crazy wages (like Bale on £600k) because they had a decent share of the image rights to balance it out.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26324 on: Today at 11:43:40 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:34:22 am
Im intrigued. We pay him 18 million a year basic  20+ million overall
Walk me through what he generates
Most bankable Muslim player and there are a few muslims in the world, a good proportion of them are Salah fans not Liverpool fans. We have over half a billion fans worldwide, have you seen the cost of the shirts alone, when  he goes we will lose more than 20m in revenue.
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26325 on: Today at 11:48:44 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 11:43:40 am
Most bankable Muslim player and there are a few muslims in the world, a good proportion of them are Salah fans not Liverpool fans.

To be fair though there is a chunk of the population that don't like Muslims. They are known by the 'R' word.







Referees. ;D ;D
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26326 on: Today at 11:51:26 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:48:44 am
To be fair though there is a chunk of the population that don't like Muslims. They are known by the 'R' word.







Referees. ;D ;D
Him and Mane brought in a fanbase that we wouldn't have had, I might be wrong(usually am)
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26327 on: Today at 11:53:06 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:34:34 am
Correct I'm not bothered about salary and nor should anyone be on here. It is for the club to sort as you say.


Not what I meant - were not a an oil backed club .. theres not a world where we can give 25 million a year to a 35 year old so theyll have to be significant compromise from the player if he wants to stay longer term
Online paddysour

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26328 on: Today at 11:54:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:14 am
Youre not bothered about salary but the club has to be - it has a finite wage budget and a squad to pay

I have no clue what hell be offered or what he wants but its not difficult to see how there could be a gap between the two that the club shouldnt close

In an ideal world we could offer him and VVD a payrise but on a more performance based contract. If they keep their current levels everyone wins. But if they slip then their base wage is much lower. But I can understand why the players wouldn't accept that.
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26329 on: Today at 11:54:38 am »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 11:41:34 am
Goals against our biggest rivals and trophies.

Yeah this is quantifiable which is the reason he got the contract hes currently on
(Which is more than 50% higher than our next biggest fwiw)
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26330 on: Today at 11:56:26 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 11:51:26 am
Him and Mane brought in a fanbase that we wouldn't have had.

Definitely. So did Minamino and Endo.

Another example.

The Goodison crowd was just 40,163. The TV audience was estimated at 360million!

The presence of Chinese international midfielder Li Tie in the Everton starting line-up and Sun Jihai in the City back-four, saw Citys New Years Day visit to Goodison Park billed as the Chinese derby and attracted enormous viewing figures.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26331 on: Today at 11:56:28 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:00:14 am
Ultimately theres no sporting reason not to buy. None.
Theres not a single football reason not to add players to the squad

The only reason not to buy is to save money.
Either just because you just want to spend less or for a projected future use of the money
Whatever the reason theres only negatives and downside risk on the pitch 

What are your thoughts on the apparent lack of attainable targets?

I know you read a fair bit on players statistics and i'm sure you likely have players in mind you think would improve us. Do you agree with this idea there's basically a handful of players out there that would improve this squad in terms of 'moving the needle'
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26332 on: Today at 11:59:15 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:53:06 am
Not what I meant - were not a an oil backed club .. theres not a world where we can give 25 million a year to a 35 year old so theyll have to be significant compromise from the player if he wants to stay longer term
What is our limit then? I've said discussions need to be had with the player / agent to reach an agreement.
Online JackWard33

« Reply #26333 on: Today at 11:59:32 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:56:28 am
What are your thoughts on the apparent lack of attainable targets?

I know you read a fair bit on players statistics and i'm sure you likely have players in mind you think would improve us. Do you agree with this idea there's basically a handful of players out there that would improve this squad in terms of 'moving the needle'

I posted my view a bit ago in here - defining improving the team as game changers only is clearly bollcoks

We could and should buy in every area of the pitch and its clear what youre trying to upgrade
At centre back you need to upgrade on Gomez when he plays LCB .. in midfield you need a centre mid that upgrades on endo and up front you need a right sided attacker that upgrades on Elliot out of position
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26334 on: Today at 11:59:56 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:34:22 am
Im intrigued. We pay him 18 million a year basic  20+ million overall
Walk me through what he generates

Absolutely nothing.


Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26335 on: Today at 12:01:43 pm »
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26336 on: Today at 12:03:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:59:56 am
Absolutely nothing.




That wasnt the context of my post which was about revenue generated

Again in footballing terms his production is the reason hes paid 50% + more than anyone else at the club - the question is what are you paying him for his performance between 33-37

I hope he retires at the club  but he wont because at some point the gap between player expectation and his expected production will be too big
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26337 on: Today at 12:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:56:26 am
Definitely. So did Minamino and Endo.

Another example.

The Goodison crowd was just 40,163. The TV audience was estimated at 360million!

The presence of Chinese international midfielder Li Tie in the Everton starting line-up and Sun Jihai in the City back-four, saw Citys New Years Day visit to Goodison Park billed as the Chinese derby and attracted enormous viewing figures.
Absolutely, there is so many factors that are not quantifiable. Kudos to sponsers, shirts sales and viewing sales.
The Saudi's don't want Salah for his football, they want   probably the most famous Muslim sportsman on the planet.

Clearly we also wantone of our greatest ever footballers as well
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26338 on: Today at 12:06:06 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:03:23 pm
Absolutely, there is so many factors that are not quantifiable. Kudos to sponsers, shirts sales and viewing sales.
The Saudi's don't want Salah for his football, they want the  probably the most famous Muslim sportsman on the planet.

Clearly we also wantone of our greatest ever footballers as well

Until when is the question
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26339 on: Today at 12:08:28 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:53:06 am
Not what I meant - were not a an oil backed club .. theres not a world where we can give 25 million a year to a 35 year old so theyll have to be significant compromise from the player if he wants to stay longer term


VVD and Salah will be 34 and 33 respectively entering next season. We aren't a retirement home. We aren't Salah FC or Virgil FC. The manager of probably our best ever side ran on a philosophy of letting a player's legs go on someone else's pitch. We're probably operating more or less on a version of this idea now. Fans were obviously disappointed when the likes of Mane, Firmino and Wijnaldum left. But they haven't exactly set the world alight after leaving.

I would like to think that the parties cannot be that far apart on contract talks, because I think if it was the case, there would have been far more inklings of us starting to look for a Salah or VVD replacement this summer. Even though he isn't a like-for-like, buying Gakpo when we did made it much easier to move Firmino on. January will be interesting in that regard. If they are too far apart, it might be easier to convince someone to play a mostly back-up role for five months than an entire season.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26340 on: Today at 12:09:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:06:06 pm
Until when is the question
Now that is the million dollar question, and I'm sure it keeps FSG up at night😂
Barca and Madrid had the same problems
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26341 on: Today at 12:16:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:08:28 pm

VVD and Salah will be 34 and 33 respectively entering next season. We aren't a retirement home. We aren't Salah FC or Virgil FC. The manager of probably our best ever side ran on a philosophy of letting a player's legs go on someone else's pitch. We're probably operating more or less on a version of this idea now. Fans were obviously disappointed when the likes of Mane, Firmino and Wijnaldum left. But they haven't exactly set the world alight after leaving.

I would like to think that the parties cannot be that far apart on contract talks, because I think if it was the case, there would have been far more inklings of us starting to look for a Salah or VVD replacement this summer. Even though he isn't a like-for-like, buying Gakpo when we did made it much easier to move Firmino on. January will be interesting in that regard. If they are too far apart, it might be easier to convince someone to play a mostly back-up role for five months than an entire season.
Even if the decision is to let them run down their contracts, we could have signed a younger understudy with the potential to take over. It's easier for Virg because we can find a CB that can play on both sides.

For Mo, it's harder because he wants to play every important game. His contract situation have been discussed at length in his thread.
Offline vblfc

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26342 on: Today at 12:21:18 pm »
I dont see big risk giving Mo a 3 or 4 year contract. If his form dips I think he will always be sellable. He will be a bit like plastic Ron in that respect. Virgil will also hold his value and be bought by someone in a couple of years Im sure (if thats what we are worried about).  Wages need to be competitive, but far more expensive to buy a new Mo, Trent and Virgil. Get them all signed up
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26343 on: Today at 12:25:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:16:32 pm
Even if the decision is to let them run down their contracts, we could have signed a younger understudy with the potential to take over.

And it's for that reason, I think the parties can't be too far apart. I think we would have made a move already to have a ready replacement for at least one of them. Granted, I'm not sure how difficult it is to convince a player of a certain calibre to essentially play a back-up role for a year, as well as have the pressure of oh and by the way you are also the long-term VVD or Salah replacement.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26344 on: Today at 12:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:56:26 am
Definitely. So did Minamino and Endo.

Another example.

The Goodison crowd was just 40,163. The TV audience was estimated at 360million!

The presence of Chinese international midfielder Li Tie in the Everton starting line-up and Sun Jihai in the City back-four, saw Citys New Years Day visit to Goodison Park billed as the Chinese derby and attracted enormous viewing figures.

The most people to have viewed a tragedy since titanic was released
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26345 on: Today at 12:26:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:03:15 pm
That wasnt the context of my post which was about revenue generated

Again in footballing terms his production is the reason hes paid 50% + more than anyone else at the club - the question is what are you paying him for his performance between 33-37

I hope he retires at the club  but he wont because at some point the gap between player expectation and his expected production will be too big

Mate, if you don't understand the revenues those goals and contributions then I can't help you.

Haaland did the same to Man City and brought them 2 x PL + 1 x CL. There's a tonne of revenue generated from those goals.
Online Jm55

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26346 on: Today at 12:29:56 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:26:02 pm
Mate, if you don't understand the revenues those goals and contributions then I can't help you.

Haaland did the same to Man City and brought them 2 x PL + 1 x CL. There's a tonne of revenue generated from those goals.

Currently yes but the issue with a contract renewal is youre gambling on what he is going to do in the next 2 seasons not what he has done in the past 8. Salah will want weighing in on the basis of the past 8, the club will work out a value that they think is adequate based on his metrics; the two will be different and that will be the sticking point.

If it was up to me Id pay him whatever he wants to be here until hes 36 as, at worst, youd probably get a season and a half where the spend outweighs the performances which, when you consider the value in the 1.5-2 years prior, is probably worth it. Not convinced that perfect value FC will see it that way though, which I think is Jacks point.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26347 on: Today at 12:34:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:25:03 pm
And it's for that reason, I think the parties can't be too far apart. I think we would have made a move already to have a ready replacement for at least one of them. Granted, I'm not sure how difficult it is to convince a player of a certain calibre to essentially play a back-up role for a year, as well as have the pressure of oh and by the way you are also the long-term VVD or Salah replacement.
For Salah, we can only replace him when he leaves.He wants to start every league and CL game and he doesn't like being subbed so a younger understudy will get limited game time.

I think Virg can be phased out over time and there's space for a new CB to play alongside him given Konate's injury history and the fact that Quansah is still learning. We're already doing it by resting him more. I think in the Europa League last season, we took him off at HT in one game.

The Trent situation is a bit different because we already have Bradley and we are not getting another Trent anyway as he's a unique player.
Online jepovic

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26348 on: Today at 12:36:49 pm »
Extending contracts is generally way cheaper than buying players. Even if Salah would get 400k/w for 2 years, which I doubt, thats less than 40 M.
Online Motty

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26349 on: Today at 12:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:21:24 am
I think we've set a hard requirement that we must acquire new players for less than we value them, never more.
Which is a great way to operate but surely they have to deviate from this once in a while if we are going to be so fussy over signings.
Online Agent99

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26350 on: Today at 12:37:55 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:56:28 am
What are your thoughts on the apparent lack of attainable targets?

I know you read a fair bit on players statistics and i'm sure you likely have players in mind you think would improve us. Do you agree with this idea there's basically a handful of players out there that would improve this squad in terms of 'moving the needle'
The whole 'moving the needle', 'game changer' spiel will blow up in their faces if Mo, Virgil and Trent leave next summer. Who are these players we will have to buy that are better than them who fit this description? There aren't any. None that are available and affordable anyway.
Online clinical

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26351 on: Today at 12:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:37:55 pm
The whole 'moving the needle', 'game changer' spiel will blow up in their faces if Mo, Virgil and Trent leave next summer. Who are these players we will have to buy that are better than them who fit this description? There aren't any. None that are available and affordable anyway.

It's a fine strategy when you're the likes of Man City. And I like that we target good players. But there's lots of good players out there. I bet there's a couple that have moved this summer who end up being better than Zubimendi
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26352 on: Today at 12:40:50 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:26:02 pm
Mate, if you don't understand the revenues those goals and contributions then I can't help you.

Haaland did the same to Man City and brought them 2 x PL + 1 x CL. There's a tonne of revenue generated from those goals.

Of course  its literally quantifiable - thats the whole way the club operates and why hes our highest paid player by far
Its also why he wont get a pay rise and a 4 year deal from 33-37
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26353 on: Today at 12:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 12:25:45 pm
The most people to have viewed a tragedy since titanic was released
😂
Online Alvador

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26354 on: Today at 12:45:20 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:36:49 pm
Extending contracts is generally way cheaper than buying players. Even if Salah would get 400k/w for 2 years, which I doubt, thats less than 40 M.

Yes but as general point you then have no saleable asset at the end of it and are delaying the inevitable of having to spend to fill the gap.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26355 on: Today at 12:48:31 pm »
Lavia gone missing again, perhaps we're doing the deal
Online IgorBobbins

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26356 on: Today at 12:52:57 pm »
Amazing how every other club can do both contract renewals AND buy players - they must all be playing for free!
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26357 on: Today at 12:56:39 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 12:52:57 pm
Amazing how every other club can do both contract renewals AND buy players - they must all be playing for free!

Ali must be worried he said he plays for love, not money.

I bet that set the sirens off in Boston.
Online mullyred94

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26358 on: Today at 12:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:56:39 pm
Ali must be worried he said he plays for love, not money.

I bet that set the sirens off in Boston.

Seems like he loves Liverpool so maybe his not worried.
