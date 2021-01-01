Not what I meant - were not a an oil backed club .. theres not a world where we can give 25 million a year to a 35 year old so theyll have to be significant compromise from the player if he wants to stay longer term



VVD and Salah will be 34 and 33 respectively entering next season. We aren't a retirement home. We aren't Salah FC or Virgil FC. The manager of probably our best ever side ran on a philosophy of letting a player's legs go on someone else's pitch. We're probably operating more or less on a version of this idea now. Fans were obviously disappointed when the likes of Mane, Firmino and Wijnaldum left. But they haven't exactly set the world alight after leaving.I would like to think that the parties cannot be that far apart on contract talks, because I think if it was the case, there would have been far more inklings of us starting to look for a Salah or VVD replacement this summer. Even though he isn't a like-for-like, buying Gakpo when we did made it much easier to move Firmino on. January will be interesting in that regard. If they are too far apart, it might be easier to convince someone to play a mostly back-up role for five months than an entire season.