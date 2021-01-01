« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 884711 times)

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26240 on: Today at 08:51:47 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:49:52 am
I like this one.  :D

I'm very much a 'glass half full' type generally - but I'm worried now.

This makes no sense. Our wage bill should be much lower than it was a couple of years back. Klopp, Firmino, Mane, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago are all off it and they were all on big money.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26241 on: Today at 08:52:02 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:48:23 am
This thing about injuries undermining the title challenge keeps being said but the wheels came off when we were basically over the injury crisis. Obviously injuries didnt help but there were plenty of other factors which explain why we didnt win the title and most of them are variations on, we werent good enough, especially defensively.

Agreed. It was when the bigger/more established names started to return from injury.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26242 on: Today at 08:53:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:51:47 am
This makes no sense. Our wage bill should be much lower than it was a couple of years back. Klopp, Firmino, Mane, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago are all off it and they were all on big money.

The [CONSPIRACY THEORY] tags suggest we weren't being serious fellah. :)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26243 on: Today at 08:55:57 am »
5 and a half days to sign at least 2 players (goalie not included). Hopefully Vinicius and Guimaraes are in the stands watching us today.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26244 on: Today at 08:58:59 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:55:57 am
5 and a half days to sign at least 2 players (goalie not included). Hopefully Vinicius and Guimaraes are in the stands watching us today.
I dont think at this point we will get anyone in considering we seem very specific in the players we want unless we are targetting clubs whoare worried about PSR orhave financial concerns.

It is how we got many players Roma needed money we got Salah at a great price same Diaz & Gakpo so we probably are looking at clubs that are vulnerable
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26245 on: Today at 08:59:20 am »
Reminds me a bit of that window when we signed Sakha and Ian Ayre did an interview calling him our marquee signing which basically meant - weve signed him, partially at least, to appease the fans.

You wonder whether something similar will happen in the next few days, similar position possibly as well. I know Edwards/Hughes think theyre above that sort of thing but the noise is going to be incredible if nothings been done by Friday.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26246 on: Today at 09:03:56 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:48:23 am
This thing about injuries undermining the title challenge keeps being said but the wheels came off when we were basically over the injury crisis. Obviously injuries didnt help but there were plenty of other factors which explain why we didnt win the title and most of them are variations on, we werent good enough, especially defensively.


The injuries had a two-fold effect, first, it meant the squad couldn't be properly rotated so the players were fatigued, and second, the injured players came back undercooked. For the final month the squad was on its knees.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26247 on: Today at 09:05:02 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:53:36 am
The [CONSPIRACY THEORY] tags suggest we weren't being serious fellah. :)

I thought it was obvious. Guess not.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26248 on: Today at 09:06:05 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:05:02 am
I thought it was obvious. Guess not.

 :)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26249 on: Today at 09:06:52 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:59:20 am
Reminds me a bit of that window when we signed Sakha and Ian Ayre did an interview calling him our marquee signing which basically meant - weve signed him, partially at least, to appease the fans.

You wonder whether something similar will happen in the next few days, similar position possibly as well. I know Edwards/Hughes think theyre above that sort of thing but the noise is going to be incredible if nothings been done by Friday.

I think the impact of a lack of reinforcements will be late enough in the season that they'll expect the furore over a lack of transfers to have passed by then, so I don't see us signing anyone unless someone inside the club puts a lot of pressure on.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26250 on: Today at 09:07:39 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:34:05 am
[CONSPIRACY THEORY #3] FSG are building up a 'war chest' to be able to afford the contract extensions for Salah, VVD, and Trent [/CONSPIRACY THEORY #3]

That we need to build up a war chest to afford contract renewals when our revenues are sky high should set alarm bells ringing in your head.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26251 on: Today at 09:09:04 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:06:52 am
I think the impact of a lack of reinforcements will be late enough in the season that they'll expect the furore over a lack of transfers to have passed by then, so I don't see us signing anyone unless someone inside the club puts a lot of pressure on.

You'd hope the senior players are asking questions.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26252 on: Today at 09:09:22 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:53:36 am
The [CONSPIRACY THEORY] tags suggest we weren't being serious fellah. :)

CONSPIRACY THEORIES dont typically stop RAWK from being serious ;)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26253 on: Today at 09:10:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:09:22 am
CONSPIRACY THEORIES dont typically stop RAWK from being serious ;)

 ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26254 on: Today at 09:12:28 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:03:56 am

The injuries had a two-fold effect, first, it meant the squad couldn't be properly rotated so the players were fatigued, and second, the injured players came back undercooked. For the final month the squad was on its knees.

So firstly this makes the injury narrative more complicated in and of itself. It wasnt actually about missing players, it was about accumulated fatigue and being undercooked. And this is obviously very difficult to actually show. At least if the drop off in results coincided with our major injuries thered be a direct link. This is all more indirect though. Furthermore I dont think either of these things is necessarily true anyway. Its not clear we rushed anyone back - especially after our issues earlier in the season. So the players returning from injury were brought up to speed like anyone coming back from injury and theres no reason players in those situations should be undercooked. And then re lack of rotation - is there actual evidence that certain players ended up being overplayed? The last time I saw any stats it seemed like everyone had a pretty reasonable number of minutes. Im not denying that injuries didnt help, Im just questioning whether you can put so so much weight on injuries as an explanation for falling short.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26255 on: Today at 09:12:56 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:09:04 am
You'd hope the senior players are asking questions.

"I'll sign a contract when you sign a player" would be nice, though somehow I get the feeling the recruitment team think they're above signing players for that kind of reason.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26256 on: Today at 09:15:35 am »
Hasnt it been said for decades that bringing new players gives everyone at the club a lift?
Salah and VVD dont have many years left at the top, surely they dont want to waste any of the remaining time not challenging for / winning titles?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26257 on: Today at 09:22:28 am »
You sort of have to laugh that the only signing we might make is a replacement to a world class player whose under long term contract, has years left at the top and is busy expressing his commitment to the club
7D chess 
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26258 on: Today at 09:24:45 am »
Napoli are in a bad way
Think Anguissa who only has a year left would be a decent signing
Excellent experience at a high level could sign him as an Endo replacement more mobile bit younger as well
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26259 on: Today at 09:29:48 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
No.  Thats not the right thing for him (or us). 
He needs to play games regularly. We will give him stuff now and then and he will not get into any kind of rhythm.  That is bad for him and for us. For him, game time is most important.
What about our medical staff monitoring him.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26260 on: Today at 09:30:18 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:56:20 am
Pretty amusing because all the people who think the squad is close to impossible to upgrade wont nail themselves to the wall and say they expect to challenge for everything and win all the trophies.

Whos actually said this on the forum?

I think we can and should upgrade the squad, but if we dont I still expect us to challenge for the title.

My personal view is keeping the present players fit is just as important, yes we will get injuries but we lost so many players for months at a time, it massively impacted us last season over cheaty and Arsenal.

Probably a fools hope but it feels to me weve waited for the final week to go after players normally who wouldnt be available but will be due to their clubs financial positions, risky strategy.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26261 on: Today at 09:34:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:22:28 am
You sort of have to laugh that the only signing we might make is a replacement to a world class player whose under long term contract, has years left at the top and is busy expressing his commitment to the club
7D chess

This is the problem with focusing on opportunistic signings. There is almost no parallel to what we actually need, and mainly comprise of other clubs coming to us with opportunities (I.e. offers to buy our players.

Honestly if we go this whole summer without signing anyone, the data/scouting department, or whoever else is responsible for the failure to identify any possible upgrades, need a re-shuffle. Imagine having this lot doing the same thing next summer
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26262 on: Today at 09:37:53 am »
Im starting to subscribe to the belief that was mentioned on TAW that the club are effectively keeping their powder dry for next summer where they may very well have to replace Trent, Virgil, Mo. Why we arent doing it now is anyones guess.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26263 on: Today at 09:43:10 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:37:53 am
Im starting to subscribe to the belief that was mentioned on TAW that the club are effectively keeping their powder dry for next summer where they may very well have to replace Trent, Virgil, Mo. Why we arent doing it now is anyones guess.

If the club are anticipating them to leave it would be madness to let them all leave on a free and not sell them this summer.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26264 on: Today at 09:45:03 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:37:53 am
Im starting to subscribe to the belief that was mentioned on TAW that the club are effectively keeping their powder dry for next summer where they may very well have to replace Trent, Virgil, Mo. Why we arent doing it now is anyones guess.

If our powder gets any drier it'll combust.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26265 on: Today at 09:45:06 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:37:53 am
Im starting to subscribe to the belief that was mentioned on TAW that the club are effectively keeping their powder dry for next summer where they may very well have to replace Trent, Virgil, Mo. Why we arent doing it now is anyones guess.

Because they're still here at the moment.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26266 on: Today at 09:45:47 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:43:10 am
If the club are anticipating them to leave it would be madness to let them all leave on a free and not sell them this summer.

No one will buy them, the types of clubs who would be interested will just tell them to sit for 12 months and heres a fuck off massive signing on fee and wages. What do you then want, the club to force them out?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #26267 on: Today at 09:46:39 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:37:53 am
Im starting to subscribe to the belief that was mentioned on TAW that the club are effectively keeping their powder dry for next summer where they may very well have to replace Trent, Virgil, Mo. Why we arent doing it now is anyones guess.

Wet that power. Wet it!!
