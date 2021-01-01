

The injuries had a two-fold effect, first, it meant the squad couldn't be properly rotated so the players were fatigued, and second, the injured players came back undercooked. For the final month the squad was on its knees.



So firstly this makes the injury narrative more complicated in and of itself. It wasnt actually about missing players, it was about accumulated fatigue and being undercooked. And this is obviously very difficult to actually show. At least if the drop off in results coincided with our major injuries thered be a direct link. This is all more indirect though. Furthermore I dont think either of these things is necessarily true anyway. Its not clear we rushed anyone back - especially after our issues earlier in the season. So the players returning from injury were brought up to speed like anyone coming back from injury and theres no reason players in those situations should be undercooked. And then re lack of rotation - is there actual evidence that certain players ended up being overplayed? The last time I saw any stats it seemed like everyone had a pretty reasonable number of minutes. Im not denying that injuries didnt help, Im just questioning whether you can put so so much weight on injuries as an explanation for falling short.