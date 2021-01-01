OK, a question for the posters who have actual knowledge of the squad and the game of football in general: What players will have increased playing time this season, and what players will have decreased playing time, injuries permitting?
Van Dijk - 4,071
Diaz - 3,615
Mac Allister - 3,501
Gomez - 3,133
Salah - 3,132
Nunez - 3,026
Gakpo - 3,017
Alisson - 2,880
Elliott - 2,786
Endo - 2,758
Szoboszlai - 2,704
TAA - 2,617
Konate - 2,589
Quansah - 2,494
Kelleher - 2,400
Robertson - 2,200
Jones - 2,032
Gravenberch - 1,839
Jota - 1,711
Bradley - 1,505
Tsimikas - 1,465
Matip - 1,062
Clark - 351
Doak - 247
McConnell - 238
Chambers - 139 (on loan)
Bajcetic - 97
Danns - 78
Gordon - 77
Koumas - 63 (on loan)
Scanlon - 51
Musialowski - 16
Nyoni - 12
Beck - 7
Thiago - 5
Adrian - 0
Jaros - 0
Mrozek - 0 (on loan)
Davies - 0
Van den Berg - 0
Pitaluga - 0
Phillips - 0
Williams - 0 (on loan)
Koumetio - 0
Nallo - 0
Ramsay - 0 (on loan)
Lewis - 0
Morton - 0
Frauendorf - 0
Stephenson - 0 (on loan)
Hill - 0
Carvalho - 0
I am not interested in the opinion of the bitching and moaning drama queens. You can reply, but I will ignore you ...