Andar

Reply #26200 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 pm
Hughes and Edwards are having a mare. The one position we don't need to future proof, we decide to spend £30m on. Genuinely thought Allison requested a move ahead of next summer but he clearly sounds happy here.

It's just a move to make them look smart. It's a value buy and they probably getting a kick out of it because of that.

Why not future proof a more important position like a centre back? Or how about finding a 6 for our new coach?

City are likely to face a points deduction or even worse they might be relegated come the verdict in January. There is a title to be won but instead we have a bunch above our manager sitting idle and showing absolutely no ambition at all.

So frustrating.
A Red Abroad

Reply #26201 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm
I think it's done because Valencia bought a player yesterday on the premsie the money they are getting from us.  ;D

Yeah, I didn't say (write) it was MY conspiracy theory, like.  ;D
Samie

Reply #26202 on: Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
The club cannot be criticised for this signing.  Genuinly it;s baffling that anyone would think so. I get that we're all frustruated by a lack of outfield signings but in isolation this is great business for us.
cptrios

Reply #26203 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm
Even if Marmalade never plays for us we will make a profit on him.

Van den Berg was with us for 5 years for fucks sakes and made 4 apperances and we got £25m for him.

Yeah it seems like a pretty safe financial move in the very least. Buy him for below his market value, loan him out for one or two seasons with hopefully most of his wages paid for. As long as he does well, well, we'll make a few million at least. Certainly not exciting, but if the £30m isn't being put to use for anything else at the moment, what's the harm?
MonsLibpool

Reply #26204 on: Today at 12:21:38 am
https://x.com/AnfieldIndex/status/1827049415686971803

Liverpool is not a supermarket. Selling players (now or in the future) is good but improving the team should be the priority.  It's not like the funds have been reinvested into the squad anyway.
Last Edit: Today at 12:23:24 am by MonsLibpool
Motty

Reply #26205 on: Today at 12:27:39 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm
Have we actually been linked to Baleba or is it just because hes played well today and weve nothing else to discuss?
If all of those leave and we dont make at least two signings, its alarming. Allowing both Bajcetic and Morton to leave would mean very, very little depth in midfield.
This is what's making me think surely we have someone lined up, we would be keeping at least a couple of younger midfielders as back up otherwise you'd think
SamLad

Reply #26206 on: Today at 12:30:21 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
The club cannot be criticised for this signing.  Genuinly it;s baffling that anyone would think so. I get that we're all frustruated by a lack of outfield signings but in isolation this is great business for us.
and that's a big part of the problem right now.  :)
Motty

Reply #26207 on: Today at 12:40:08 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm
A wum it seems.
He's always been one of the biggest wums on here. He posts normal negative stuff most of the time (copy and pasted from Twitter half the time) but throws in a fair few deluded bombs knowing it will get reactions, never gets called out for it either.
PeterTheRed ...

Reply #26208 on: Today at 12:45:25 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
Was he there that long? I thought it was 2 years. Well Alisson just said he may want to sign a new deal too. I hope he does. Best keeper in the world. Just find it odd we're after a keeper when we've got one who may want to sign a new deal and has 3 years left as it is

Nope, Curtois was at Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2014. And Alisson is under contract with us for 2 more years, with an option for a third year ...

Quote
Asked about an offer from Saudi, Alisson, whose deal runs until 2026 with Liverpool holding an option to extend for a further 12-months, said: Yes, they had interest. I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one. I am really happy here. My family is happy.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/alisson-saudi-interest-was-attractive-but-i-play-football-for-love-qv0scdgs7
Motty

Reply #26209 on: Today at 12:57:02 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
The club cannot be criticised for this signing.  Genuinly it;s baffling that anyone would think so. I get that we're all frustruated by a lack of outfield signings but in isolation this is great business for us.
Ali definitely stays for 2 years imo, if he still performing then he stays beyond that and Marmalade gets brought in to complete or sold, if he starts to decline or has a urge to leave (shit happens) then we have a ready made replacement hopefully ready to step in.

If we'd signed some other players already no fucker would be arsed about this one bit.
PeterTheRed ...

Reply #26210 on: Today at 01:01:56 am
OK, a question for the posters who have actual knowledge of the squad and the game of football in general: What players will have increased playing time this season, and what players will have decreased playing time, injuries permitting?

Van Dijk - 4,071
Diaz - 3,615
Mac Allister - 3,501
Gomez - 3,133
Salah - 3,132
Nunez - 3,026
Gakpo - 3,017
Alisson - 2,880
Elliott - 2,786
Endo - 2,758
Szoboszlai - 2,704
TAA - 2,617
Konate - 2,589
Quansah - 2,494
Kelleher - 2,400
Robertson - 2,200
Jones - 2,032
Gravenberch - 1,839
Jota - 1,711
Bradley - 1,505
Tsimikas - 1,465
Matip - 1,062
Clark - 351
Doak - 247
McConnell - 238
Chambers - 139 (on loan)
Bajcetic - 97
Danns - 78
Gordon - 77
Koumas - 63 (on loan)
Scanlon - 51
Musialowski - 16
Nyoni - 12
Beck - 7
Thiago - 5
Adrian - 0
Jaros - 0
Mrozek - 0 (on loan)
Davies - 0
Van den Berg - 0
Pitaluga - 0
Phillips - 0
Williams - 0 (on loan)
Koumetio - 0
Nallo - 0
Ramsay - 0 (on loan)
Lewis - 0
Morton - 0
Frauendorf - 0
Stephenson - 0 (on loan)
Hill - 0
Carvalho - 0

I am not interested in the opinion of the bitching and moaning drama queens. You can reply, but I will ignore you ...
kvarmeismydad

Reply #26211 on: Today at 01:25:40 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:01:56 am
OK, a question for the posters who have actual knowledge of the squad and the game of football in general: What players will have increased playing time this season, and what players will have decreased playing time, injuries permitting?

Van Dijk - 4,071
Diaz - 3,615
Mac Allister - 3,501
Gomez - 3,133
Salah - 3,132
Nunez - 3,026
Gakpo - 3,017
Alisson - 2,880
Elliott - 2,786
Endo - 2,758
Szoboszlai - 2,704
TAA - 2,617
Konate - 2,589
Quansah - 2,494
Kelleher - 2,400
Robertson - 2,200
Jones - 2,032
Gravenberch - 1,839
Jota - 1,711
Bradley - 1,505
Tsimikas - 1,465
Matip - 1,062
Clark - 351
Doak - 247
McConnell - 238
Chambers - 139 (on loan)
Bajcetic - 97
Danns - 78
Gordon - 77
Koumas - 63 (on loan)
Scanlon - 51
Musialowski - 16
Nyoni - 12
Beck - 7
Thiago - 5
Adrian - 0
Jaros - 0
Mrozek - 0 (on loan)
Davies - 0
Van den Berg - 0
Pitaluga - 0
Phillips - 0
Williams - 0 (on loan)
Koumetio - 0
Nallo - 0
Ramsay - 0 (on loan)
Lewis - 0
Morton - 0
Frauendorf - 0
Stephenson - 0 (on loan)
Hill - 0
Carvalho - 0

I am not interested in the opinion of the bitching and moaning drama queens. You can reply, but I will ignore you ...

Depends who else goes really. I suspect below Matip only Nyoni and Nallo stick around. It's cup games where we've uses these lads. With extra CL games it's probably going to need someone to do Matip's minutes. Would be an opportunity to reduce Van Dijk's minutes too. I imagine Endos minutes reduce and Gravenberch's increases. Would be fantastic to see Jota's increase. Let's see if Kelleher goes and Jaros's increases.

Interesting viewpoint, cheers for sharing.
smurfinaus

Reply #26212 on: Today at 01:45:28 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:36:20 pm
I also think that is probably the issue with a few others we've been linked to (i.e. Caqueret)

Yeah his only downside he is a bit shorter than u would want. Probably why he hasn't moved (while his former sidekick a decent player did) .Otherwise his stats are pretty good otherwise.And yes been a fan of his for a while.
BarryCrocker

Reply #26213 on: Today at 01:52:10 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
The club cannot be criticised for this signing.  Genuinly it;s baffling that anyone would think so. I get that we're all frustruated by a lack of outfield signings but in isolation this is great business for us.

It's good business if we get to use him as our first choice keeper (one day) or if we sell at a considerable profit.

If it's the latter that the club are following then they should be spending the profit from they players below on options that improve us today.

> Fabio Carvalho - Bought for £5m - Sold for £27.5m
> Sepp van den Berg - Bought for £1.3m - Sold for £20m
> Bobby Clarke - Bought for £1.5m - Sold for £10m

Profit - £49.7m
smurfinaus

Reply #26214 on: Today at 01:54:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:01:56 am
OK, a question for the posters who have actual knowledge of the squad and the game of football in general: What players will have increased playing time this season, and what players will have decreased playing time, injuries permitting?

Van Dijk - 4,071
Diaz - 3,615
Mac Allister - 3,501
Gomez - 3,133
Salah - 3,132
Nunez - 3,026
Gakpo - 3,017
Alisson - 2,880
Elliott - 2,786
Endo - 2,758
Szoboszlai - 2,704
TAA - 2,617
Konate - 2,589
Quansah - 2,494
Kelleher - 2,400
Robertson - 2,200
Jones - 2,032
Gravenberch - 1,839
Jota - 1,711
Bradley - 1,505
Tsimikas - 1,465
Matip - 1,062
Clark - 351
Doak - 247
McConnell - 238
Chambers - 139 (on loan)
Bajcetic - 97
Danns - 78
Gordon - 77
Koumas - 63 (on loan)
Scanlon - 51
Musialowski - 16
Nyoni - 12
Beck - 7
Thiago - 5
Adrian - 0
Jaros - 0
Mrozek - 0 (on loan)
Davies - 0
Van den Berg - 0
Pitaluga - 0
Phillips - 0
Williams - 0 (on loan)
Koumetio - 0
Nallo - 0
Ramsay - 0 (on loan)
Lewis - 0
Morton - 0
Frauendorf - 0
Stephenson - 0 (on loan)
Hill - 0
Carvalho - 0

I am not interested in the opinion of the bitching and moaning drama queens. You can reply, but I will ignore you ...

Endo less unless he learns how to play quicker under pressure
Grav - obviously more
Harvey - does Slot rate him over Szobo?. Would have thought he would have potentially more minutes with Slot playing a no.10 more imho.
Bradley - probably more. Slot seems to like using tactical subs more than Jurgen ever did. Might see him play more vs certain type of opponents
Danns - unless he goes on loan im intrigued if Slot decides to give him a few runouts as he likes improving young players and
Nyobi/Nallo - both seem to have big futures - both have been used in pre season - maybe these two and Danns might be ones who get bit more play time this season.
Btw what do people think of Beck ?.
...

Reply #26215 on: Today at 02:16:40 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:52:10 am
It's good business if we get to use him as our first choice keeper (one day) or if we sell at a considerable profit.

If it's the latter that the club are following then they should be spending the profit from they players below on options that improve us today.

> Fabio Carvalho - Bought for £5m - Sold for £27.5m
> Sepp van den Berg - Bought for £1.3m - Sold for £20m
> Bobby Clarke - Bought for £1.5m - Sold for £10m

Profit - £49.7m

I think the point is we're not reinvesting that nor the saved wages from Thiago, Matip, Adrian et al. We should be loaded right now.
