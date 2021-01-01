« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Yesterday at 11:34:19 pm
Hughes and Edwards are having a mare. The one position we don't need to future proof, we decide to spend £30m on. Genuinely thought Allison requested a move ahead of next summer but he clearly sounds happy here.

It's just a move to make them look smart. It's a value buy and they probably getting a kick out of it because of that.

Why not future proof a more important position like a centre back? Or how about finding a 6 for our new coach?

City are likely to face a points deduction or even worse they might be relegated come the verdict in January. There is a title to be won but instead we have a bunch above our manager sitting idle and showing absolutely no ambition at all.

So frustrating.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm
I think it's done because Valencia bought a player yesterday on the premsie the money they are getting from us.  ;D

Yeah, I didn't say (write) it was MY conspiracy theory, like.  ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
The club cannot be criticised for this signing.  Genuinly it;s baffling that anyone would think so. I get that we're all frustruated by a lack of outfield signings but in isolation this is great business for us.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Yesterday at 11:41:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm
Even if Marmalade never plays for us we will make a profit on him.

Van den Berg was with us for 5 years for fucks sakes and made 4 apperances and we got £25m for him.

Yeah it seems like a pretty safe financial move in the very least. Buy him for below his market value, loan him out for one or two seasons with hopefully most of his wages paid for. As long as he does well, well, we'll make a few million at least. Certainly not exciting, but if the £30m isn't being put to use for anything else at the moment, what's the harm?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 12:21:38 am
https://x.com/AnfieldIndex/status/1827049415686971803

Liverpool is not a supermarket. Selling players (now or in the future) is good but improving the team should be the priority.  It's not like the funds have been reinvested into the squad anyway.
Last Edit: Today at 12:23:24 am by MonsLibpool
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 12:27:39 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm
Have we actually been linked to Baleba or is it just because hes played well today and weve nothing else to discuss?
If all of those leave and we dont make at least two signings, its alarming. Allowing both Bajcetic and Morton to leave would mean very, very little depth in midfield.
This is what's making me think surely we have someone lined up, we would be keeping at least a couple of younger midfielders as back up otherwise you'd think
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 12:30:21 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
The club cannot be criticised for this signing.  Genuinly it;s baffling that anyone would think so. I get that we're all frustruated by a lack of outfield signings but in isolation this is great business for us.
and that's a big part of the problem right now.  :)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 12:40:08 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm
A wum it seems.
He's always been one of the biggest wums on here. He posts normal negative stuff most of the time (copy and pasted from Twitter half the time) but throws in a fair few deluded bombs knowing it will get reactions, never gets called out for it either.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Today at 12:45:25 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
Was he there that long? I thought it was 2 years. Well Alisson just said he may want to sign a new deal too. I hope he does. Best keeper in the world. Just find it odd we're after a keeper when we've got one who may want to sign a new deal and has 3 years left as it is

Nope, Curtois was at Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2014. And Alisson is under contract with us for 2 more years, with an option for a third year ...

Quote
Asked about an offer from Saudi, Alisson, whose deal runs until 2026 with Liverpool holding an option to extend for a further 12-months, said: Yes, they had interest. I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one. I am really happy here. My family is happy.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/alisson-saudi-interest-was-attractive-but-i-play-football-for-love-qv0scdgs7
