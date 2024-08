Even Ali has welcomed the Marmalade signing. The club told him about it and yet we have people on here dismissing arguably the next genrrations top keeper, or atleast one of them.



I think the general worry (for lack of a better term) is that Ali seems happy and even touches on extending his time with us. He’s 31 and probably the best he’s ever been, literally zero signs of decline. A new keeper who is too good to be a backup signs and the max time out on loan would be what 2-3 years? The likelihood of Alisson significantly declining in that time seems low so it feels very early to get in the supposed next top keeper when Alisson still has yearsssss of top quality left to offer. People want Alisson to stay as long as possible (for obvious reasons) and the timing doesn’t seem to line up great. If you could see Alisson at the point of being a season or two left at the top level it’s a no brainer but this just feels (to me at least) potentially a move too soon in the making.