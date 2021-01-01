« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,989
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26000 on: Today at 05:12:29 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:08:21 pm
Why are Sociedad villains for Zubimendi changing his mind?
For launching the mountain landscape charm offensive.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26001 on: Today at 05:16:28 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:12:29 pm
For launching the mountain landscape charm offensive.

We're going to be doing the same for Trent
robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,396
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26002 on: Today at 05:20:11 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:16:28 pm
We're going to be doing the same for Trent

Any time now..
darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26003 on: Today at 05:22:42 pm
Alonso probably knows he will be real boss next season and told zubimendi to stay put for a season. Twat.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26004 on: Today at 05:23:22 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:20:11 pm
Any time now..

Hughes doesn't know how to use PowerPoint. He's doing it by hand whilst at Leeds fest
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 70,314
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26005 on: Today at 05:24:23 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:22:42 pm
Alonso probably knows he will be real boss next season and told zubimendi to stay put for a season. Twat.

Zubimendi isn;t getting anywhere near Madrid's midfield. Have you even looked at it?
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,224
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26006 on: Today at 05:38:16 pm
Adam Wharton was dribbled past 5 times vs West Ham, the most by a player in a game this PL season.

Sign Kudos..
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 70,314
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26007 on: Today at 05:56:29 pm
Quote
There is a chance Ben Doak and Tyler Morton in particular leave on a permanent basis.

[@IanDoyleSport]
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26008 on: Today at 05:58:06 pm
A real scoop there!
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26009 on: Today at 05:59:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:56:29 pm



Another £70m with those 2 and Gomez potentially.

Could literally use the money to relegated Everton by taking their best player
cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,147
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26010 on: Today at 06:00:37 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:08:21 pm
Why are Sociedad villains for Zubimendi changing his mind?

Didn't they strongarm/publicly shame him by telling him he had to fork over his entire release fee in one go?
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,430
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26011 on: Today at 06:04:46 pm
If we do not sign anyone this window, it's a really poor showing from Hughes. It's already disappointing because we're leaving it so late, and there's absolutely no reason for us to do this.

If we haven't identified any players who can improve the team, then it's poor from Hughes and the recruitment staff. If we're taking too long to close deals, again, it's poor from the same folks. If we decide to wait for another window, it would be an absolute failure on their part.

Hughes remit should be to ensure the manager has a team capable of winning the League and Champions League every season. If he can't upgrade on Endo, Tsimikas, Gomez, and Doak to create the squad we need, then he's failing at his job. We shouldn't need these players to leave before we replace them; we should proactively bring in their upgrades and encourage them to find new opportunities.
Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26012 on: Today at 06:07:01 pm
Villa bought Dobbin from Everton and loaned him straight out to WBA, but we can't buy that keeper and loan him straight out to Bournemouth. Anyone know why?
Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,711
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26013 on: Today at 06:07:58 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 06:00:37 pm
Didn't they strongarm/publicly shame him by telling him he had to fork over his entire release fee in one go?
Yeah. All a bit insidious really. Let everyone know they wanted to keep him but it was his decision to leave.
Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,493
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26014 on: Today at 06:08:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:00 pm
Yeah we won't be dealing with Sociedad for a long time.
Unless.......
Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26015 on: Today at 06:10:25 pm
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 06:07:01 pm
Villa bought Dobbin from Everton and loaned him straight out to WBA, but we can't buy that keeper and loan him straight out to Bournemouth. Anyone know why?

You cant loan to a club in the same league. With West Brom not in the PL youre free to loan there though.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,098
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26016 on: Today at 06:14:04 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:38:16 pm
Adam Wharton was dribbled past 5 times vs West Ham, the most by a player in a game this PL season.

Sign Kudos..

I don't have an opinion on Wharton but wasn't Trent "dribbled past" by Doku about 10 times one game last season? Doku never got near the goal and had zero assists.
mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26017 on: Today at 06:17:48 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 06:00:37 pm
Didn't they strongarm/publicly shame him by telling him he had to fork over his entire release fee in one go?

Surely thats something his agent will have already told him, surely?
rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26018 on: Today at 06:18:13 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:22:42 pm
Alonso probably knows he will be real boss next season and told zubimendi to stay put for a season. Twat.
You've just invented a whole story in your head and got angry at and cursed someone for it.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26019 on: Today at 06:19:31 pm
Ait Nouri and Baleba could win us the league you know

Maybe £100m or so total cost

We'll have brought that much in once Morton and Doak go.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,224
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26020 on: Today at 06:20:35 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:14:04 pm
I don't have an opinion on Wharton but wasn't Trent "dribbled past" by Doku about 10 times one game last season? Doku never got near the goal and had zero assists.

Macca was similar, it doesnt mean anything, just having some fun.

Kudos is great though.
JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,265
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26021 on: Today at 06:21:05 pm
Where the hell is the lovein for Baleba coming from? He's not even established in Brighton's team....?
Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26022 on: Today at 06:22:16 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:10:25 pm
You cant loan to a club in the same league. With West Brom not in the PL youre free to loan there though.

Really? I thought you could or has that changed?
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26023 on: Today at 06:22:58 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OJpN_qwgilw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OJpN_qwgilw</a>

Well balanced video imo. We definitely shouldn't be loaning him back to Valencia if we want him to develop his game and iron out his deficiencies. Ideally, he should be at a club that play with an high line with an emphasis to pass out. This would help improve his in possession game and distribution.

I can see what the guy means when he said if Mamardashvili was around in the 90's he would've been considered elite.
lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,682
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26024 on: Today at 06:31:15 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 06:18:13 pm
You've just invented a whole story in your head and got angry at and cursed someone for it.
Not just someone
lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,682
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26025 on: Today at 06:33:57 pm
Have we sold anymore players today?
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,297
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26026 on: Today at 06:36:00 pm
Hear this one out. Marcus Edwards. Yes, I read the same f365 article  ;D

Excellent dribbler, quick, at 25 he knows this is his one shot to return to the big time. Can back up Salah, play anywhere in attack really, while challenging for a first team spot.
Currently playing in Portugal for Sporting, seems to be in a good place mentally, in control of his life. Gives us what we don't have, probably for a very reasonable fee.
darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26027 on: Today at 06:36:48 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 06:18:13 pm
You've just invented a whole story in your head and got angry at and cursed someone for it.

Why not. Three quarters of this thread is made up.shite anyway.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,098
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26028 on: Today at 06:37:31 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:19:31 pm
Ait Nouri and Baleba could win us the league you know

Maybe £100m or so total cost

We'll have brought that much in once Morton and Doak go.



Yes they could win us the league, but would they be the best at winning us the league? Because if not they can get to fuck.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 95,811
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #26029 on: Today at 06:40:20 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:19:31 pm
Ait Nouri and Baleba could win us the league you know

Maybe £100m or so total cost

We'll have brought that much in once Morton and Doak go.


More likely £75m.


Would like Ait Nouri for sure
