If we do not sign anyone this window, it's a really poor showing from Hughes. It's already disappointing because we're leaving it so late, and there's absolutely no reason for us to do this.



If we haven't identified any players who can improve the team, then it's poor from Hughes and the recruitment staff. If we're taking too long to close deals, again, it's poor from the same folks. If we decide to wait for another window, it would be an absolute failure on their part.



Hughes remit should be to ensure the manager has a team capable of winning the League and Champions League every season. If he can't upgrade on Endo, Tsimikas, Gomez, and Doak to create the squad we need, then he's failing at his job. We shouldn't need these players to leave before we replace them; we should proactively bring in their upgrades and encourage them to find new opportunities.