Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25800 on: Today at 10:29:30 am »
If there isnt a credible link with a player by the end of the weekend then you would think thats  it. Meltdown incoming.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25801 on: Today at 10:31:15 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:18:09 am
ha funnily enough was remembering back to that just a few minutes ago, reading this line from Slot: "My main focus is on Brentford and not on contract extensions."

Think it was just before Newcastle away, and Rafa turned out in his training gear instead of suit.

It was hilarious. He basically turned the press conference into a no comment Police interview. Repeating the same sentence over and over again. For me, there is a serious point though. I think clubs perform best when there is a happy medium and managers have the right amount of control. We now have situations in which owners buy clubs to make money. So there is going to be conflicts between owners who want to make money and managers who want to win things.

I think at the moment the pendulum has swung far too much the way of making money. I also think there is a very reasonable argument that the pendulum for a number of reasons may have swung too far the way of Klopp towards the end of his tenure.

I think there is a very fine line between a collective having people challenging each other and outright warfare when one side becomes dominant. The recruitment team may have lost a few battles to Jurgen along the way. However they went away regrouped and for me are definitely currently winning the war.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25802 on: Today at 10:31:52 am »
Its a slow release meltdown in progress, think by Friday most of us will be swimming in apathy at the absolute state of it.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25803 on: Today at 10:33:28 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:56:04 am
Let's be honest it is pretty clear what the mingebag's tactics are. It is a terrible window so there is no point actually trying to engage and debate because you will lose. No much better to gang up on any dissenting voices and try and bully them out of the thread. Anyone pointing out how terrible a window it is just gets rounded on and abused. It is a recurring theme. RAWK has lost most of its better posters for that exact reason.

I mean look at Smicer all he does is pop in and write a one-line abusive posts and then disappear.

Now because I refuse to buckle and be bullied from the thread. The likes of you have changed tack. If you can't win a debate then just smear me. Desperate times require desperate measures. In the last 24 hours I have been called a liar, as soon as I threatened to post proof. That instantly became me acting weird. Since then I have repeatedly had my mental health questioned. Asked if I was drunk, told I must be single or divorced and single lines of my posts cherry-picked and ridiculed.

The latest is your quite frankly outrageous and offensive attempt to silence me. All because you have no comeback regarding the transfer window. You should be ashamed of yourself.

I like your posts, fwiw, maybe you take creative licence from time to time but that just makes it more enjoyable to read. It's only football, after all. Fight the power! \m/
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25804 on: Today at 10:33:34 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:26:59 am
Imagine defending this transfer window. May as well be wearing FSG apparel.

June - we will definitely sign players and sort the contracts out once Slot has assessed the squad and the euros are over.

July- it's only July. Hughes said August be patient.

August - there's still time bedwetter.

September - transfer window is over no point crying about it now we'll do what we need next summer


Meanwhile we'll have to watch another year of Arsenal and City go head to head and have allowed other clubs to catch up.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25805 on: Today at 10:34:33 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:31:52 am
Its a slow release meltdown in progress, think by Friday most of us will be swimming in apathy at the absolute state of it.

To be honest I think we'll quickly move on to acceptance stage. But we aren't there yet  ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25806 on: Today at 10:39:33 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:33:28 am
I like your posts, fwiw, maybe you take creative licence from time to time but that just makes it more enjoyable to read. It's only football, after all. Fight the power! \m/

Yeah, I don't like the personal attack on someone's opinions on here sometimes. If 2 fellas meet in a pub the conversations would not go there, but thems the breaks on a forum, cowardly shits hiding behind a pseudonym, abusing anyone for daring to disagree.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25807 on: Today at 10:40:13 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:33:34 am
June - we will definitely sign players and sort the contracts out once Slot has assessed the squad and the euros are over.

July- it's only July. Hughes said August be patient.

August - there's still time bedwetter.

September - transfer window is over no point crying about it now we'll do what we need next summer


Meanwhile we'll have to watch another year of Arsenal and City go head to head and have allowed other clubs to catch up.


I've seen suggestions we'll fill any gaps in January, which is hilarious considering past summers like this.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25808 on: Today at 10:41:15 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:31:52 am
Its a slow release meltdown in progress, think by Friday most of us will be swimming in apathy at the absolute state of it.

United away as the window closes followed by 14 days of no football. It could potentially be a historic meltdown. Hope the mods are stocked up on essentials.  ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25809 on: Today at 10:48:05 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:41:15 am
United away as the window closes followed by 14 days of no football. It could potentially be a historic meltdown. Hope the mods are stocked up on essentials.  ;D

Hope the Brentford game goes well to, imagine if our old pals score .. :D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25810 on: Today at 10:48:49 am »
The meltdown began as soon as Zubimendi decided against the move.

I personally have been slowly melting down into a viscous liquid substance over the last week. I imagine Ill have no corporeal form by Tuesday, unless we get links. Good ones.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25811 on: Today at 10:49:10 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:34:33 am
To be honest I think we'll quickly move on to acceptance stage. But we aren't there yet  ;D

Im not so sure, my sense is the fan base will not accept a transfer window in which the club enriches itself while leaving gaps in the squad.
Theres still time left but it points more and more to fsg failing to invest in improving the squad.
We are not idiots.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25812 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:33:34 am
June - we will definitely sign players and sort the contracts out once Slot has assessed the squad and the euros are over.

July- it's only July. Hughes said August be patient.

August - there's still time bedwetter.

September - transfer window is over no point crying about it now we'll do what we need next summer


Meanwhile we'll have to watch another year of Arsenal and City go head to head and have allowed other clubs to catch up.


Remaining optimistic because there is still time but its sad it wouldnt be a shock for the rest of this to play out as youve written it

Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:49:10 am
Im not so sure, my sense is the fan base will not accept a transfer window in which the club enriches itself while leaving gaps in the squad.
Theres still time left but it points more and more to fsg failing to invest in improving the squad.
We are not idiots.

We arent idiots but at the same time what other choice is there but to sit and watch it all play out
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25813 on: Today at 10:51:22 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:49:10 am
Im not so sure, my sense is the fan base will not accept a transfer window in which the club enriches itself while leaving gaps in the squad.
Theres still time left but it points more and more to fsg failing to invest in improving the squad.
We are not idiots.

Honestly apart from when we have an injury crisis winning games makes you forget about transfers because winning games is what it's all about. However we haven't given ourselves the best chance to win more games that's for sure.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25814 on: Today at 10:53:59 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:26:59 am
Imagine defending this transfer window. May as well be wearing FSG apparel.



A know, and imagine attacking it as if you knew what you’re on about.

Mad like isn’t it.


Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25815 on: Today at 10:56:16 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:33:34 am
June - we will definitely sign players and sort the contracts out once Slot has assessed the squad and the euros are over.

July- it's only July. Hughes said August be patient.

August - there's still time bedwetter.

September - transfer window is over no point crying about it now we'll do what we need next summer



That sums up the mingebags pretty well

Oh and then we have the very mature I hope we sign no one to watch you cry. I find it hard to understand them. At least guys like Garlic Red post stuff explaining their views in an intelligent way
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25816 on: Today at 11:01:12 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:56:04 am
Let's be honest it is pretty clear what the mingebag's tactics are. It is a terrible window so there is no point actually trying to engage and debate because you will lose. No much better to gang up on any dissenting voices and try and bully them out of the thread. Anyone pointing out how terrible a window it is just gets rounded on and abused. It is a recurring theme. RAWK has lost most of its better posters for that exact reason.

I mean look at Smicer all he does is pop in and write a one-line abusive posts and then disappear.

Now because I refuse to buckle and be bullied from the thread. The likes of you have changed tack. If you can't win a debate then just smear me. Desperate times require desperate measures. In the last 24 hours I have been called a liar, as soon as I threatened to post proof. That instantly became me acting weird. Since then I have repeatedly had my mental health questioned. Asked if I was drunk, told I must be single or divorced and single lines of my posts cherry-picked and ridiculed.

The latest is your quite frankly outrageous and offensive attempt to silence me. All because you have no comeback regarding the transfer window. You should be ashamed of yourself.

I was just joking/teasing - about the length of your essays and time spent here.

Absolutely no offence meant.

Apologies if that upset you. Genuinely.

Peace. :)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25817 on: Today at 11:01:20 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 10:53:59 am
A know, and imagine attacking it as if you knew what youre on about.

Mad like isnt it.

I mean there is nuance to it, it's not like we are Chelsea fans, complaining we didn't sign Osimhen yet after buying 50 players over the last 2 years.

We have literally bought no one, despite having a new manager. If we have a bad season (which i don't think we will, because i trust in Slot), the excuses will start to come, just like at United, where their bald dutch coach has been blaming everything but himself for the constant failure.

I just want accountability. I want Slot to do well, but i don't want a situation, where its unclear who's at fault if it does not work out. E.g. at Arsenal it's definitely on Arteta now to deliver, they have given him the world and more in terms of transfers.
