ha funnily enough was remembering back to that just a few minutes ago, reading this line from Slot: "My main focus is on Brentford and not on contract extensions."



Think it was just before Newcastle away, and Rafa turned out in his training gear instead of suit.



It was hilarious. He basically turned the press conference into a no comment Police interview. Repeating the same sentence over and over again. For me, there is a serious point though. I think clubs perform best when there is a happy medium and managers have the right amount of control. We now have situations in which owners buy clubs to make money. So there is going to be conflicts between owners who want to make money and managers who want to win things.I think at the moment the pendulum has swung far too much the way of making money. I also think there is a very reasonable argument that the pendulum for a number of reasons may have swung too far the way of Klopp towards the end of his tenure.I think there is a very fine line between a collective having people challenging each other and outright warfare when one side becomes dominant. The recruitment team may have lost a few battles to Jurgen along the way. However they went away regrouped and for me are definitely currently winning the war.