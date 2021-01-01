If you want my theory, which it appears youre into, Ill throw my two pennies worth in but it may come across as absolute drivel to you, I dont mind, though.



In simple terms, analytics values offence more than defence, as the Americans would say. The NFL has become a much more offensive sport since analytics became heavily involved; the NBA continues to break records year on year for offensive rating and offensive efficiency. 20 years ago in the NBA you would draft a player just to defend, now they have to defend and at least shoot the 3 as a minimum. The NBA became obsessed with the 3 point shot in the same way football has become obsessed with ball progression. Positions like the centre became obsolete for a while because a lot of them couldnt shoot and stretch the floor (there are other reasons but this is a big one), their defensive contribution was almost deemed meaningless if they werent being defended at the other end, as a minimum this meant stretching the floor. The league went through a phase of small ball, where teams would play shorter players who could shoot at centre, simply because it was seen to be more advantageous than having a tall defensive player who was limited offensively. The term unicorn got thrown around the NBA quite a lot, it tended to be used to describe really tall players who could defend, shoot and handle the ball, with players like Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns being branded unicorns for their total skillset and size.



The reason Im banging on about the NBA is because I see the parallels with football. The NBA was years ahead of football with analytics, with that sport having fully embraced their use in almost every element: coaching, tactics, trades, the drafts etc and the result is a sport thats almost dominated by offensive talent.



This sort of explains it in simple terms, the rule changes have also been influential but its no secret that analytics types generally want more attacking as that increases the chance to win, and thats the big thing with the data types, its all about increasing the chance to win, and measuring defence is much more difficult in football, with a lot of the models still unable to truly measure what good defending is.



I also think theres a quote in that page there that reminded me of something Ian Graham recently said on one of his many interviews flogging his book:



Graham essentially said that Americans like Klopps version of football, as did Graham and Edwards. Fast, vertical, attacking football is whats really popular over there and over here, its one of many reasons why the PL is such a popular league.



So to bring it back to football, I dont believe the club see value in a player whos just good defensively, they have to at least be very good with the ball. They value the defensive contribution, but they really value the offensive contribution. Whether its Zubimendi (ball retention, press resistance), Tchouameni (vertical passing, passing range), Caicedo (possession and under pressure numbers were excellent at Brighton), Lavia (press resistance) or even Thiago (press resistance, complete passing package), the club want someone who moves the needle defensively but probably value what they can contribute with the ball equally if not higher. Its why players like Palhinha were never on the cards, its also why Im shocked we never went for Bruno G at Lyon.



Endo, despite the flaws, could actually play a few decent passes when he was pressed, he was usually pretty good at diagnosing who was pressing him, where they were coming from and finding the open man this created, his issues came when teams stopped pressing him and asked him to build play, he telegraphed balls in that were often under hit, often leaving his teammates doubled up and unable to win the subsequent duel. His defensive game was mixed, he had good days, he had bad days, he was never good enough to make up for the shortcomings of Szobo and Mac consistently, he had his days but he couldnt do it every game.



So, in a nutshell, I think with attacking players its a lot easier to be less fussy. Theres greater depth at the position and, as theyre attackers, far easier to value their overall ability and contribution. How quickly do they get the ball closer to goal? How valuable are their shots/passes? Whats their top speed? Does their pace create separation? Do they retain the ball under pressure? Its all easy to measure and pretty easy to find across the continent. With a holding midfielder, the skill set they want there are so few available, but its the skill set they really want if theyre to settle/invest in the position. They dont want to settle on someone like a Ugarte or a Palhinha because ultimately it holds back their desire to maintain a 99th percentile attack.



Really good post I think the main thing is as you say it is much easier for an analytics based team to identify attacking talent. It is also the way the game is developing. We are in a phase in which teams are looking to attack far more than in previous eras. That is why defensive coaches like Mourinho and even Rafa have found it far harder.The strange thing though is that your post essentially agrees with what I posted regarding Edwards and the recruitment team favouring attacking players. Strangely though your post hasn't elicited responses questioning your mental health, asking if you are a liar, telling you that you have issues or suggesting you must be single or divorced. Funny that.I think an interesting point is why the NBA has become more attack orientated. Is it just the use of analytics or has there been a drive by those running the sport to look to make it more entertaining. In closed sports that rely on TV viewing figures surely it is in the owners interests to make the sport more exciting. In the US sports teams are often competing with other sports in the same city. Terry Francona made a good point that Tom Werner said they had looked at the TV analytics and they needed to sign more sexy baseball players.A good example in Football would be sexy football. Arsenal showed when they were building the Emirates that you didn't have to play winning football and compete for the title to sell out. Arsenal then prioritised signing very exciting ball players of the type Edwards likes whilst having a complete soft centre. Wenger won trophies by having the best defence at Arsrenal. He inherited a gnarly battle hardened back four and keeper but neverer successfully replaced them. Instead they bought an endless supply of lightweight exciting attacking talent.Is the reason the Premier League now so attack minded that there is now a prevalence of US owners and sport washers. It is the interests of both to have attacking football. Is that why the Premier League is seeing such an abundance of attacking coaches. An example would be Hodgson even a dinosaur like him was playing offensive attacking football at the end.Is that the reason we are seeing so few elite 6s and centre backs I mean look at the England National team and the absolute paucity of centre backs. This new trend for exciting attacking football may well lead to bigger crowds and TV figures. However whilst the trend of converting wingers into fullback and playing 8s as 6s may bring about attacking football it doesn't win you things.That requires balance and nuance. Look at the Premier League the top two teams are City and Arsenal. They don't play with attackers at full back and 8s at 6. They arguably play with converted centre backs as fullback and prioritise the 6 position. They didn't finish above us by having more exciting attacking talents than us. They did it by having better defensive minded players in defensive positions. So why were we prepared to bring in Gordon an exciting ball player that we don't need and sacrifice Gomez before Slot was even working with the team.Look at Madrid they have been hoovering up attacking talent for decades but they still prioritised Tchouaméni and Camavinga. They also prioritise having defenders that can defend and in Ancelotti they have a very pragmatic coach who has gone against the trend of ever more attacking football. I mean he has done the opposite of the trend for playing attacking players in defensive positions. The perfect example would be by playing Bellingham a centre mid and at times a 6 at Dortmund far further forward.So are we failing to sign defensive minded players because Klopp and Slot demanded perfection in those positions or just that deep down the recruitment team would rather shoehorn another attacking player in there. For me it is balance that wins you the League not ever more attacking talent. The perfect example would be our title winning side under Klopp that had a a World class 6 and two 8s basically playing as defensive minded players covering in behind the fullbacks. They were not in their to make us more attacking or more progressive they were there to make sure we were solid.