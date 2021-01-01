« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25720 on: Today at 02:04:39 am
Hearing Bruno Guimares talk on the vines of grapes ... you peeps think there is any truth in this?
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25721 on: Today at 02:09:15 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:04:39 am
Hearing Bruno Guimares talk on the vines of grapes ... you peeps think there is any truth in this?

That theres grapes on the vines? Yeah probably.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25722 on: Today at 02:17:53 am
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25723 on: Today at 02:24:16 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:46:44 am
No.

:D

Not disputing GR's assessment of egghead thought patterns, it is probably on the money, but when I watch my team perennially conceding the first goal, being carved wide open and bullied at the back, it tells me those nerds need to get in the sea
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25724 on: Today at 02:41:58 am
So mean.

So so so mean.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25725 on: Today at 03:38:09 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:04:39 am
Hearing Bruno Guimares talk on the vines of grapes ... you peeps think there is any truth in this?
He just got named Captain. Doubt he moving at this point.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25726 on: Today at 06:21:07 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm
I disagree regarding Henderson and Fabinho, they were excellent during 21/22 and their athleticism was generally fine. Fabinho started to look sluggish before the injury at the end of the season but he was fine on the whole. I do wonder what your thoughts are/were on the Henderson contract that essentially ended the Edwards reign as DOF. If you thought his legs had gone, were you happy Klopp overruled to get him the new deal?

Henderson wasnt excellent for decent portions of 21-22. At points he was a liability. Fabinho we didnt notice so much but its important to say that 1. Players dont fall off a cliff like they both did in 22/23 without the beginnings of that decline happening earlier. Theyd started slipping already even if they werent free fall. 2. It was clear to lots of us that we desperately needed midfield reinforcements at the time. It even became clear to Klopp eventually (whose loyalty, a great strength, has a flip side weakness in that I suspect he failed to see the midfield situation with clear eyes that summer). What we gave him though was Arthur. A very expensive total waste of space sadly.

As Im on the subject (and Im aware this isnt directly a reply to you Garlic anymore) The thing about Klopps reign is its patently obvious looking back what happened. We got to the top of the football world by incredible recruitment. How many of Klopps title winning team did he inherit? 3 or 4 Trent, Gomez (who wasnt always a starter), Firmino and Henderson. Both with cheap players and incredibly expensive players we recruited that team. We then failed to recruit enough players going forward and there were always reasons. Covid, contract renewals, no one can improve us. But the outcome was to leave Klopp catastrophically short in 2 of the seasons where most of the title winning and CL winning team were still at their peak, effectively throwing away a trophy winning (in terms of leagues and CLs) window for 3 seasons (because having bought a whole new midfield in the summer of 23 last season was, according to many people, a rebuilding year). It really needs to be emphasised just how shocking the drop offs in 20/21 and 22/23 were. The decline in points totals were totally wild. But then you see what we did, or rather didnt do, in the market and the holes in the squads in those summers, and it starts to make sense. We needed shrewd recruitment to shore up holes but instead we got into a weird position where the club had decided that if we couldnt get the absolutely correct player we wouldnt get anyone. Firstly this didnt even work because in Davies, Kabak and Arthur we spent millions on players who were a long way from being the right player and secondly we threw away significant periods of actual potential success (in that in both the summer of 20 and the summer of 22 we were pretty close to 90+ point squads) for the possibility of potential success at some ill defined period in the future, where keeping our powder dry would pay dividends by recruiting elite level players to drive another title tilt. Thing is, as Bellingham so clearly demonstrates, or Klopp leaving, or our contract situations with VVD et al, thats not really how football works. There are too many variables to be able to consistently store powder for later. You dont know what will happen later, you do know that 3 CBs almost certainly isnt enough when 2 of them are Gomez and Matip and that a midfield group has grown old/ is extremely raw when the physical and tactical demands are huge and that glaring gaps in 2 whole departments of the team would almost certainly cost you when the target was 90+ points.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25727 on: Today at 07:05:20 am
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
The Bear as in the New York restaurant series? Didn't think the beer was that strong here on Anglesey mate 😂 I gave up after series 1 but might give series 2 a go if you all think it's that good.

Thats the one.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25728 on: Today at 07:24:42 am
Sign Bruno from Newcastle. If there is no other up and coming player in the foreseeable future hes a sensible choice for the next 3 years.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25729 on: Today at 07:44:17 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:21:07 am
Henderson wasnt excellent for decent portions of 21-22. At points he was a liability. Fabinho we didnt notice so much but its important to say that 1. Players dont fall off a cliff like they both did in 22/23 without the beginnings of that decline happening earlier. Theyd started slipping already even if they werent free fall. 2. It was clear to lots of us that we desperately needed midfield reinforcements at the time. It even became clear to Klopp eventually (whose loyalty, a great strength, has a flip side weakness in that I suspect he failed to see the midfield situation with clear eyes that summer). What we gave him though was Arthur. A very expensive total waste of space sadly.

We can go around the houses with Henderson, I thought the 21/22 side was outrageous and doesnt get the credit it deserves at times because it missed out on the big two. I sort of seen that side as a bit like Mourinhos Inter side, though, a team of really experienced players who put everything into one last hoorah before the team shouldve been broken apart. If you remember it was Rafa that inherited Joses Inter side, an ageing team that werent ready for a man like Benitez and Rafa could clearly see the team needed to move on. As you say, Klopp was probably a little too loyal to a few of them. I dont think hell regret Darwin as a buy because he knows the potential a lethal 9 can add to a side, but I do wonder if hell ever regret the timing of it? On the back of such a long, drawn out season, a rapid turnaround due to the Qatar WC etc I wonder if he thinks hed have been better spending on another position that didnt require a huge change from a team that was clearly coming towards the end of its cycle.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25730 on: Today at 07:50:34 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:46:44 am
No.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

A reminder to myself to stay off the internet when on the edibles
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25731 on: Today at 08:01:32 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:04:39 am
Hearing Bruno Guimares talk on the vines of grapes ... you peeps think there is any truth in this?

No chance he moves now but I really cant work out why we didnt move for him before he went to Newcastle his stats were exceptional.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25732 on: Today at 08:11:57 am

Good morning,

No midfielder yet ?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25733 on: Today at 08:12:30 am
Under a week to go!! Don't let this man down!

Van Dijk said: "Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in."
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25734 on: Today at 08:48:56 am

Has Marmalade actually signed yet?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25735 on: Today at 08:55:29 am
Fuckinghell, just woke up and thought Id read the last few pages of transfer discussion in this here transfer thread. Felt like I was still asleep and having a weird dream!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25736 on: Today at 08:55:40 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:48:56 am
Has Marmalade actually signed yet?

Nope.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25737 on: Today at 08:57:11 am
6 days left. There's no way our only signing will be a keeper who won't even play for us for a couple of years.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25738 on: Today at 09:00:06 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:57:11 am
6 days left. There's no way our only signing will be a keeper who won't even play for us for a couple of years.

Youd expect from now the clubs who need to sell will start being more open to opportunistic offers..

More of a fools hope..
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25739 on: Today at 09:00:23 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:06:41 am
I for one can't wait to sign Kvaratskhelia, Bastoni, Marmadashvili, Hincapie and Gordon in the next week.

Like a transfer advent calendar. New player everyday.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25740 on: Today at 09:03:07 am
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
The Bear as in the New York restaurant series? Didn't think the beer was that strong here on Anglesey mate 😂 I gave up after series 1 but might give series 2 a go if you all think it's that good.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:05:20 am
Thats the one.

It's set in Chicago but if you gave up after the 1st series, I'm not sure you'll change your mind by watching the 2nd series. Could give it a shot though, good thing is that most episodes are only 30-40 minutes long so you could see how it goes.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25741 on: Today at 09:03:13 am
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 10:58:24 pm
How I wish for a simpler time

That was a good team!!! Oh the memories
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25742 on: Today at 09:10:40 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:57:11 am
6 days left. There's no way our only signing will be a keeper who won't even play for us for a couple of years.

Theres plenty of ways. In fact Id say its looking to be the most likely outcome.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25743 on: Today at 09:12:47 am
Do the recruitment boys work on a Saturday and Sunday? I'm guessing Sunday is an off day surely
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25744 on: Today at 09:14:40 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:12:47 am
Do the recruitment boys work on a Saturday and Sunday? I'm guessing Sunday is an off day surely
Nobody knows what day they work on, or in fact if they actually do work.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25745 on: Today at 09:15:47 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:12:47 am
Do the recruitment boys work on a Saturday and Sunday? I'm guessing Sunday is an off day surely

The truthful answer is hopefully and probably? I remember all sorts of puff pieces around Julian Ward working all hours to get a deal done (Gakpo maybe?) when he was leading things.

The silly answer is do they fuck. And Dicky is enjoying the full threee days this weekend. In fact he dropped off early to make it four.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25746 on: Today at 09:19:19 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:12:47 am
Do the recruitment boys work on a Saturday and Sunday? I'm guessing Sunday is an off day surely

Theyre off Tues to Mon.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25747 on: Today at 09:20:26 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:19:19 am
Theyre off Tues to Mon.

Noooo. You dont get the narrative. Theyre working those days, just doing sod all. Stealing a wage!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25748 on: Today at 09:20:35 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:01:32 am
No chance he moves now but I really cant work out why we didnt move for him before he went to Newcastle his stats were exceptional.

That was the time period when the usual suspects were trying to convince us all that no better players existed or were available

we let the wheels fall off completely before action was taken last year
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25749 on: Today at 09:22:07 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:44:04 am
If you want my theory, which it appears youre into, Ill throw my two pennies worth in but it may come across as absolute drivel to you, I dont mind, though.

In simple terms, analytics values offence more than defence, as the Americans would say. The NFL has become a much more offensive sport since analytics became heavily involved; the NBA continues to break records year on year for offensive rating and offensive efficiency. 20 years ago in the NBA you would draft a player just to defend, now they have to defend and at least shoot the 3 as a minimum. The NBA became obsessed with the 3 point shot in the same way football has become obsessed with ball progression. Positions like the centre became obsolete for a while because a lot of them couldnt shoot and stretch the floor (there are other reasons but this is a big one), their defensive contribution was almost deemed meaningless if they werent being defended at the other end, as a minimum this meant stretching the floor. The league went through a phase of small ball, where teams would play shorter players who could shoot at centre, simply because it was seen to be more advantageous than having a tall defensive player who was limited offensively. The term unicorn got thrown around the NBA quite a lot, it tended to be used to describe really tall players who could defend, shoot and handle the ball, with players like Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns being branded unicorns for their total skillset and size.

The reason Im banging on about the NBA is because I see the parallels with football. The NBA was years ahead of football with analytics, with that sport having fully embraced their use in almost every element: coaching, tactics, trades, the drafts etc and the result is a sport thats almost dominated by offensive talent.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/feb/03/nba-offensive-revolution-scoring-defense

This sort of explains it in simple terms, the rule changes have also been influential but its no secret that analytics types generally want more attacking as that increases the chance to win, and thats the big thing with the data types, its all about increasing the chance to win, and measuring defence is much more difficult in football, with a lot of the models still unable to truly measure what good defending is.

I also think theres a quote in that page there that reminded me of something Ian Graham recently said on one of his many interviews flogging his book:

Graham essentially said that Americans like Klopps version of football, as did Graham and Edwards. Fast, vertical, attacking football is whats really popular over there and over here, its one of many reasons why the PL is such a popular league.

So to bring it back to football, I dont believe the club see value in a player whos just good defensively, they have to at least be very good with the ball. They value the defensive contribution, but they really value the offensive contribution. Whether its Zubimendi (ball retention, press resistance), Tchouameni (vertical passing, passing range), Caicedo (possession and under pressure numbers were excellent at Brighton), Lavia (press resistance) or even Thiago (press resistance, complete passing package), the club want someone who moves the needle defensively but probably value what they can contribute with the ball equally if not higher. Its why players like Palhinha were never on the cards, its also why Im shocked we never went for Bruno G at Lyon.

Endo, despite the flaws, could actually play a few decent passes when he was pressed, he was usually pretty good at diagnosing who was pressing him, where they were coming from and finding the open man this created, his issues came when teams stopped pressing him and asked him to build play, he telegraphed balls in that were often under hit, often leaving his teammates doubled up and unable to win the subsequent duel. His defensive game was mixed, he had good days, he had bad days, he was never good enough to make up for the shortcomings of Szobo and Mac consistently, he had his days but he couldnt do it every game.

So, in a nutshell, I think with attacking players its a lot easier to be less fussy. Theres greater depth at the position and, as theyre attackers, far easier to value their overall ability and contribution. How quickly do they get the ball closer to goal? How valuable are their shots/passes? Whats their top speed? Does their pace create separation? Do they retain the ball under pressure? Its all easy to measure and pretty easy to find across the continent. With a holding midfielder, the skill set they want there are so few available, but its the skill set they really want if theyre to settle/invest in the position. They dont want to settle on someone like a Ugarte or a Palhinha because ultimately it holds back their desire to maintain a 99th percentile attack.

Really good post I think the main thing is as you say it is much easier for an analytics based team to identify attacking talent. It is also the way the game is developing. We are in a phase in which teams are looking to attack far more than in previous eras. That is why defensive coaches like Mourinho and even Rafa have found it far harder.

The strange thing though is that your post essentially agrees with what I posted regarding Edwards and the recruitment team favouring attacking players. Strangely though your post hasn't elicited responses questioning your mental health, asking if you are a liar, telling you that you have issues or suggesting you must be single or divorced. Funny that.  ;D >:(

I think an interesting point is why the NBA has become more attack orientated. Is it just the use of analytics or has there been a drive by those running the sport to look to make it more entertaining. In closed sports that rely on TV viewing figures surely it is in the owners interests to make the sport more exciting. In the US sports teams are often competing with other sports in the same city. Terry Francona made a good point that Tom Werner said they had looked at the TV analytics and they needed to sign more sexy baseball players.

A good example in Football would be sexy football. Arsenal showed when they were building the Emirates that you didn't have to play winning football and compete for the title to sell out. Arsenal then prioritised signing very exciting ball players of the type Edwards likes whilst having a complete soft centre. Wenger won trophies by having the best defence at Arsrenal. He inherited a gnarly battle hardened back four and keeper but neverer successfully replaced them. Instead they bought an endless supply of lightweight exciting attacking talent.

Is the reason the Premier League now so attack minded that there is now a prevalence of US owners and sport washers. It is the interests of both to have attacking football. Is that why the Premier League is seeing such an abundance of attacking coaches. An example would be Hodgson even a dinosaur like him was playing offensive attacking football at the end.

Is that the reason we are seeing so few elite 6s and centre backs I mean look at the England National team and the absolute paucity of centre backs. This new trend for exciting attacking football may well lead to bigger crowds and TV figures. However whilst the trend of converting wingers into fullback and playing 8s as 6s may bring about attacking football it doesn't win you things.

That requires balance and nuance. Look at the Premier League the top two teams are City and Arsenal. They don't play with attackers at full back and 8s at 6. They arguably play with converted centre backs as fullback and prioritise the 6 position. They didn't finish above us by having more exciting attacking talents than us. They did it by having better defensive minded players in defensive positions. So why were we prepared to bring in Gordon an exciting ball player that we don't need and sacrifice Gomez before Slot was even working with the team.

Look at Madrid they have been hoovering up attacking talent for decades but they still prioritised Tchouaméni and Camavinga. They also prioritise having defenders that can defend and in Ancelotti they have a very pragmatic coach who has gone against the trend of ever more attacking football. I mean he has done the opposite of the trend for playing attacking players in defensive positions. The perfect example would be by playing Bellingham a centre mid and at times a 6 at Dortmund far further forward.

So are we failing to sign defensive minded players because Klopp and Slot demanded perfection in those positions or just that deep down the recruitment team would rather shoehorn another attacking player in there. For me it is balance that wins you the League not ever more attacking talent. The perfect example would be our title winning side under Klopp that had a a World class 6 and two 8s basically playing as defensive minded players covering in behind the fullbacks. They were not in their to make us more attacking or more progressive they were there to make sure we were solid.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25750 on: Today at 09:22:39 am
Ok I'm definitely the worst person to say this and I'm aware he has an incredible ability to draw people in with his nonsense, but can I suggest that as a collective we all ignore Al's rambles from this point forward? If we can reduce him to an "angry man shouts at clouds" routine I think we will all be much better off. It'll also be interesting to see how much wackier he gets if he doesn't receive any attention.

Maybe we can adopt some kind of punishment for anyone that responds to him. I'm not saying that should be death, but something close.

If we all pull together we can do this. Let's make RAWK great again!
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25751 on: Today at 09:23:26 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:57:11 am
6 days left. There's no way our only signing will be a keeper who won't even play for us for a couple of years.

Theres no value in the market, it would be irresponsible to sign players now, lets wait until next summer, we can write off the title this season and blame Slot if we dont challenge
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25752 on: Today at 09:25:20 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:19:19 am
Theyre off Tues to Mon.

That's strange cos last night I thought I saw Richard Hughes catching the midnight train to Georgia Naples to go and sign Kvaratskhelia.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25753 on: Today at 09:28:17 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:22:39 am
Ok I'm definitely the worst person to say this and I'm aware he has an incredible ability to draw people in with his nonsense, but can I suggest that as a collective we all ignore Al's rambles from this point forward? If we can reduce him to an "angry man shouts at clouds" routine I think we will all be much better off. It'll also be interesting to see how much wackier he gets if he doesn't receive any attention.

Maybe we can adopt some kind of punishment for anyone that responds to him. I'm not saying that should be death, but something close.

If we all pull together we can do this. Let's make RAWK great again!
Dear me. How old are you?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #25754 on: Today at 09:28:18 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:57:11 am
6 days left. There's no way our only signing will be a keeper who won't even play for us for a couple of years.

Cant see it. Its far too late in the day now.
