« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 639 640 641 642 643 [644]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 866866 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25720 on: Today at 01:59:52 am »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,641
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25721 on: Today at 02:04:39 am »
Hearing Bruno Guimares talk on the vines of grapes ... you peeps think there is any truth in this?
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,721
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25722 on: Today at 02:09:15 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:04:39 am
Hearing Bruno Guimares talk on the vines of grapes ... you peeps think there is any truth in this?

That theres grapes on the vines? Yeah probably.
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,483
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25723 on: Today at 02:17:53 am »
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,656
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25724 on: Today at 02:24:16 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:46:44 am
No.

:D

Not disputing GR's assessment of egghead thought patterns, it is probably on the money, but when I watch my team perennially conceding the first goal, being carved wide open and bullied at the back, it tells me those nerds need to get in the sea
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,733
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25725 on: Today at 02:41:58 am »
So mean.

So so so mean.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25726 on: Today at 03:38:09 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:04:39 am
Hearing Bruno Guimares talk on the vines of grapes ... you peeps think there is any truth in this?
He just got named Captain. Doubt he moving at this point.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25727 on: Today at 06:21:07 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm
I disagree regarding Henderson and Fabinho, they were excellent during 21/22 and their athleticism was generally fine. Fabinho started to look sluggish before the injury at the end of the season but he was fine on the whole. I do wonder what your thoughts are/were on the Henderson contract that essentially ended the Edwards reign as DOF. If you thought his legs had gone, were you happy Klopp overruled to get him the new deal?

Henderson wasnt excellent for decent portions of 21-22. At points he was a liability. Fabinho we didnt notice so much but its important to say that 1. Players dont fall off a cliff like they both did in 22/23 without the beginnings of that decline happening earlier. Theyd started slipping already even if they werent free fall. 2. It was clear to lots of us that we desperately needed midfield reinforcements at the time. It even became clear to Klopp eventually (whose loyalty, a great strength, has a flip side weakness in that I suspect he failed to see the midfield situation with clear eyes that summer). What we gave him though was Arthur. A very expensive total waste of space sadly.

As Im on the subject (and Im aware this isnt directly a reply to you Garlic anymore) The thing about Klopps reign is its patently obvious looking back what happened. We got to the top of the football world by incredible recruitment. How many of Klopps title winning team did he inherit? 3 or 4 Trent, Gomez (who wasnt always a starter), Firmino and Henderson. Both with cheap players and incredibly expensive players we recruited that team. We then failed to recruit enough players going forward and there were always reasons. Covid, contract renewals, no one can improve us. But the outcome was to leave Klopp catastrophically short in 2 of the seasons where most of the title winning and CL winning team were still at their peak, effectively throwing away a trophy winning (in terms of leagues and CLs) window for 3 seasons (because having bought a whole new midfield in the summer of 23 last season was, according to many people, a rebuilding year). It really needs to be emphasised just how shocking the drop offs in 20/21 and 22/23 were. The decline in points totals were totally wild. But then you see what we did, or rather didnt do, in the market and the holes in the squads in those summers, and it starts to make sense. We needed shrewd recruitment to shore up holes but instead we got into a weird position where the club had decided that if we couldnt get the absolutely correct player we wouldnt get anyone. Firstly this didnt even work because in Davies, Kabak and Arthur we spent millions on players who were a long way from being the right player and secondly we threw away significant periods of actual potential success (in that in both the summer of 20 and the summer of 22 we were pretty close to 90+ point squads) for the possibility of potential success at some ill defined period in the future, where keeping our powder dry would pay dividends by recruiting elite level players to drive another title tilt. Thing is, as Bellingham so clearly demonstrates, or Klopp leaving, or our contract situations with VVD et al, thats not really how football works. There are too many variables to be able to consistently store powder for later. You dont know what will happen later, you do know that 3 CBs almost certainly isnt enough when 2 of them are Gomez and Matip and that a midfield group has grown old/ is extremely raw when the physical and tactical demands are huge and that glaring gaps in 2 whole departments of the team would almost certainly cost you when the target was 90+ points.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:25:15 am by Knight »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,218
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25728 on: Today at 07:05:20 am »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
The Bear as in the New York restaurant series? Didn't think the beer was that strong here on Anglesey mate 😂 I gave up after series 1 but might give series 2 a go if you all think it's that good.

Thats the one.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25729 on: Today at 07:24:42 am »
Sign Bruno from Newcastle. If there is no other up and coming player in the foreseeable future hes a sensible choice for the next 3 years.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25730 on: Today at 07:44:17 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:21:07 am
Henderson wasnt excellent for decent portions of 21-22. At points he was a liability. Fabinho we didnt notice so much but its important to say that 1. Players dont fall off a cliff like they both did in 22/23 without the beginnings of that decline happening earlier. Theyd started slipping already even if they werent free fall. 2. It was clear to lots of us that we desperately needed midfield reinforcements at the time. It even became clear to Klopp eventually (whose loyalty, a great strength, has a flip side weakness in that I suspect he failed to see the midfield situation with clear eyes that summer). What we gave him though was Arthur. A very expensive total waste of space sadly.

We can go around the houses with Henderson, I thought the 21/22 side was outrageous and doesnt get the credit it deserves at times because it missed out on the big two. I sort of seen that side as a bit like Mourinhos Inter side, though, a team of really experienced players who put everything into one last hoorah before the team shouldve been broken apart. If you remember it was Rafa that inherited Joses Inter side, an ageing team that werent ready for a man like Benitez and Rafa could clearly see the team needed to move on. As you say, Klopp was probably a little too loyal to a few of them. I dont think hell regret Darwin as a buy because he knows the potential a lethal 9 can add to a side, but I do wonder if hell ever regret the timing of it? On the back of such a long, drawn out season, a rapid turnaround due to the Qatar WC etc I wonder if he thinks hed have been better spending on another position that didnt require a huge change from a team that was clearly coming towards the end of its cycle.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25731 on: Today at 07:50:34 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:46:44 am
No.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

A reminder to myself to stay off the internet when on the edibles
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 639 640 641 642 643 [644]   Go Up
« previous next »
 