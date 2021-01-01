While I'd agree that there are positions that seem clear from the outside were ripe for strengthening, suggesting that we've consistently bought players that weren't suited to Klopp's style because our data analysts may have had a different preference is turning valid concerns into borderline conspiracy theories, and suggests that Klopp had a rigid, inflexible football philosophy that needed very specific players he was deliberately denied.



I remember Man City fans thinking it was crazy that they were playing Ake at LB and not replacing Mendy or Zinchenko. Seemed to be the antithesis of Guardiola's style. Was Guardiola - who the entire Man City backroom and leadership team has been set up to serve - being undermined or dictated to in that scenario? They bought Doku, who is erratic and unpredictable, when we've been told time and time again that Guardiola abhors chaos and relishes control. Are Man City's suits/'data nerds' making the decisions over Guardiola too and telling him to change his style, or is he just making constant tactical evolutions like all top managers do?



On the most simple level, though, I also really can't imagine Klopp shrugging his shoulders and putting up with would've been borderline sabotage from his own staff for all these years.



Guardiola decided to make a tactical adjustment and switch from an inverted fullback to inverting a centre back. The reason was twofold for me transitions were becoming an issue. Walker didnt work as an inverted fullback but his recovery speed was required. The other was that he wanted more aerial presence in both boxes. Guardiola was fully backed and was given the players to make that transition possible including the hugely expensive Gvardiol. It was also a tactical switch his protege Arteta made. So unless City's suits n nerds we're signing Arsenal's players for them then I don't think it's a great point do you.Compare both of those managers being backed massively in the market to what happened to Klopp. Yeh we no you want athletic centre mids but only perfection will do. Shelve the search for a mobile 6 when we can't get you Tchouaméni and we will go all in for Bellingham.Attackers don't worry about perfection here's Nunez And Gakpo.As for Doku are you really suggesting he isn't very similar to Sane or Mahrez. One of Guardiolas key tactics is to play keep ball overload an area suck the opposition in and play long switches to isolate the full back 1v1 against a wide player who excels in 1v1s.