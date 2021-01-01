« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 863955 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25680 on: Yesterday at 11:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm
could be Piero Hincapie, according to the bbc gossip page. Here's hoping..
https://www.footballinsider247.com/liverpool-plot-piero-hincapie-raid-after-deal-agreed-sources/
When it said we were closely monitoring him my first thought was of course we are! ;D

He can play alongside Virgil? As I thought he's predominantly left sided?
Online Peabee

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25681 on: Yesterday at 11:22:37 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:19:04 pm
haha the mad thing is we probably will !

I would for sure.  :D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25682 on: Yesterday at 11:23:12 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:00:16 pm
While I'd agree that there are positions that seem clear from the outside were ripe for strengthening, suggesting that we've consistently bought players that weren't suited to Klopp's style because our data analysts may have had a different preference is turning valid concerns into borderline conspiracy theories, and suggests that Klopp had a rigid, inflexible football philosophy that needed very specific players he was deliberately denied.

I remember Man City fans thinking it was crazy that they were playing Ake at LB and not replacing Mendy or Zinchenko. Seemed to be the antithesis of Guardiola's style. Was Guardiola - who the entire Man City backroom and leadership team has been set up to serve - being undermined or dictated to in that scenario? They bought Doku, who is erratic and unpredictable, when we've been told time and time again that Guardiola abhors chaos and relishes control. Are Man City's suits/'data nerds' making the decisions over Guardiola too and telling him to change his style, or is he just making constant tactical evolutions like all top managers do?

On the most simple level, though, I also really can't imagine Klopp shrugging his shoulders and putting up with would've been borderline sabotage from his own staff for all these years.

Guardiola decided to make a tactical adjustment and switch from an inverted fullback to inverting a centre back. The reason was twofold for me transitions were becoming an issue. Walker didnt work as an inverted fullback but his recovery speed was required. The other was that he wanted more aerial presence in both boxes. Guardiola was fully backed and was given the players to make that transition possible including the hugely expensive Gvardiol. It was also a tactical switch his protege Arteta made. So unless City's suits n nerds we're signing Arsenal's players for them then I don't think it's a great point do you.

Compare both of those managers being backed massively in the market to what happened to Klopp. Yeh we no you want athletic centre mids but only perfection will do. Shelve the search for a mobile 6 when we can't get you Tchouaméni and we will go all in for Bellingham.

Attackers don't worry about perfection here's Nunez And Gakpo.

As for Doku are you really suggesting he isn't very similar to Sane or Mahrez. One of Guardiolas key tactics is to play keep ball overload an area suck the opposition in and play long switches to isolate the full back 1v1 against a wide player who excels in 1v1s.
Online Peabee

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25683 on: Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
I'm so glad there aren't any breaking stories about elite players joining our club. It would get in the way of this fascinating Benteke discussion.

Hahaha. Thanks for breaking the monotony HAH.  ;D
Online RedG13

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25684 on: Yesterday at 11:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:44:20 pm


"My view was we need a surprise in midfield and Naby was that surprise" surely that is the remit of the coach/manager. I mean he also stated that he didn't look at defensive fullbacks. Why is he making decisions like that?
He said they have a list of players for roles like Defensive FB, Crossing Winger, target men but it didnt fit how they played. It was basically list of Great players but not for Liverpool.
Graham basically was going over with Klopp how they going use him etc and making clear he was a 9.
Would make sense why the data team probably recommended Nkunku as he fit the false 9 role better but Klopp wanted to have a 9 and move to a more traditional.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25685 on: Yesterday at 11:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:23:12 pm
Guardiola decided to make a tactical adjustment and switch from an inverted fullback to inverting a centre back. The reason was twofold for me transitions were becoming an issue. Walker didnt work as an inverted fullback but his recovery speed was required. The other was that he wanted more aerial presence in both boxes. Guardiola was fully backed and was given the players to make that transition possible including the hugely expensive Gvardiol. It was also a tactical switch his protege Arteta made. So unless City's suits n nerds we're signing Arsenal's players for them then I don't think it's a great point do you.

Compare both of those managers being backed massively in the market to what happened to Klopp. Yeh we no you want athletic centre mids but only perfection will do. Shelve the search for a mobile 6 when we can't get you Tchouaméni and we will go all in for Bellingham.

Attackers don't worry about perfection here's Nunez And Gakpo.

As for Doku are you really suggesting he isn't very similar to Sane or Mahrez. One of Guardiolas key tactics is to play keep ball overload an area suck the opposition in and play long switches to isolate the full back 1v1 against a wide player who excels in 1v1s.
How the fuck can Klopp or anyone else compete with these fucking cheats?
Offline Garlic Red

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25686 on: Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:23:12 pm

Attackers don't worry about perfection here's Nunez And Gakpo.


 :lmao :lmao

This is barmy.
Online Stevo79

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25687 on: Yesterday at 11:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:23:12 pm
Guardiola decided to make a tactical adjustment and switch from an inverted fullback to inverting a centre back. The reason was twofold for me transitions were becoming an issue. Walker didnt work as an inverted fullback but his recovery speed was required. The other was that he wanted more aerial presence in both boxes. Guardiola was fully backed and was given the players to make that transition possible including the hugely expensive Gvardiol. It was also a tactical switch his protege Arteta made. So unless City's suits n nerds we're signing Arsenal's players for them then I don't think it's a great point do you.

Compare both of those managers being backed massively in the market to what happened to Klopp. Yeh we no you want athletic centre mids but only perfection will do. Shelve the search for a mobile 6 when we can't get you Tchouaméni and we will go all in for Bellingham.

Attackers don't worry about perfection here's Nunez And Gakpo.

As for Doku are you really suggesting he isn't very similar to Sane or Mahrez. One of Guardiolas key tactics is to play keep ball overload an area suck the opposition in and play long switches to isolate the full back 1v1 against a wide player who excels in 1v1s.

Doku isn't anything like those two, that's a strange comparison.
Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25688 on: Yesterday at 11:34:20 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:23:52 pm
He said they have a list of players for roles like Defensive FB, Crossing Winger, target men but it didnt fit how they played. It was basically list of Great players but not for Liverpool.
Graham basically was going over with Klopp how they going use him etc and making clear he was a 9.
Would make sense why the data team probably recommended Nkunku as he fit the false 9 role better but Klopp wanted to have a 9 and move to a more traditional.


Would that be the Klopp who played with the likes of Auba and Lewa at Dortmund. I have a feeling Klopp knows what a 9 is and how you get the best out of them.

The issue is that if you are going to play with a 9 the you need to solidify the midfield against counter attacks because you no longer have a false 9 as protection against counters. Klopp got the 9 but not the protection in midfield.

He then had to invert Trent to provide protection which meant Robbo had to reduce his forward runs so we could become a defensive three when Trent inverted. So a failure to bolster the midfield led to massive knock on problems. In essence we stopped getting the full backs into crossing positions at the same time as we brought in a 9.

That tactical understanding is why managers and coaches need to be in charge of recruitment. We brought in a 9 and nobbled our assist makers.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25689 on: Yesterday at 11:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm
:lmao :lmao

This is barmy.
It's utterly shameful.
Online Peabee

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25690 on: Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm »
Maybe you should speak to someone about this weird obsession with FSG and Edwards. It's a bit much. I'm not getting personal, it's just that it seems like it's really overwhelming you. You change your opinion to fit whichever argument you're making against the nerds/FSG. You write essays that contradict previous essays depending on the current agenda.


Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25691 on: Yesterday at 11:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 11:33:18 pm
Doku isn't anything like those two, that's a strange comparison.

All three of them are elite in 1v1s. That is the comparison. A means to an end.
Online Stevo79

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25692 on: Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:36:32 pm
All three of them are elite in 1v1s. That is the comparison. A means to an end.

OK, fair enough. The other two had an end product, not much point beating a player to then not create something.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25693 on: Yesterday at 11:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:34:20 pm
Would that be the Klopp who played with the likes of Auba and Lewa at Dortmund. I have a feeling Klopp knows what a 9 is and how you get the best out of them.

The issue is that if you are going to play with a 9 the you need to solidify the midfield against counter attacks because you no longer have a false 9 as protection against counters. Klopp got the 9 but not the protection in midfield.

He then had to invert Trent to provide protection which meant Robbo had to reduce his forward runs so we could become a defensive three when Trent inverted. So a failure to bolster the midfield led to massive knock on problems. In essence we stopped getting the full backs into crossing positions at the same time as we brought in a 9.

That tactical understanding is why managers and coaches need to be in charge of recruitment. We brought in a 9 and nobbled our assist makers.

So if moving towards a number 9 was such an issue and would have such a ripple effect on the rest of the team, ie preventing counter attacks. Whats wrong with Ian Graham telling Klopp that before he signed one?
Online Egyptian36

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25694 on: Yesterday at 11:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm
Maybe you should speak to someone about this weird obsession with FSG and Edwards. It's a bit much. I'm not getting personal, it's just that it seems like it's really overwhelming you. You change your opinion to fit whichever argument you're making against the nerds/FSG. You write essays that contradict previous essays depending on the current agenda.

Why does it bother you that he is obsessed with FSG
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25695 on: Yesterday at 11:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:41:54 pm
Why does it bother you that he is obsessed with FSG
Prolly same way it bothers you he is
Online Peabee

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25696 on: Yesterday at 11:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:41:54 pm
Why does it bother you that he is obsessed with FSG

Rum.
Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25697 on: Yesterday at 11:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:31:18 pm
:lmao :lmao

This is barmy.

It is true though. When have we ever not signed an attacking player and waited for perfection. We were quite happy to bring in Gordon does anyone think he is the perfect attacker. He is talented is a bit rough around the edges but  he is young and we think we can improve him. So why isn't that the criteria for a 6.

Why did it have to be Tchouaméni or no one. Why this summer was it Zubamendi or no one. Why can't we bring in a talented 6 who is better than Endo and improve him.
Online RedG13

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25698 on: Yesterday at 11:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:34:20 pm
Would that be the Klopp who played with the likes of Auba and Lewa at Dortmund. I have a feeling Klopp knows what a 9 is and how you get the best out of them.

The issue is that if you are going to play with a 9 the you need to solidify the midfield against counter attacks because you no longer have a false 9 as protection against counters. Klopp got the 9 but not the protection in midfield.

He then had to invert Trent to provide protection which meant Robbo had to reduce his forward runs so we could become a defensive three when Trent inverted. So a failure to bolster the midfield led to massive knock on problems. In essence we stopped getting the full backs into crossing positions at the same time as we brought in a 9.

That tactical understanding is why managers and coaches need to be in charge of recruitment. We brought in a 9 and nobbled our assist makers.
Im Sure Klopp was aware. They probably went over a plan to go from the False 9 to a normal 9 and really didnt have the personal for it as much till after summer 2023(After rebuilding the MF that summer).
Like if there not a plan to look to use an traditional 9 then there no point in buying Nunez they seemed to have a plan for it, but sometimes it just takes a multi windows to get there.
Now Slot here and he clearly wants to use a 9. Nunez seems clearly in the plans even if he didnt play in the first game
Online Peabee

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25699 on: Yesterday at 11:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:43:16 pm
Prolly same way it bothers you he is

why are you bothered what egyptian36 says ... hmmm
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25700 on: Yesterday at 11:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:46:03 pm
why are you bothered what egyptian36 says ... hmmm
Prolly same way youre bothered the way I am. Why is that?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25701 on: Yesterday at 11:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:44:50 pm
It is true though. When have we ever not signed an attacking player and waited for perfection. We were quite happy to bring in Gordon does anyone think he is the perfect attacker. He is talented is a bit rough around the edges but  he is young and we think we can improve him. So why isn't that the criteria for a 6.

Why did it have to be Tchouaméni or no one. Why this summer was it Zubamendi or no one. Why can't we bring in a talented 6 who is better than Endo and improve him.
At the risk of being banned from here, I reckon the mods should change your name to Tedious c*nt.
Online Peabee

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25702 on: Yesterday at 11:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:46:50 pm
Prolly same way youre bothered the way I am. Why is that?

Dunno, why you bothered?
Online Motty

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25703 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm
Maybe you should speak to someone about this weird obsession with FSG and Edwards. It's a bit much. I'm not getting personal, it's just that it seems like it's really overwhelming you. You change your opinion to fit whichever argument you're making against the nerds/FSG. You write essays that contradict previous essays depending on the current agenda.
Definitely not healthy is it, and he's getting worse, much worse. No point even having him on ignore at this point as he posts so much he gets quoted loads and they obviously don't get blocked🙄
Offline Eeyore

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25704 on: Yesterday at 11:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:40:56 pm
So if moving towards a number 9 was such an issue and would have such a ripple effect on the rest of the team, ie preventing counter attacks. Whats wrong with Ian Graham telling Klopp that before he signed one?

Are you really suggesting Klopp didn't know that.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25705 on: Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:48:17 pm
Dunno, why you bothered?
Same reason Egyptian36s bothered about you being bothered? CAPICHE?
Online Peabee

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25706 on: Yesterday at 11:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm
Same reason Egyptian36s bothered about you being bothered? CAPICHE?

I'm still pissed off about signing Benteke tbf fml raffle
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25707 on: Yesterday at 11:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:56:26 pm
I'm still pissed off about signing Benteke tbf fml raffle
Your anger shows you care
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25708 on: Today at 12:06:41 am »
I for one can't wait to sign Kvaratskhelia, Bastoni, Marmadashvili, Hincapie and Gordon in the next week.
Online Peabee

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25709 on: Today at 12:11:53 am »
Online Peabee

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25710 on: Today at 12:13:17 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:06:41 am
I for one can't wait to sign Kvaratskhelia, Bastoni, Marmadashvili, Hincapie and Gordon in the next week.

Gordon Banks is dead. Sorry to break the news. I know it arrives late in Jersey.
Online Egyptian36

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #25711 on: Today at 12:19:12 am »
