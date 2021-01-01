Can we not just agree that we had the best manager of his generation running the show and the club was being very well run off the pitch aswell, and the 2 complimented each other. I always think of what Jose Enrique said and how Klopp responded, just a few months ago by the way:



Enrique - "I think something has happened that has to do with the spending, maybe the ownership, that he has got tired of it, keeping fighting every single year to sign the players he deserves in the team."



Kloppo - "I saw Jose Enrique, who I like a lot, say it is about FSG. I can tell you, absolutely, FSG has nothing to do with it.



"It would be easy in this job to blame the owners and say FSG should spend more. Was I always happy with that? No. But they built two stands, this AXA Centre for the next 40-50 years, we did it properly, the LFC way, which I love. That we didn't win [more] Champions Leagues and Premier Leagues is not down to money.



"That we got 97 points and 94 points and didn't win the league or didn't win another Champions League wasn't down to signing one player. If you want to blame anyone, blame me. Having a team that could do all that was exceptional."



He wasn't always happy, and I'm sure he would have like more, but he speaks honestly and I think hearing it from the man himself carries more weight that what people seem to think he felt on the subject

