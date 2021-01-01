« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:32:46 pm
Of course it was Klopp, his staff and the players that were responsible for our success. Theres nothing wrong in suggesting that a few people helped though, even if its just 1% of the credit, they still deserve at least some credit.

Yes I agree they do help out of course but without Klopp none of it happens is my point.

He was badly let down and so were we as fans I am pissed off as we havent took advantage of how great that squad was and next season the excuses will roll in especially if we lose Salah/Van Djik/Trent it will be put down as another building exercise.

Iif none of them sign next season and we dont buy anyone this summer then we are in a complete mess arent we ? We will need 5-6 new players of real quality then which we wont get.
Can we not just agree that we had the best manager of his generation running the show and the club was being very well run off the pitch aswell, and the 2 complimented each other.  I always think of what Jose Enrique said and how Klopp responded, just a few months ago by the way:

Enrique - "I think something has happened that has to do with the spending, maybe the ownership, that he has got tired of it, keeping fighting every single year to sign the players he deserves in the team."

Kloppo - "I saw Jose Enrique, who I like a lot, say it is about FSG. I can tell you, absolutely, FSG has nothing to do with it.

"It would be easy in this job to blame the owners and say FSG should spend more. Was I always happy with that? No. But they built two stands, this AXA Centre for the next 40-50 years, we did it properly, the LFC way, which I love. That we didn't win [more] Champions Leagues and Premier Leagues is not down to money.

"That we got 97 points and 94 points and didn't win the league or didn't win another Champions League wasn't down to signing one player. If you want to blame anyone, blame me. Having a team that could do all that was exceptional."

He wasn't always happy, and I'm sure he would have like more, but he speaks honestly and I think hearing it from the man himself carries more weight that what people seem to think he felt on the subject
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:59:49 pm
For clarity. Is this from 10 years ago aswell? Or now
I guess a little earlier around the time we bought in Paul Fuc**g Konchesky after failing with the bid. Benteke came much later.
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Klopp is a motivational speaker he isnt going to come out and say I want extra players or FSG are twats is he, that is part of his success dragging every last drop out of players by backing them through thick and thin.

Our own captain has vocally come out and said new signings are needed that is good enough for me.

Nobody is asking for state ownership just get players in who are of a good standard for one of the biggest clubs in the world it cant be that hard can it really.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:34:44 pm
You don't think the failure to recruit an athletic defensive midfield player held Klopp back in his last two seasons?

I mean we had Fabinho for one of them, even at 28-29 you should have expected hed have kept at least a bit of his athleticism. I still question whether his legs truly went or whether it was his heart/head, many players lose a step, he was miles off it.

Only Joe Gomez wasnt signed by Klopp from the side during his final season, if he couldnt play the way he wanted with 25 players hed signed then Id question why he signed them. We could have played his way a bit better with a better player than Endo for example, but that was who he wanted after the failed pursuits.

I think on the whole during his tenure, Klopp went beyond maximising the talents that he recruited because they suited his style of play so much. There will always be examples of ones that didnt quite work out or play out as expected, or some players were probably never quite good enough from the off, but that 2019 CL final side was the perfect Klopp team, it wouldve leathered his Dortmund side with ease.
